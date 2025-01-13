Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

CLASS OF 2024

SA matrics shine with highest national pass rate yet of 87.3%

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube said that every province improved on its performance from 2023, and every province achieved a pass rate of above 84%. Free State is the best-performing province, with a pass rate of 91%.
Taku-Matric-Results Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube with 2024 matrics at the ministerial breakfast with top achievers at the MTN Innovation Centre in Johannesburg on 13 2025. The congratulatory breakfast honours the country's top academic achievers. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
Takudzwa Pongweni
By Takudzwa Pongweni
13 Jan 2025
Facebook
50

The matric class of 2024 has achieved an 87.3% pass rate – surpassing the 82.9% recorded in 2023. This is an improvement of 4.4 percentage points.

“This is the highest pass rate in our country and it should be a moment of great pride,” said Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, who announced the results in Johannesburg on Monday, 13 January 2025.

Every province improved on its performance from 2023, and every province achieved above an 84% pass rate, said Gwarube. Free State is the best-performing province, with a pass rate of 91%, an increase from 89% in 2023.

The Free State was followed by:

  • KwaZulu-Natal, which achieved an 89.5% pass rate, an increase  of 3.1% over 2023 (86.4% in 2023);
  • Gauteng, which recorded an 88.4% pass rate, an increase of 3% over 2023 (85.4% in 2023);
  • North West, which attained an 87.5% pass rate, an increase of 5.9% over 2023 (81.6% in 2023);
  • Western Cape, which achieved an 86.7% pass rate, an increase of 5.2% over 2023 (81.5% in 2023);
  • Limpopo, which achieved an 85.01% pass rate, an increase of 5.51% over 2023 (79.5%);
  • Eastern Cape with an 84.98% pass rate, an increase of 3.58% from  2023 (81.4%);
  • Mpumalanga, which achieved an 84.99% pass rate, a 7.99% increase over 2023; and
  • Northern Cape, which recorded an 84.2% pass rate, an 8.3% increase over 2023 – the most improved province.

“The matric class of 2024 faced many challenges, from the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted their learning, to the new budget pressures being felt by various departments in schools, to social ills such as gangsterism,” she said.

Nearly half the learners who wrote the NSC exams received a bachelor’s pass, with 47.8% of matric candidates qualified for admission to bachelor degree studies, an increase from 2023 when 40.9% of learners received this.

Kwazulu-Natal received 84,470 bachelor’s passes, followed by Gauteng with 66,979 and the Eastern Cape with 45,662. Gwarube said this was a critical benchmark for higher education and training.

More than 390,000 distinctions were attained. Gwarube said KwaZulu-Natal was the leading province with 10.8%, followed by the Western Cape at 6.3% and Gauteng at 5.3%.

A total of 724,311 candidates entered for the exam and 705,291 wrote the exams. A total of 19,020 or 2.63% of the candidates were absent from the exams.

Education has never been better – director-general

Department of Basic Education Director-General Hubert Mathanzima Mweli said during the technical briefing that the country had never appeared this healthy in the history of education.

“We have never experienced this in our lifetime. Out of 75 districts, 73 had a pass of 80% and above. The lowest-performing district obtained 78%,” he said.

Mweli said the class of 2024 was unique and cautioned about comparing this class with previous classes because it had not been exactly the same experience. He said bachelor passes had been on an uninterrupted upward trajectory since 2014. The class of 2024 obtained 47.8% bachelor’s, an increase from last year's 40.9%.

The class of 2024 received extraordinary learner support programmes, he said, and there had been an increase in the number of learners who benefited from extra tuition. Mweli said the learner support programmes inherited the systems which had been developed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They received extraordinary and unprecedented learner support programmes. They benefited from what was developed from those who went to school in Grade 12 at the height of Covid-19 in 2020, where we continue to plug in the gaps that they experienced as a result of the disruptions during Covid,” he said.

Mweli said there had been an improvement in the throughput rate and cautioned that the pass rate was not the same as throughput. A pass rate is the number of learners who have been successful in a particular exam, while throughput rate is the number of learners who enter the system against the number of learners who exit the system. A total of 1.2 million pupils enrolled in Grade 1 in 2013, and 740,876 came through to Grade 12.

Concerns 

The South African throughput rate stands at 64%, which Mweli says is a healthy figure because middle-income countries are expected to be around 60%.

“While we acknowledge that more can be done to keep learners from falling out of the schooling system, that is not our major problem. Our major problem is the failure and repetition rate. It is too high compared to other countries. We’re looking to improve our throughput rate even further, but we appreciate that there is a geometric improvement,” he said.

