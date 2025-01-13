Hawks, State Security roped in to probe possible breach of 2024 matric results

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has confirmed there has been a possible breach of the matric results for the class of 2024.

Gwarube revealed this on the sidelines of the congratulatory breakfast held in Johannesburg on Monday, 13 January in honour of the top-achieving matriculants of 2024.

This comes after a private company advertised that it would give the anxious matriculants early access to the results for as little as R100.

“They have been preying on innocent learners and siphoning them of money,” Gwarube said.

The minister said the potential breach became apparent 48 hours ago, but because of the sensitivity of the investigation the department was not at liberty to divulge any details.

Gwarube assured, however, that the results had been insulated from the breach, meaning they were not altered in any way. The breach “seems to have” involved the results that have already been verified, she added.

It would not affect the integrity or the release of the results scheduled for later today (Monday).

Origins unknown

The origins of the breach remain unclear, and State Security and the Hawks have been roped in to investigate.

The minister said they must still determine whether the breach originated from inside the department, or was the result of cybercrime.

“If the breach has come from the DBE side we will be investigating and consequence management will follow,” she said.

However, the minister added that the department suspected that the breach was the work of hackers, which is why the Hawks’ cybercrime unit has been involved. DM