Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

MINING SIEGE

Footage shows trapped miners, dead bodies underground in Stilfontein

At least 400 illegal miners remained trapped underground in South Africa two months after a police raid, a group working on behalf of the miners said on Monday, which provided footage of dozens of dead bodies and emaciated men in the mine.
Oped-Conversation-illegal mining Pulleys and ropes installed by the police over an entrance to a disused gold mine shaft in Stilfontein, about 150km southwest of Johannesburg, on 17 November 2024. A South African court has ordered the lifting of a police blockade of the abandoned gold mine, in which people are illegally located. Police had blocked the mine in an attempt to force the people inside to exit. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Reuters
By Reuters
14 Jan 2025
Facebook
40

A spokesperson for the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) did not respond to a request for comment. Makhosonke Buthelezi, spokesperson for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, said bodies had been retrieved from the mine but said no further details could be divulged ahead of an official report. The two videos, which Reuters verified, were obtained by South African miners' rights group Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) on Monday. They received them from miners emerging from the gold mine in North West Province on 10 January, when a pulley was restored to the bottom of the cavern.

A Reuters reporter counted what looked like three dozen bodies in the footage. Reuters could not independently confirm that the body-shaped objects wrapped in plastic at the bottom of the mine shaft were corpses.

The first film reportedly showed piles of miners' bodies wrapped in sacks and plastic, while living miners who are still stuck underground pleaded for help. A second video showed shirtless miners looking emaciated, with their ribs protruding.

Police said they blocked miners' supplies of food and water to force them out and arrest them for illegally entering the abandoned mine in search of leftover gold - part of a crackdown on illegal mining that has plagued South Africa for decades.

MACUA spokesperson Magnificent Mndebele said there are more than 400 miners still waiting to be rescued two months after a standoff with South African police.

Mndebele said someone had destroyed a pulley system which was used for lowering supplies to the miners, and enabling them to get out, but MACUA restored it on 9 January.

"The shaft is two kilometres deep. It's impossible for people to climb up," Mndebele said.

South African authorities are currently at the mine with machinery, preparing for a planned rescue this week, Buthelezi confirmed.

"The pulley system was put in place by community members, but it has been replaced with machinery used by mine rescue services," he said. "The mine rescue services were contracted by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy."

(Reporting By Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Tim Cocks, Mark Heinrich and Sharon Singleton)

Comments

Loading your account…
jnpanter2 Jan 14, 2025, 07:15 AM

This is a huge tragedy, these are human beings with families, but at the end of the day some men were illegally in our country, some not, but our country cannot allow criminals to hold us to randsom and in the process harm themselves

Lesley e Jan 14, 2025, 09:16 AM

They didn't starve themselves. They were deliberately deprived of food and water. For weeks. Treat humans with humanity, first get them out, then deal with their transgressions. This is actually sickening situation

angussalome Jan 14, 2025, 04:08 PM

These illegals CHOSE to mine illegally(let alone enter the country illegally). They each CHOSE to stay underground instead of come up because they did not want to be arrested. No-one forced them to stay underground Lesley.

p***r@g***.com Jan 15, 2025, 05:45 AM

It was their choice to stay underground. They were free to surface if they wanted.

Trenton Carr Jan 15, 2025, 06:32 PM

They were given a chance to leave. They choose poorly.

j***6@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 07:38 AM

Sad but little sympathy

Fred S Jan 14, 2025, 11:34 AM

George Lertihs You sound like a lovely caring human being

mignon van hoek Jan 14, 2025, 08:04 AM

What if we: Stop food &amp; water supply to prisoners? Will that be the same thing?

Paul Bellin Jan 14, 2025, 10:15 AM

No. Prisoners have already committed a crime and are serving a punishment that society has required of them - so we have a responsibility to care for them. Illegal miners are not serving a mandated sentence. They have placed society in an intractable position by their own conduct.

Trenton Carr Jan 15, 2025, 06:33 PM

When wrote that, did you read it before posting?

Lesley e Jan 14, 2025, 09:14 AM

About time the dept got it's backside into gear to rescue the human beings. And to all who applaud the cruelty and decry the illegal miners, remember: "there but for the grace of God" before condemning those trying to eke out a living and applauding the cruelty of starvation by our authorities.

g***n@l***.co.za Jan 14, 2025, 10:46 AM

Did they fall into the mine by accident?

Kevin Potgieter Jan 14, 2025, 12:00 PM

Hear, hear

Alan Jan 14, 2025, 12:10 PM

Agree completely. There is a far bigger picture here. People (both "legal" and "illegal") do not simply walk across a field one day and topple in. Middlemen lure the destitute with promises, the anonymous "bosses" take the profits. And the mining companies who simply walked away years before?

Rod MacLeod Jan 14, 2025, 03:53 PM

Oh no - not the "previous miners are responsible" argument ...

Lackson Qoto Jan 15, 2025, 04:24 PM

They cant be spared. They contributed to the problem.

K***9@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 03:48 PM

So should we rather applaud criminality?. They went down there in a voluntary manner!