The department is concerned about BSM subjects – business studies, accounting and economics. The department is equally concerned about the enrolment in mathematics, which saw a decline of 12,000, the highest in recent years.

Mweli said President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the department a clear instruction to find ways to improve enrolment in technical subjects and maths.

“We need more plumbers. We need more electricians to come and create jobs … as a country, this is the direction that we should go,” he said.

Gaps between schools decreasing

Mweli said the gap was closing between fee-paying schools and no-fee schools, with 85.8% of pupils in no-fee schools passing and a 90.3% pass rate in fee-paying schools.

In 52 subjects, candidates’ raw marks were accepted. In 13 subjects, marks were adjusted downwards and in two subjects, marks were adjusted upwards.

“Standardisation is important for the health of the system to create that balance. At times, papers can become too difficult, sometimes they become too easy, and so that’s the reality, that’s what standardisation is about. We sometimes don’t like the outcomes, but we respect them because the final decision is for quality assurance,” said Mweli.

Gwarube said pupils from quintiles 1 to 3 schools, which typically served the poorest communities, had made significant gains, reflecting the success of initiatives, such as the National School Nutrition Programme. Roughly 67% of all bachelor passes came from quintile 1 to quintile 3 schools.

Provincial and district results

Mweli said the Western Cape achieved the highest pass rate in mathematics, at 78%, followed by North West at 73.9%, and the Free State at 73.2%.

Mweli said Limpopo led the pack in mathematics participation with 44.1%, followed by the Eastern Cape at 42.9% and Mpumalanga at 40.7%.

Gwarube said Johannesburg West education district was the best-performing district with a pass rate of 97%, followed by the Fezile Dabi education district in the Free State, achieving a 93.5% pass rate, and then the Umkhanyakude education district in KwaZulu-Natal in third position with 92.8%.

Gwarube reiterated the credibility and integrity of the results — as pronounced by the education quality assurance body Umalusi earlier on Monday.

Umalusi confirmed that no systemic irregularities had been found in the NSC exams and Professor Yunus Ballim, Chairperson of Umalusi’s council, gave the go-ahead for the publication of results from the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute, Independent Examinations Board (IEB), and the DBE. He confirmed that no significant irregularities were reported that could have affected the credibility of the exams.

However, Umalusi raised concerns over the nearly 8% absenteeism rate among students registered for exams administered by the DBE.

Of the 880,209 candidates registered for the exams under the department, only 810,900 sat for their papers, leaving 69,309 candidates — about 7.9% — absent. Umalusi noted that many of these absentees had been prevented from writing their exams.

While the number of cheating cases detected in the 2024 NSC exams administered by the Department of Basic Education was lower than in 2023, Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi expressed concern that KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga once again topped the list for exam cheating.

Although the number of reported cheating incidents decreased from 945 in 2023 to 407 in 2024, KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 195 cases and Mpumalanga for 74. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Johan Buys Jan 13, 2025, 09:55 PM

We have stunning water all over the country! Even if the water is not working. Our children can move the median pass rate by 2% per year. I come from the dumb generation. Back then 1/100 scored over 95% for math. Now, a ¼ of the class breezes past 95%

i***o@w***.com Jan 14, 2025, 06:42 AM

Yes the kids of today are much, much more intelligent than we could ever dream to be. They are also miraculously getting cleverer by the year, what with their 4.4% improvement. At this rate, within 5 years, the pass rate will hit 109%.....

Loyiso Nongxa Jan 14, 2025, 06:43 AM

Evidence-free statements by people who don't want facts to stand in the way of their prejudices. For the last 5 years, no more than 2% of the Grade 12 students obtained more than 90% for maths. According to this claim in 2024 this has jumped to 25% obtaining more than 95%. Where is the evidence?

Jubilee 1516 Jan 14, 2025, 08:29 AM

I matriculated from a real top school in the 80's. 12% of classes on average achieved A aggregates annually. Today that very same school annually have almost 40% of Matriculants achieving A aggregates. Ceteris paribus? No way.

Common Sense Is not common Jan 14, 2025, 08:51 AM

While I'm sure your comment is correct, there is no doubt that exams are getting easier or some other factors are at play. It is impossible that education is getting better every year in this country. Not at all plausible.

i***o@w***.com Jan 14, 2025, 11:11 AM

It's impossible that results are improving year on year, unless there are profound structural changes to education, and then it will be a one-off blip. The dismal performance of SA's "learners" in the international Pisa rankings tell their own story. Our Gr 9 kids do worse than other Gr8 kids.

fraser.heesom Jan 13, 2025, 10:11 PM

state schools only did 5% worse on the pass rate then the best private schools in sa? whats the pass rate?30%?????? cooking the figures again... wierd to think all those black learners are 50% likely to be unemployed for years due to the state of the economy.sad.

