This article is more than a year old

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

When did the Anglican Church know about the sexual abuse accusations against Jeremy Gauntlett?

The Anglican Church and advocate Jeremy Gauntlett’s alleged victim have contrasting versions of when the church was informed about the sexual abuse accusations against Gauntlett.
Tori-Gauntlett-stepdown Jeremy Gauntlett at the North Gauteng High Court during the hearing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Oakbay case on March 28, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)
Victoria O’Regan
By Victoria O’Regan
19 Jan 2025
Legal heavyweight, British-South African advocate Jeremy Gauntlett SC, KC, has stepped down from an Anglican Church panel of inquiry into serial abuser John Smyth following sexual abuse allegations levelled against him.

In a statement on Saturday, 18 January, the archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, said he had accepted a proposal from Gauntlett on Friday to resign from the panel following allegations made in an email to him on Thursday evening.

“On the evening of Thursday, January 16th 2025, I received a letter concerning a quite separate allegation of abuse in which the complainant said that if Advocate Gauntlett did not step down from the panel by January 31st, he (the complainant) would make the allegation public. Without further communication, the complainant, later that evening, published details of his allegations on social media,” said Makgoba.

Gauntlett’s alleged victim, a senior lecturer in social anthropology at Wits University, Dr Hylton White, went public with the sexual abuse allegations against Gauntlett in a Facebook post on Thursday evening. In his post, White said the Anglican Church had been told about Gauntlett privately, and had failed to respond, “so I’m going public”.

“I have used certain private channels to alert the Anglican Church in South Africa to the fact that Jeremy Gauntlett is not of fit character to assess this matter. These have been ignored,” wrote White.

“I want to make it perfectly clear to the public that the findings of any panel on child sex abuse allegations that involve the influence of Jeremy Gauntlett has [sic] no credibility whatsoever. A powerfully [sic] professional man who manipulates a teenager into sexual activity based on the need for affirmation is not qualified to sit in judgement on the matter of the church’s handling of Smyth’s abuses,” he continued.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. (Photo: Nardus Engelbrecht / Gallo Images)
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. (Photo: Nardus Engelbrecht / Gallo Images)

In November 2024, Makgoba announced that he had appointed a three-person panel comprising Gauntlett, former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Dr Mamphela Ramphele, and retired judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal Ian Farlam, to probe how the Anglican Church in South Africa handled allegations that Smyth, a now-deceased British barrister, had abused children in the UK and Zimbabwe.

After learning of Gauntlett’s position on the panel, White told Daily Maverick he had attempted to inform the church of Gauntlett’s alleged abuse in emails first sent through an intermediary on 9 January.

“Even if both emails had miraculously gone missing the first time round, the two original emails were also re-forwarded to the archbishop at his personal assistant’s request on Friday, with their original dates of sending in the headers. His [Makgoba’s] receiving these on Friday means that he knew very well before he made his statement on Saturday that I had in fact reached out via a reputable intermediary, known to the church, well before Thursday,” White told Daily Maverick on Sunday.

When questioned about the discrepancies between Makgoba’s statement where he claimed to only have been alerted about White’s concerns about Gauntlett in an email on Thursday — the day White went public with the allegations — and White’s claims that he had attempted to inform the archbishop in previous emails through an intermediary, a church spokesperson responded:

“For the archbishop to engage through the media with a person reporting abuse would contravene the church’s guidelines on responding to them.”

The question of when the Anglican Church first knew about the allegations against Gauntlett is particularly important in light of the recent resignation of the Church of England’s 105th archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, over the church’s cover-up of serial abuse by Smyth for more than five decades.

Smyth panel of inquiry

Gauntlett is one of South Africa’s top advocates and was former president Jacob Zuma’s senior counsel in the Nkandla matter at the Constitutional Court, in which the court found Zuma had breached the Constitution by failing to implement the recommendations in the Public Protector’s report.

He also represented the State in, inter alia, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development v Southern African Litigation Centre, which centred on SA’s obligation to arrest former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir under the Rome Statute.

Smyth, who organised Christian summer camps in the 1980s and 1990s, is believed to be the most prolific sexual, physical and psychological serial abuser associated with the Anglican Church.

He abused at least 100 boys and young men in the UK, Zimbabwe and South Africa, where he settled after being barred from re-entering Zimbabwe and where he worshipped at an Anglican church, St Martins in Cape Town.

He died in Cape Town in 2018 at the age of 75.

A long-awaited independent review by Keith Makin into the Church of England’s handling of the serious allegations of abuse against Smyth, published in November 2024, concluded that he perpetuated this abuse “likely up until his death in August 2018”.

The 251-page review led to Welby’s resignation on 12 November 2024, after it found that he had failed to report Smyth to authorities when he was informed of the abuse in August 2013, shortly after he became archbishop of Canterbury.

Had he done so, the report found, Smyth could have been stopped sooner.

In the words of Makin in his report: “Despite the efforts of some individuals to bring the abuse to the attention of authorities, the responses by the Church of England and others were wholly ineffective and amounted to a coverup.”

