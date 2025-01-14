GLOBAL WARNING

Comments
Gaza "genocide " 44000 dead includes all of hamas and islamic jihad dead. Sudan " civil war" 8.6 million refugees 1.8 million escaped Sudan, 17.7 million acute food insecurity, 4.9 million acute famine. Get a grip Nathi don't be blind to reality
Cartoonist displays ignorance! Genocide? What about Syria? Cheap shots!
Cartoon should have included Ukraine conflict
We can ignore attrocities from our allies.
DM is not strong.
a) Ukraine is on the other side of the globe from what is depicted b) it's riffing on how brown people problems (however large) are considered trivial, while US (white) issues get all the news coverage
Ukraine is under the Gaza smoke Rodney. Americans will always feel that their issues are more important than any other country. Land of the free? Ask the First Nations people and descendants of negroid slaves about that.
They also have the highest percentage of their population in jail, by far. Freedom can mean many things, which is partly why I suppose it works so well as a propaganda catchword. Also, since the people in jail are expected to manufacture goods, without having a choice, it's technically slavery.
Black Americans outperform any other back population group in the world by: economic prosperity, safety, health outcomes, freedom, social security, literacy et al. So if you're black and you want the best chance to beat the poverty line, you should go to the US. Easy to posture. Harder to think
There's that F word again. Freedom from? Freedom to? There are literally thousands of answers to each of those two questions. It's not a thing without context. We could spar all month on how Americans are vs aren't free.
That's why you should look at the data - also freedom can be ranked and quantified. We could spar all month or we could just look at the facts and data?