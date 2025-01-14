Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg to attend Trump's inauguration

By Jarrett Renshaw

The chief executives of Tesla, Amazon and Meta will be featured prominently at Trump's swearing in, sitting with the Republican's Cabinet nominees and other elected officials, according to NBC News, which first reported their attendance.

Representatives for the company executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bezos' Amazon AMZN.O and Zuckerberg's Meta META.O are among the companies that have donated to Trump's inauguration, each giving $1 million. Musk, the head of Tesla TSLA.O, SpaceX and X, spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars to help elect Trump in November.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Jarrett Renshaw; additional reporting by Akash Sriram, Greg Bensinger and Katie Paul; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)