Daniel Cohen Jan 14, 2025, 07:13 AM

Not private schools , fee paying public schools. It is not clear whether that included private schools

Bongane Maphanga Jan 14, 2025, 12:09 PM

The 30% pass mark is an improvement from the 3-tier Pre-1994 Pass mark of 25% LG, 30% SG &amp; 40%HG The requirements have gotten tougher too, in your day you could get away with failing 2 subjects, now? Only 1 and cannot be LO or HL One can also not get NSC with straight 30%

Gareth Dickens Jan 13, 2025, 11:48 PM

DA sycophants noiseless today. 15 years running Western Cape education. 4th 2023. Again 4th. Media inflation, superioty complex, pale skin narcissism can't obviate blunt truth: Governance doesn't improve becoz you change a party. There is a real post apartheid society out there to reckon with.

User Jan 14, 2025, 06:30 AM

Fantastic and deep analysis: Black good, white bad, ANC provinces good, Western Cape bad. My gang good, your gang bad. Yawn.

cracklin62 Jan 14, 2025, 07:34 AM

Post apartheid governance one has to deal with, Dicky

Jubilee 1516 Jan 14, 2025, 08:25 AM

Eastern Cape Refugees fleeing the ANC make it hard for the WC.

j***6@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 08:27 AM

Western Cape has by far the lowest drop-out rate and the highest true pass rate. At least most of the WC students reach matric unlike the ANC provinces.

Karl Sittlinger Jan 14, 2025, 08:43 AM

Prejudiced Hogwash.

Broandy Andy Jan 14, 2025, 09:02 AM

Regardless of the pass rate, the WC still has better roads, jobs, infrastructure and bureacratic functionality than any other province. Budget cuts, socioeconomic challenges, school violence and a much larger population has put strain on the education system in the WC

Broandy Andy Jan 14, 2025, 09:04 AM

But I concur with the shortcomings of the DA, the DAs neglect of the poor, lack of service delivery in poorer neighbourhoods contributes a lot to the lower pass rate.

j***7@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 05:44 AM

Matric is watered down in order to gloss over the systematic shortcomings of the education system in general. STEM subject are not taught in most govt school. Most matrics take religion, LO, Maths Lite, it's a cooking of the books on a national scale. An intellectual catastrophe of epic proportions

BOB Rernard Jan 14, 2025, 06:24 AM

Not to minimise the youngsters achievements, I have to wonder if the pass mark was 30% to get the lower enders through and hence increase the overall pass rate.

Bongane Maphanga Jan 14, 2025, 12:11 PM

No matriculant can get a NSC with straight 30% 30% is also an improvement over the Pre-1994 25% Lower Grade and unlike Pre-1994 they can only fail 1 subject so long it's not LO or HL

Loyiso Nongxa Jan 14, 2025, 06:33 AM

Correction: who CANNOT resist being cynical and disparaging

PETER BAKER Jan 14, 2025, 07:34 AM

Sorry but I would humbly say these results whilst nice… is really a disaster when to pass you need a mere 30% to pass.. mathematics and science are embarrassingly paltry in the mix… pushing out students who will be in the main unemployable is nothing to be proud about.

ernest Jan 14, 2025, 11:04 AM

Couldn't agree more, quality of education has dropped considerably since 1994 in SA, forget about matric certificate, our university degrees worthless too. What was once one of the best education systems IN THE WORLD, now down to 30%, cannot read for meaning, and now BELA. Just going to get worse

Bongane Maphanga Jan 14, 2025, 12:11 PM

While you need 30% to pass a subject, no one can get a Matric certificate with 30% on all subjects

B***6@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 07:42 AM

Lower the standards enough and everyone will pass. Typical. Instead of improving the students they'll just degrade the system. I browsed through one of the required textbooks recently and it was embarrassing how basic the material was for a grade 11 subject.

Bongane Maphanga Jan 14, 2025, 12:12 PM

The standards have been improved since 1994 where you could get away with failing 2 subjects and getting 25% LG

j***6@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 07:43 AM

Only 87% of pupils managed to get 30% of the questions right.

Bongane Maphanga Jan 14, 2025, 12:13 PM

Bachelor Passes account for 47% of the results, You need an average of 50% to get a bachelor pass....

nickhiltermann Jan 14, 2025, 08:55 AM

A lot of cynicism in the comments. Yes, standardization is being used to push more learners through the system towards a bottlenecked job market. Pretty sad, but on the bright side, I am seeing brilliant young minds coming through into tertiary education.

