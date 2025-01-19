Economic grievances fuel support for hostile actions, Edelman global survey shows

The survey of the 33,000 respondents across 28 countries showed severe levels of distrust in government and business, with many respondents viewing them as serving the narrow interests of the wealthy while regular people struggle.

It was released as the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos was set to kick off under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age."

Four in 10 respondents approved of hostile acts to bring about change, including violence or threats, online attacks, intentionally spreading disinformation and damaging property, the survey showed. Among respondents aged 18 to 34, support for hostile actions was even higher at 53%.

The results are "profound," said the firm's CEO Richard Edelman. "We've now seen a slide over a 10-year period from fears, to polarization to grievance," as the public becomes more anxious about the cost of living and job security tied to artificial intelligence, he said.

Discontent stems from a lack of hope for the next generation, class divides among low- and high-income people, distrust in leaders including government officials, business executives and journalists, and confusion over credible information, the survey showed.

In Western democracies, respondents' outlook for their countries being better for the next generation dropped to severe lows of 9% in France, 17% in the UK and 30% in the U.S., the survey found.

"Moving back from a grievance-based society will require a cross-institution effort to address issues like information integrity, affordability, sustainability, and the future of AI," Edelman said.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; Additional reporting from Elisa Martinuzzi in London; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)