Pierre Joubert Jan 14, 2025, 10:03 AM

How the heck did they get in there in the first place, does any-one know how deep 2 km really is. When it was a proper mine there was machinery called head gear that lowered and lifted people and things down that shaft. That in your picture is like a few bits of string compared with what should be

Malcolm McManus Jan 14, 2025, 02:12 PM

Its an interesting question. The weight of whatever rope etc itself over 2km would weigh a ton. I wish there was more detail. As much as I hate criminality, I cant help but feel for the plight of these people. Its a failed state that leads to such massive unemployment and desperation.

lisamarieels Jan 14, 2025, 10:09 AM

Thus is terrible. In a country with such high unemployment, what are people to do to earn money and feed their families? Desperation! And then, after working in such abject and dangerous conditions, they're left to starve. Where's the humanity.

Malcolm McManus Jan 14, 2025, 02:19 PM

I am guilty of being one of those that initially criticized the miners. You're right. It is a horrid state of affairs. The truly guilty ones here are the evil syndicates that make the real money and could care less about the people who do the dirty work..

h***r@g***.com Jan 15, 2025, 04:03 PM

They were not left to starve - they were free to leave any time. They would not leave because they had people sending supplies to them that enabled them to stay underground literally indefinitely. So the authorities stopped the supplies. They have always been free to leave.

Jennifer D Jan 14, 2025, 10:17 AM

Who is the “someone” who destroyed the pulley system which allowed the miners to get out? The police? this is murder and if they had policed the miners systematically not allowing them access to the mine, the situation would not have occurred. Inefficient, inconsistent and inappropriate.

Rod MacLeod Jan 14, 2025, 03:56 PM

"... and if they had policed the miners systematically not allowing them access to the mine, the situation would not have occurred" - really? And just how many policemen and women would that take, 24/7, across all of SA's disused mine shafts? Get real for a moment.

Kevin Potgieter Jan 14, 2025, 11:58 AM

The sling/pulley rig in photo, said to have been set up by SAPS, is non compliant with the OHS Act in many aspects. Why has Department of Labour not acted against the SAPS?

Rod MacLeod Jan 14, 2025, 03:59 PM

Of course, why not. I mean the least they could do is rig a world class headgear and safety lift to get these people out, only about R125 million. Maybe you'll be the first to donate, Kev? Lord knows how these people came out before ...

Werner Hautmann Jan 14, 2025, 12:07 PM

First of all the shaft was originally sealed with a cement slab so how did they get down there they had to break the slab. the shaft was sealed because it is dangerous, even for the people who now have to rescue the miners. They were also give ample opportunity to come out but refused.

Malcolm McManus Jan 14, 2025, 02:26 PM

I find the articles lack the detail about how the miners got down and up there and the system used. My understanding is that even with legal mines, the lift systems are fairly complicated. How hundreds of miners got down there to start with, with only basic equipment must have been a daunting task.

Ndivhuwo R Jan 14, 2025, 01:54 PM

I am curious as to just how did the miners that were rescued after two months were able charge their phones and take videos... Surely the videos were not taken hours or a few days after the raid before phones died, otherwise the deaths would not be directly linked to the raid? What am I missing?

d***1@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 03:04 PM

Despite the ongoing rhetoric surrounding the trapped so called 'miners', which they are not, the truth of the matter is they remain trespassing, illegal criminals and mostly immigrants . Their plight is of their own making and consequence. They were not deliberately deprived of food and water.

Christopher Lang Jan 14, 2025, 03:23 PM

YOU KNOW WHAT PEOPLE! The mine companies that own these properties should be held accountable for firstly allowing such a situation to develop on their mining rights, and secondly, for not getting these illegals out when this all started many years ago and capping the mine! Damn it!

dov Jan 14, 2025, 03:50 PM

Just a reminder, this is the ANC government that shot miners and now starves them to death, and that with great bombast rushes to the ICC.

Shaun Kellermann Jan 14, 2025, 04:16 PM

They are not trapped

angussalome Jan 14, 2025, 04:17 PM

That so called pulley system is made with fabric instead of cables, to deliver supplies 2km underground. Incompetence of the highest order.

Johan Buys Jan 14, 2025, 06:35 PM

What all the bleeding hearts forget is NAIL the bosses behind the syndicates and the supply chain that buys their gold for export through the Dubai laundromat. THAT is where the issue is, not with the miners or our police.

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 15, 2025, 01:51 AM

You are right Johan, they will recruit other desperate people and send them to their death, life is a once off deal, this is not a crime that fits a death sentence. Our African youth must stop dreaming of the easy life they knew this was not a legitimate job, politicians must know when to shut up.

Paul-John Rushton Jan 15, 2025, 06:08 AM

Where is the footage?

heinrich12 Jan 15, 2025, 09:49 AM

We live in a country where you have to fight for every oppertunity,then the goverment wants half aswell,they were given a choice,surface and face the law or hide in a hole,not one person held a gun to their head saying make a choice,they chose to stay down there knowing what will happen.

tanjamoxham98 Jan 15, 2025, 07:32 PM

How can anyone condone this treatment. Regardless of the circumstance, the actions of the authorities is inexcusable and should be punished. How horrific are the miners circumstances that they “chose” starvation over coming out. I am deeply saddened and sickened by the actions of those in power.

andretait156 Jan 15, 2025, 09:06 PM

The problem is at the border......