This article is more than a year old

DATA LEAK

Hawks, State Security roped in to probe possible breach of 2024 matric results

As the class of 2024 anxiously await the release of their matric results the Department of Education has confirmed a possible data breach of the results. The Hawks and State Security have been asked to investigate.
Taku-Treasury-GradeR Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)
Lerato Mutsila
By Lerato Mutsila
13 Jan 2025
15

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has confirmed there has been a possible breach of the matric results for the class of 2024.

Gwarube revealed this on the sidelines of the congratulatory breakfast held in Johannesburg on Monday, 13 January in honour of the top-achieving matriculants of 2024.

This comes after a private company advertised that it would give the anxious matriculants early access to the results for as little as R100.

“They have been preying on innocent learners and siphoning them of money,” Gwarube said.

The minister said the potential breach became apparent 48 hours ago, but because of the sensitivity of the investigation the department was not at liberty to divulge any details.

Gwarube assured, however, that the results had been insulated from the breach, meaning they were not altered in any way. The breach “seems to have” involved the results that have already been verified, she added.

It would not affect the integrity or the release of the results scheduled for later today (Monday). 

Origins unknown

The origins of the breach remain unclear, and State Security and the Hawks have been roped in to investigate.

The minister said they must still determine whether the breach originated from inside the department, or was the result of cybercrime.

“If the breach has come from the DBE side we will be investigating and consequence management will follow,” she said.

However, the minister added that the department suspected that the breach was the work of hackers, which is why the Hawks’ cybercrime unit has been involved. DM

Comments

Richard Kennard Jan 13, 2025, 02:18 PM

Why such a close up? Its not kind to either the subject of us readers.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 10:12 PM

If I'm understanding you correctly, your comment is likely hurtful and certainly uncalled for.

Richard Kennard Jan 14, 2025, 08:50 AM

Typo on my behalf....Its not kind to either the subject or us readers. Am sure you would not like a picture like that posted of yourself?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 16, 2025, 07:48 PM

Seeing her so close up is not kind to us readers. I understand from your comment that you were not intending offense, but surely you can see why such a statememt would give it.

rouxenator Jan 13, 2025, 02:53 PM

Matric results are overrated.

jackt bloek Jan 13, 2025, 03:15 PM

why would anybody want to hack to find matric results when it will be released on 14th january also why on earth is this govenment taking 20 days longer to release matric results than 15 years ago

Hidden Name Jan 13, 2025, 08:32 PM

To the first: money.... to the second, I am not sure you are right. I remember (vaguely) waiting till mid January for my TED matric results...

Captain Grumpy Jan 14, 2025, 06:28 AM

My recollection is about the 27th of December back in the day. Jackt is correct, they have been slowly moving it further and further back. This brings in the concern of registering for tertiary education if it goes any further.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 13, 2025, 03:17 PM

A possible breach within the Dept of Education? No….surely not! LOL!

Jubilee 1516 Jan 13, 2025, 03:29 PM

Before Bantu Education SA produced less than 300 Bantoe Matrics from very dubious quality mission schools annually. Sad but true.

Ben Hawkins Jan 13, 2025, 07:14 PM

Now they only need 30% to pass

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 14, 2025, 05:48 AM

You might as well say during the apartheid era its less offensive than giving legitimacy to the inferior Bantu education that was created for black people.

Rod MacLeod Jan 14, 2025, 04:06 PM

Not inferior to today's Bantu education in any way - probably superior, given the missionary teachers who taught in those schools vs the bunch who allegedly "teach" today.

i***o@w***.com Jan 13, 2025, 04:53 PM

Yet more cadre excellence and honesty.

Tothe Point Jan 14, 2025, 07:52 PM

This whole matric drama has become ridiculous. The publicity adds pressure to the pupils even before the exams. No wonder many who don't pass enter various degrees of depression. This media hype should not be allowed. Let the pupils write exams, get their results and move on.