CANTERBURY, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Justin Welby, the Archbishop Of Canterbury arrives to deliver his Easter Sermon at Canterbury Cathedral on April 17, 2022 in Canterbury, England. A congregation of worshippers returned to Canterbury Cathedral to take part in the Easter service for the first time in two years, previously kept away by the coronavirus pandemic. This year the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, used his sermon to criticise the plans of the government to process asylum seekers to the U.K. in Rwanda, calling the policy “ungodly”. He also spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the cost of living crisis at home. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Justin Welby, the Archbishop Of Canterbury arrives to deliver his Easter Sermon at Canterbury Cathedral on April 17, 2022 in Canterbury, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

‘Conflict of interest’

In his statement on Saturday, Makgoba said he had accepted Gauntlett’s proposal to step down, subject to consultation with the other members of the panel.

“On the morning of Friday, January 17th, Advocate Gauntlett proposed that in the circumstances created by the letter, he step down from the panel, conveying a concern that the work of the Smyth inquiry not be in any way delayed or obstructed by the issue.

“As someone whose handling of the Smyth matter is being investigated by the panel, I have kept a distance from its work but felt that in the circumstances I needed to take this step,” said Makgoba.

Makgoba said he held consultations with the other panel members at Bishopscourt, Cape Town, on Saturday, and had accepted Gauntlett’s proposal “on the well-recognised principle in the law that even the appearance of a conflict of interest can be enough to trigger recusal from a matter.

“Justice Farlam and Dr Ramphele have accepted Advocate Gauntlett’s decision with regret, and have agreed that they will continue the panel’s inquiry to completion. It is expected that this will be accomplished shortly,” said Makgoba.

He added that he awaited the panel’s findings on the “effectiveness” of the Anglican Church’s efforts to curb abuse within the church.

Daily Maverick contacted Gauntlett for comment on Sunday, but a response had not been received by the time of publication. DM

Darryl Accone Jan 20, 2025, 07:24 AM

The principled Hylton White might be encouraged - and the whited sepulchres in this sordid and sorry saga forewarned - by the ancient Chinese saying "Heaven has eyes": justice will out.

dalamba127 Jan 20, 2025, 08:39 AM

Thank you Darryl - Hylton is principled and brave indeed, and deserves justice. As do others as yet unnamed.

J***r@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 07:34 AM

This is not a matter of "conflict of interest" but rather someone not being "fit and proper". Big difference. The Anglican church's supposed "guidelines" for dealing with these matters are wholly inadequate and maybe its time they disband and give their property to the poor. WWJD

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 07:41 AM

All may not be as it seems here. According to Rapport, the complainant, after the alleged 1st incident took place and years later, sought out Mr Gauntlett and voluntarily swam without clothing at the latter's house. Not quite what you'd expect if he was traumatized by the 1st alleged incident.

virginia crawford Jan 20, 2025, 09:13 AM

People who experience sexual coercion might act in contradictory ways to prove they are okay. Sex between teenagers and powerful men is, at the very least, very unequal: psychologically, financially and socially.

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 10:18 AM

Coercion? According to Rapport, the complainant, years after the incident, while at varsity, bought a shirt, went to Mr Gauntlett's house to show him the shirt and to get a letter of reference. This ended up in skinny-dipping and sexual contact in a bedroom. I don't really read coercion into that.

virginia crawford Jan 20, 2025, 10:31 AM

Then do some research on how grooming works.

graemebirddurban Jan 20, 2025, 02:30 PM

It's obviously irrelevant whether his participation was 'consensual', the key point is that he was a minor at the time the first incidents occurred. Wake up!

Stu McCro Jan 20, 2025, 02:56 PM

That's too deadly logic for deadly logic man... wonder about his response if it was his children... Instead its about whataboutism re trumps accuser, not the substantive facts presented and research documented in medical and social journals far more reputable than "Rapport"

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 03:14 PM

@StuMcWoke - so Rapport isn't a credible source, eh? The facts stated in Rapport are very similar to those in the article above, which, if you had the very slightest capability to apply logic, would imply that the report above isn't credible either. Smh at the hilarious woke "logic", hahahaha!

Stu McCro Jan 20, 2025, 04:20 PM

Maybe I wasn't clear. People who research sexual abuse, grooming, effects on the victims and the resultant motives of the victims and who publish the research in peer reviewed journals are probably in a better position to make aspersions on what's going on than you and the reports from Rapport

Stu McCro Jan 20, 2025, 04:21 PM

Sorry my spelling!! Reporters from Rapport

Stu McCro Jan 20, 2025, 04:27 PM

PS love the nickname you've given me...

Alan Watkins Jan 20, 2025, 09:13 AM

But what is it that JG is alleged to have done? A quick search reveals nothing.

