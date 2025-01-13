The ANC's 113th anniversary celebrations, and more from around the world

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC 113th anniversary at Nelson Mandela Park In Khayelitsha on January 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. 8th January marked 113 years since the African National Congress (ANC) formation in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 08 Statement to supporters. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Religious leaders at the ANC 113th anniversary at Nelson Mandela Park In Khayelitsha on January 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. 8th January marked 113 years since the African National Congress (ANC) formation in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 08 Statement to supporters. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Costumed performers at the ANC 113th anniversary at Nelson Mandela Park In Khayelitsha on January 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. 8th January marked 113 years since the African National Congress (ANC) formation in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 08 Statement to supporters. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Dancers in traditional attire at the ANC 113th anniversary at Nelson Mandela Park In Khayelitsha on January 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. 8th January marked 113 years since the African National Congress (ANC) formation in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 08 Statement to supporters. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Men and boys known as the Nuessler, dressed in traditional costumes and masks inspired by the characters of the Venetian Commedia dell'Arte, parade through the streets of Brunnen, Switzerland, 13 January 2025, to kick off the carnival season. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER Groups of men and women take a mass holy bath in the Salinadi River during the Madhav Narayan festival in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 January 2025. The Madhav Narayan festival is a full month-long event devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, which is dedicated to the God Shiva and Goddess Swastania. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Kimono-clad Japanese young women climb stairs as they arrive at Yokohama Arena to attend a Coming of Age Day ceremony, in Yokohama, Japan, 13 January 2025. Thousands of participants attended the ceremony of the Coming of Age Day in Yokohama, the day celebrating all those who reached 20 years of age, which is considered adulthood in Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON Dancers perform during the Seub Chata Luang ceremony held to celebrate Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn reaching King Rama I's age of 26,469 days, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 January 2025. The Thai government held 'Seub Chata Luang,' a Lanna northern Thai traditional rite believed to extend the King's life, enhance prestige, be rid of misfortune, and bring prosperity as part of the ceremonies to honor Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's historic milestone of reaching 26,469 days of age on 14 January 2025. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT People attired as the 'Silvesterchlaeuse' (New Year's Clause) make their way to Schwellbrunn, Switzerland, 13 January 2025. This traditional event occurs on 13 January, according to the Julian calendar, when participants pay visits to local farmers to extend their heartfelt wishes for the New Year. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaks with the media outside the Adiala Jail after a special court hearing for Imran Khan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, 13 January 2025. The verdict in the 190 million pounds case, referred to as the Al-Qadir Trust case, involving Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has been postponed for the third time, now set to be announced on 17 January. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD A large billboard showing US president-elect Donald Trump calling to end the war, displayed at the entrance to Jerusalem, 13 January 2025. According to the Israeli army (IDF) spokesperson, around 100 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of 33 confirmed dead. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN EPA A demonstrator throws a tire amidst smoke from burning barricades during a protest on the day of the new parliament's inauguration, in Maputo, Mozambique, 13 January 2025. The swearing-in ceremony of the deputies elected to Mozambique's new parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, is underway as two opposition parties, Renamo and MDM that reject the outcome of the October 2024 election, boycotted the ceremony. EPA-EFE/LUISA NHANTUMBO Dominik Koepfer of Germany serves during his round 1 match against Jordan Thompson of Australia at the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2025. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Bay of Bengal during the second day of Ganga Sagar fair on Sagar Island, India, 13 January 2025. The fair is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga River before it merges into the Bay of Bengal. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY A handout photo taken by drone made available by the Uttar Pradesh State Information Department shows Hindu devotees gathering to take a 'holy bath' on the first day of the Kumbh Mela festival at Sangam, the confluence of the holy rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, in Prayagraj, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, 13 January 2025. Hundreds of millions of pilgrims are expected to take part in ritual baths at the confluence of India's sacred Ganges river, Yamuna river and the mythical Saraswati during the six-week Hindu festival held every 12 years. EPA-EFE/UTTAR PRADESH Protesters sit-in outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in Jerusalem, 13 January 2025. According to the Israeli army (IDF) spokesperson, around 100 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of 33 confirmed dead. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN A transgender person writes details about fellow members of the community as they came to take part in the Pink Rally of the Transgender community organized by Kinnar Maa Ek Samajik Sanstha Trust in Mumbai, India, 13 January 2025. The rally is organized to demand shelter homes, social visibility, equality, and empowerment, end of discrimination and to raise awareness about different issues of the transgender and Hijra communities. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI A Hindu bride attends a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, 12 January 2025. Over 100 Hindu couples participated in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) on 12 January, aimed at alleviating the financial burden of wedding expenses for economically disadvantaged families. This event, part of an annual tradition established 16 years ago, involves a selection process where applicants are shortlisted based on their income and social status. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER Khoisan people camping outside the Union Buildings on January 13, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that King Khoisan SA and his entourage has been ordered to vacate the Union Buildings premises following a court order obtained by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure last month. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti). DM