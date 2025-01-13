IEB’s class of 2024 records 98.47% pass rate — the highest in 5 years

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) broke down its matric results on Monday, with an overall pass rate of 98.47%, the highest in the past five years:

89.37% of the cohort achieved entry to degree study, compared with 88.59% in 2023;

7.56% qualified for entry to diploma study (8.31% in 2023); and

1.53% achieved entry for higher certificate study (1.57% in 2023).

A total of 16,304 pupils wrote the IEB exams in October and November 2024 at 275 examination venues, comprising 14,990 full-time and 1,314 part-time candidates. This was an increase of 1,124, including 292 candidates from nine new schools who wrote the IEB exams for the first time in 2024.

The IEB said the exams were free of any irregularity.

“The IEB closely monitored the writing of the 2024 NSC examinations at 274 out of 275 examination venues using real-time electronic video surveillance systems. Additionally, physical monitoring took place at 66 examination centres. This monitoring ensures the integrity and security of the examination process, while also enabling the prompt identification and resolution of any irregularities that might affect the validity of the results,” the IEB said.

Resilience and perseverance

IEB chief executive Confidence Dikgole said the class of 2024 stands as a testament to resilience and perseverance, having faced the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic during their formative high school years.

“In Grade 8, amid the severe lockdown of 2020, they encountered disruptions to foundational learning, adapted to new modes of education, and navigated the psychological impacts of uncertainty and isolation. While these challenges may not have directly affected their Grade 12 year, they undoubtedly shaped their academic journey. Their ability to overcome these obstacles highlights their determination and commitment, making their achievements in the 2024 NSC examinations even more commendable,” she said.

Dikgole said the widespread presence of technology is undeniable as research suggests that smartphones may contribute to mental health issues and affect the ability of young people to focus on their studies, leading to shorter attention spans. As a result, some schools have begun limiting their use during school hours.

“The class of 2024 marks a generation increasingly shaped by these technological advancements, including the use of generative AI in learning. While these tools may have supported personalised learning and accessibility to information, they also highlight the growing need for cultivating critical thinking and responsible technology use in education.

“The IEB continues to adapt its assessments to ensure that they measure genuine understanding and skills in a rapidly evolving academic landscape.”

Congratulating the matriculants for achieving a 100% pass rate in the 2024 NSC exams administered by the IEB, Redhill School executive head Joseph Gerassi said he celebrates not only their academic accomplishments but also the joy, energy and leadership they brought to Redhill.

“They leave as confident, capable young adults ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. While we will miss their presence, we are excited to see how they will carry forward the values and traditions of Redhill as they forge their unique paths in the wider world,” he added. DM