J***r@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 10:02 PM

Rapport is what they call a "Sunday Paper" - you are meant to enjoy it, not quote it.

ttshililo2 Jan 20, 2025, 07:45 AM

This has come out because the survivor went public on social media and not because of journalism or civil society. There had been rumours about this chap, but because he is a darling of the above-mentioned there was never any scrutiny. Also, the church never learns- “ it regrets his resignation”

Michele Rivarola Jan 20, 2025, 08:48 AM

Where are the criminal charges? If GG is gay he most certainly has had interactions with persons of the same sexuality. Some make it public others prefer to keep it private. Impugning the capacity of one of the foremost legal minds without a charge and proof is no less than gutter journalism.

virginia crawford Jan 20, 2025, 09:29 AM

Being gay has got nothing to do with it. Having sex with teenagers when you are much older is suspect, and in some cases illegal. Abuse of power is itself very unattractive and unethical.

megapode Jan 20, 2025, 01:03 PM

Whyte graduated in 1991, so at the time of whatever happened he couldn't have laid charges without himself being charged under the laws of the day. After all this time would he be able to build a case that will stand up in court? I doubt it. So we are left wondering what happened.

Michele Rivarola Jan 20, 2025, 08:49 AM

Has the Sun bought shares in DM?

virginia crawford Jan 20, 2025, 09:09 AM

I believe, from anecdotal evidence, that there is a whole cohort of powerful men who used their power and position to bedazzle, seduce, coerce and harass much younger men and women further down the career ladder, into sex. Time for more people to speak out.

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 10:21 AM

It is also true that powerful men are very often extorted an blackmailed by false claims of sexual assault or coercion. Sports stars, for example, very often find claims against them that turn out to have been opportunistic and out to score a payday. Both sexes, not only men, can be evil.

virginia crawford Jan 20, 2025, 10:35 AM

Oh shame, poor powerful men who can resort to lawyers, like Harvey and DSK. The myth of women claiming rape is vastly exaggerated.

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 11:01 AM

Oh, shame, poor woman who tried to accuse Trump of rape, but could not even remember the year in which her fake allegations took place. Do you seriously believe that only men are capable of evil, and that fake allegations of rape are not a reality? Really??

Harold Porter Jan 20, 2025, 11:39 AM

Perhaps investigate the Duke Lacrosse team...their lives were ruined by false allegations...or Trevor Bauer, who lost his multi-million dollar Baseball contract because of false allegations....it's more common than you'd care to admit.

Stu McCro Jan 20, 2025, 03:02 PM

Yes this may happen but the incidents are minute compared to abuse experienced by young men and woman. Where is the rage you were all showing on the UK article? Could the grooming gangs have been "falsely accused"??? Oh yes the lacross team was so they must have been...

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 03:18 PM

@StuMcWoke - "yes but". Whataboutism 101. (By the way, and for the love of Allah, I'm begging you to use proper punctuation and a spell checker. Harold even spelled "lacrosse" correctly, but then you come with your "lacross" [sic]. Aren't you woke types supposed to be clever?)

Stu McCro Jan 20, 2025, 04:07 PM

Thanks DLM, I will watch my spelling. However I think you have yesterdays buttons in todays buttonholes regarding whataboutism and it's definition...

Stu McCro Jan 20, 2025, 04:12 PM

To straighten out your buttons - I was being facetious... The comment from Harold and you is whataboutism...

Stu McCro Jan 20, 2025, 02:41 PM

Nice straw man arguement DLM...

Harold Porter Jan 20, 2025, 10:28 AM

It's interesting to note the difference in tone in the DM coverage this sexual abuse scandal vs the UK grooming gangs

Stu McCro Jan 20, 2025, 02:37 PM

And the comments show the same change in tone...

megapode Jan 20, 2025, 11:07 AM

Why was Smyth expelled from Zimbabwe? If he'd broken the law there he should have been put on trial there, then everything would have come into the open. This sounds like a little deal between authorities in Zim &amp; the Church. This is what happens when churches intervene and just relocate a predator

Harold Porter Jan 20, 2025, 11:37 AM

It was the church that reported him to the Zim government. He stood trial in absentia (for, amongst other things, manslaughter), but fled to SA. The Zim government formally deported him, but he was already in SA by that time...as to why the SA government did nothing about him for 15 years, who knows

megapode Jan 20, 2025, 11:57 AM

Thanks for that extra detail. We could add the church in SA to the list of parties who should have done something. He can't be tried in SA for crimes that he committed elswhere, but you'd think the church would have expelled him or kept him away from the young.

dov Jan 20, 2025, 01:17 PM

Sign on a church, God is not dead, He just moved from here.

mannian22 Jan 20, 2025, 02:15 PM

There was another one like that at St Martins church. When he was found out, he was asked to leave. Never brought to trial, so just probably carried on just the same, but somewhere else. I do know his name, but prefer not to reveal it. He will probably be gone by now.

Roke Wood Jan 20, 2025, 03:30 PM

Yes Ian. unfortunately there are many more and not just in the churches. I was a victim, some 30 years ago, raped multiple times by many different men over a period of more than 2 years. I kept this secret for decades from everyone. Given how the syndicate worked I was never able to ID anyone.

Sergei Jan 20, 2025, 02:41 PM

Deplorable to associate this with Smyth.

Roke Wood Jan 20, 2025, 02:46 PM

Mr White has made very serious allegations against JG. Whether they are true or not is another thing. Given the nature of the allegations they have the potential to ruin reputations, true or not. Who cares about when exactly he informed the church. There are no time limits on justice.

Just Jan 20, 2025, 03:33 PM

Good question?