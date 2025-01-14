Investing in excellence — Mpumelelo Secondary’s winning streak continues with top matric results

The 2024 matric results have brought a welcome surge of optimism, with a national pass rate of 87.3% marking a significant improvement from 2023’s 82.9%. Every province registered an increase, a commendable achievement that reflects the tireless efforts of educators, pupils and programmes such as the JSE Investment Challenge.

Mpumalanga, home to the reigning JSE Challenge income category champions, also stood out with a pass rate of 84.99%. Within the province, one school has consistently raised the bar: Mpumelelo Secondary, which boasts an impressive 94% pass rate for the class of 2024.

The outstanding performance was further underscored by the school’s 41 bachelor’s passes and 84 distinctions, including notable achievements in physical science and mathematics.

JSE achievers

Atlegang Sebathoma (18) from Mpumelelo Secondary School achieved a bachelor’s pass in the commerce stream, with some help from the JSE. (Photo: Sizwe Mtsweni)

Among the top achievers from Mpumelelo Secondary are two pupils who have already made a name for themselves in the world of finance. Atlegang Sebathoma, an 18-year-old commerce student and participant in last year’s JSE Challenge, achieved outstanding results in economics and business studies. Reflecting on her success, Atlegang credited the JSE Challenge for playing a significant role in her achievement.

Fortunate Sibanyoni (18) from Mpumelelo Secondary School in Mpumalanga achieved a bachelor‘s pass with four distinctions. She plans to pursue a career in nursing, crediting the JSE for helping her with financial planning. (Photo: Sizwe Mtsweni)

“The JSE Challenge was incredibly valuable, as it taught me about finance and directly complemented my commerce studies,” she said.

Similarly, the JSE Challenge also had a profound impact on students outside the commerce stream. Fortunate Sibanyoni, a science stream student and JSE Challenge participant, achieved a remarkable bachelor’s pass with distinctions. Despite not studying commerce, Fortunate credited the JSE Challenge with teaching her valuable skills, such as good saving and spending habits.

“The JSE Challenge helped me develop good saving habits,” she told Daily Maverick.

This success is no surprise, given the duo’s impressive performance in last year’s JSE Challenge. It builds on the strong foundation established by their school’s team, “MP the Unpredictable”, which won the Schools Income Portfolio category in the JSE Challenge. Sebathoma and Sibanyoni were part of this winning team, which took all five top positions in the Schools Income category. Notably, this was a repeat victory, marking the second consecutive year their school has achieved this impressive feat.

‘A celebration on top of a celebration’

Sizwe Mtsweni, a teacher at Mpumelelo Secondary School, said he was proud and excited about the learners’ performance “I am very happy… We even did a convoy to invite people to join in the celebration and the issuing of results. It was a celebration on top of a celebration.”

Grade 8 learners are engrossed in their life orientation class, oblivious to the broken ceiling above them. (Photo: Neesa Moodley)

Mtsweni revealed how the school achieved its consistently good results.

“We organise school champs, Saturday studies, morning studies, even afternoon studies. The results are not because of a one-man show, but the collective efforts and the discipline of our children,” he said.

The JSE effect

Mtsweni says the school’s results are not solely attributable to the JSE competition, although it plays a supporting role.

“[The] JSE competition does not necessarily play a huge role in them getting these results “but it does assist us a lot in terms of discipline.”

He said most of the learners participating in the competition had good discipline, and that was why six of the school’s learners were in the top 10. “I think JSE plays a huge role in instilling our learners with discipline.”

Children line up at the school kitchen for their cooked lunch. (Photo: Neesa Moodley)

Mtsweni told Daily Maverick that the JSE programme also provided additional benefits, such as supporting learners’ university applications and donating sanitary towels to combat absenteeism. The programme also helped learners develop essential skills in accounting and economics, enhancing their academic performance.

Reacting to the learners’ achievements, Idris Seedat, head of transformation and CSI at the JSE, told Daily Maverick that “determination, perseverance, and hard work pay dividends”.

“These qualities bode well for Atlegang Sebathoma and Fortunate Sibanyoni from Mpumelelo Secondary School, who participated in the 2024 JSE Investment Challenge. The JSE is delighted to celebrate the outstanding results achieved by these students as a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are excited to see how this next generation of investment talent will contribute to SA’s future economic growth.” DM