Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

This article is more than a year old

Air strike

Nigeria's air force investigates civilian deaths after air strike

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's air force said it was investigating reports of civilian casualties during a weekend air strike that targeted armed gangs in the northwest, the latest military operation where innocent people may have been accidentally killed.
Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria The Nigerian army patroling in Chibok, Borno State, North Eastern Nigeria 05 March 2015. EPA/Henry Ikechukwu
Reuters
By Reuters
13 Jan 2025
Facebook
0

The army and air force have increasingly used aerial assaults against the growing threat in the northwest and central region posed by armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, that kill villagers and carry out mass kidnappings.

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa said late on Sunday an air strike in northwestern Zamfara state on Saturday had targeted bandits, and that the air force had managed to rescue kidnapped victims.

But residents told Reuters that at least 15 civilians, including local security guards, were killed.

An investigation into the matter was being conducted, Akinboyewa said in a statement.

Air strikes have inadvertently killed civilians before. In December, at least 10 people were killed after a military fighter jet pursuing bandits mistakenly bombed civilians in northwestern Sokoto state.

Akinboyewa said the NAF would work to minimise and prevent any harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure in its operations.

Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa told local television on Monday that the military did not intentionally target civilians and that the Zamfara incident would be fully investigated.

(Reporting by Ahmed Kingimi in Maiduguri and Camilus Eboh in Abuja, Writing by Ope Adetayo, Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...