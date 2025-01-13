Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

COST OF LIVING CRISIS

Competition Commission proposes sweeping changes to how fruit and vegetables are sold

In its final report for the Inquiry into the Fresh Produce Market, the Competition Commission has proposed sweeping changes to the way fruit and vegetables are sold and priced by retail giants.
Derek-foodsystems South Africans can expect sweeping changes in the way fruit and vegetables are sold in supermarkets. (Photo: iStock)
By Estelle Ellis
13 Jan 2025
Supermarkets have been ordered by the Competition Commission to change the way they sell fruit and vegetables to make it easier for consumers to compare.

This is among the recommendations made in the final report following the commission’s Inquiry into the Fresh Produce Market.

The report was handed to Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau by chairperson of the Competition Commission Doris Tshepe on Monday. The report makes 31 recommendations on changes that are aimed at increasing competitiveness and allowing the entry of new players into the South African fresh produce market.

The scope of the inquiry focused on the price of five fruits: apples, citrus (particularly oranges and soft citrus), bananas, pears and table grapes. It also included six vegetables: potatoes, onions, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and spinach.

Easier comparisons

One of the recommendations by the commission is that supermarkets must, within a year, start to sell fruit and vegetables in a way that makes it easy for the consumer to compare prices.

“The Inquiry noted that the majority of prices for fresh produce are not comparable between retailers from the perspective of a consumer. This is mainly because prices are presented on a per-unit basis, and these units are varied across the different supermarkets. For instance, one retailer may sell tomatoes in 3kg bags while another opts for a 1kg or 3.5kg bag. An accurate price comparison by a consumer on a like-for-like-basis is, as a result, more difficult,” the report reads.

“The Inquiry therefore makes a finding that the lack of transparency in unit pricing (per kilogram/gram) distorts competition, in that consumers are less able to compare pricing between retailers. This lack of transparency in the pricing of fresh produce on a weighed price (per kilogram/gram) impedes, restricts or distorts competition,” it continues.

“To remedy this, the Inquiry requires the following remedial action: Retailers, namely Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, the SPAR Group, Food Lover’s Market and Massmart, must display pricing on a “per 100 gram” basis for the 11 prioritised fresh produce products, in addition to any other pricing display chosen by the retailer. These retailers should, to the best of their endeavours, extend this pricing to all other fresh produce sold at their stores, and the weighed price should be displayed in such a manner that a consumer can clearly and easily identify that price. Most of these displays should be implemented within 12 months,” the report continued.

“Concretely put, it is unreasonable and impractical to expect a consumer to convert the per kilogram price where one retailer opts to sell its potatoes in unit sizes of, for example, 1.5kg, 3.5kg or 7kg, whilst another opts to sell their potatoes in 5kg or 10kg unit sizes. As such, a true comparison of which retailer is cheaper – from a consumer’s perspective – is impractical and not consumer friendly,” the report concluded.

International buy-in

Price transparency in retail prices has been flagged internationally by, among others, the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority during its retail market inquiry in 2015, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

According to the report released by the Competition Commission this week, the members of the inquiry panel themselves struggled to accurately compare the prices of fresh produce. This was likely to affect the average consumer, who had even less access to pricing information.

The report also pointed out that after an initial recommendation that the unit price of fruit and vegetables be used across the board, retailers had largely rejected the provisional remedy.

It said retailers claimed, among other reasons, that this would add another layer of cost, that the current labelling space did not have enough space to accommodate the display of price per kilogram … and that it was impractical for some products (such as bunched products) to display a price on per-kilogram basis.

The report did add that subsequently, the conversation became more constructive.

“The binding factor in relation to this remedy is the consumer’s welfare, which both the Fresh Produce Market Inquiry and the retailers regard as vital,” the report concluded.

Tau said it was an important milestone in building a more inclusive, transformed and competitive economy in South Africa.

“The fresh produce market holds immense significance for our nation. It is not merely a commercial sector. It is a lifeline for households and a driver of food security,” Tau said, adding that the 31 remedies proposed by the commission spelt out a “clear and actionable roadmap” to improve the situation.

He said the report should translate into tangible reforms that would benefit all South Africans, particularly those who had been excluded from economic participation.