Julian Chandler Jan 14, 2025, 11:24 AM

Yup. Tertiary level studies will change the playfield quite dramatically. Let's see how many of these students pass first year math before we get too excited. There will some diamonds in that coal pile. I hope they're nurtured and nourished, or they'll just leave.

godfrey.parkin Jan 14, 2025, 08:57 AM

While the optimist and digital education advocate in me welcomes the apparent up-tick in performance as evidence that innovation is good for education, the cynic in me thinks that the value of an SA education compared with world standards continues to follow the value of the Rand into the abyss.

ernest Jan 14, 2025, 12:07 PM

Remember in the 70's, a friend relocated from UK to SA, and he should have been in the same grade as me Grade 10 or Std 8. When he got here he was told our education system is more superior, and he had to drop a grade, now it is reversed throughout the world.

d***0@i***.com Jan 14, 2025, 09:43 AM

To my knowledge, to pass matric you need laughably low scores like 40% in your home language (which, mind you, is not always English) and 30% for your remaining five subjects; giving you the freedom to confidently fail one subject altogether. These results mean nothing.

Jan Vos Jan 14, 2025, 09:47 AM

Yes! Believe it! And as they say in Afrikaans: "Perdedrolle is vye."

George 007 Jan 14, 2025, 10:07 AM

This is what George W. Bush famously called "fuzzy math." Minister Gwarube is moving the deck chairs around on the Titanic.

W***0@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 11:08 AM

What a shambolic rant of hogwash from the dishonourable minister!This ANC lot really do believe their own lies and are almost convincing when delivering these watered down results which is meaningless when you see where SA ranks in African and Global literacy rates, particularly maths and science.

Stuart Smith Jan 14, 2025, 12:39 PM

You will find that the minister is a member of the DA.

Karl Sittlinger Jan 14, 2025, 05:43 PM

Undoing 25 years of ANC corruption, theft and dishonesty in 3 months? DA minister is already doing better.

James Donald Jan 14, 2025, 11:32 AM

This is news to brighten our day. Showered on. Shame on you. How about 'Well done, matrics!' or 'Thank you, teachers and parents!'? Standards are NOT dropping; an unequal system is slowly getting more equal; more support = better outcomes. Schools need our support (and money), not our disdain.

B***6@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 01:46 PM

I'll have a double dose of whatever you're smoking. Standards have been dropping for years. I'm not sure what world you live in.

James Donald Jan 14, 2025, 04:57 PM

Curriculum and assessment standards are an issue, but hundreds of qualified people in and out of government work on them all the time. It's better than most people think, google it. Matric is well administered, moderated and managed. The issues are real, but so is the progress—all I'm saying.

ernest Jan 14, 2025, 08:24 PM

Standards not dropping? Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning, Pass marks are being lowered to 30% to get more to pass, Grade 12 certificates are frowned upon in the business world, our degrees not recognised internationally any more, IS THAT NOT A LOWERING OF STANDARDS?

Richard Robinson Jan 14, 2025, 12:26 PM

And in the workplace, they are functionally illiterate!

jackt bloek Jan 14, 2025, 02:28 PM

Well done to the matriculants , but they entering an economy that has less oppurtunities for Masses than 10 to 15 years ago when South African economy is deindustrilizing because of bad policies. There will be no jobs for engineers in 5 years as Construction and Steel indsutry decimated by govenment

abrietraut Jan 14, 2025, 04:14 PM

87.24% of all statistics are made up ~Dilbert. These numbers mean nothing. How many children that are 18 years old have matric? What is the standard or level of competence of those that have it?

Colin Braude Jan 14, 2025, 04:22 PM

"The South African throughput rate stands at 64%". Implying a dropout rate of 36%, suspiciously close to our unemployment rate of 32.1%. Hopefully Siviwe Gwarube, the DA minister of basic ed, can begin fixing it. (2024 does not count: she only took up office midway in the year.)

Alan Salmon Jan 14, 2025, 07:47 PM

I am suspicious that there has been political manipulation of these results. How can the OFS and KZN, the more corrupt and poorly run provinces be at the top and the Western Cape below them ? We were told that 60% of grade 6 learners cannot read properly, but now 87% of matrics pass ???

l***t@y***.com Jan 14, 2025, 11:02 PM

With a pass mark of 30% it should be 100% pass rate.

Lian van den Heever Jan 15, 2025, 10:06 PM

It is impossible to improve from a 1% passrate pre 94 to the current passrate. Am I missing something ? Is the matric certificate worth the paper it’s printed on ? Can school leavers find a job with that ? Or is it the age old problem of vote buying ?

Lian van den Heever Jan 15, 2025, 10:11 PM

A 30% pass mark means a candidate does NOT understand 70% of the subject . Scary thought . And some call that a ‘mature ‘ education system ? I’m confused