The fresh produce market in South Africa is valued at R53-billion annually (excluding informal sales) and the report stated that it presents a “significant opportunity for growth and inclusion.”

Concerning retailer pricing of the identified fresh produce, the analyses of the inquiry found that supermarket sales and pricing revealed instances of high mark-ups of total revenue over what suppliers were paid for some of the selected products in the periods analysed.

“However, net margins – after the high costs of supermarket chain operations are accounted for – are slim. This indicates concerns in the value chain where high rents may be extracted at the supermarket level of the value chain. The implication is that under the current models of modern food retailing, supermarket chains are not efficiently transmitting prices obtained from farmers to consumers for these produce categories,” the report continued. “This suggests that competition in the formal retailing of fresh produce is not as healthy as it could be.”

Systemic barriers

The commission also raised concerns over inefficient municipal fresh produce markets and inefficiencies in the value chain driving up prices.

The report also highlights as stumbling blocks to improving competitiveness in the sector:

  • The conduct of fresh produce market agents;
  • High input costs (particularly for certain fertilisers and seeds);
  • Regulatory obstacles; and
  • Systemic barriers to entry for small-scale, emerging and historically disadvantaged farmers.

Tshepe said the goal of the inquiry was to achieve better outcomes for all participants and stakeholders. She said the commission’s 2024 report into food prices “indicated alarming levels of price increases and volatility in pricing for various food products, including fresh produce.”

“In some instances, these price increases passed the annual inflation rate which raises the question about the drivers of such increases. This has the greatest effect on [the] poor and low-income earners who have to spend a great portion of their income on purchasing essential products,” she said.

The inquiry did find that there was a combination of features that distorted competition in the fresh produce market. It will put forth 31 recommendations and remedial actions.

Deputy Competition Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu, who chaired the inquiry, said the report was more than a document.

“It provides rich insights into the fresh produce market and a path to economic inclusion. It reflects the need to address entrenched challenges to in the end create a market that works for all … and ultimately to the consumer. Market inquiries are an important strategic focus area of the commission,” he said.

The fresh produce market was one of the most important sectors of the economy, Ratshisusu said. The report comes after rigorous analysis and extensive engagements.

Competition concerns – African Rainbow Capital

Among the recommendations of the inquiry is that the cross-shareholding by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital in both the RSA Group and Subtropico impedes, restricts and distorts competition, Ratshisusu said.

The two roleplayers jointly control the majority of South African markets that sell staple fruit and vegetables such as potatoes, apples, bananas, onions and tomatoes.

“The inquiry finds that African Rainbow Capital’s cross-shareholding in the RSA Group and Subtropico impedes, restricts or distorts competition,” Ratshisusu said. Both companies are massive players in the market agent sphere when it comes to the fresh produce market.

According to the report, the commission will recommend that ARC either voluntarily divest in one of the two companies within six months or be forced to sell. DM

Richard Bryant Jan 13, 2025, 11:12 PM

How on earth will it help to know that 100g of 1st grade tomatoes is more expensive than half rotten tomatoes somewhere else? Both advertised as tomatoes. You need to see them side by side. We need fresh produce markets where farmers or their agents sell direct to the public.

jackt bloek Jan 14, 2025, 02:01 PM

the Department of Trade and Industry has lost its mind with these petty policies. These are people who earn top1% in Africa who makes life hard for every other business

p***r@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 06:27 AM

The 10kg bag of potatoes might be cheaper per 100g but if you only have enough money to buy the 1kg bag then what? Will you be allowed to get 1kg from the 10kg bag?

Geo Maré Jan 14, 2025, 09:10 AM

Buying in bulk is mostly, but not always, a cheaper option. But this is not what it is about. Prices at per 100g can easily help comparing a 1kg bag of potatoes among several retailers. It is quite simple, really. And it will be a blessing for all who can’t always Math, me included.

jackt bloek Jan 14, 2025, 02:03 PM

this adds adminsitrative burden to the country where people are getting poorer because the govenment is becoming more and more incompetant. Instead of DTI having policies that make South Africa rich or Full Employment we have these absurd policies

Rod MacLeod Jan 14, 2025, 03:39 PM

Seriously? It's not maths - it's arithmetic. Division and multiplication. And if you cannot do it mentally, you have a mobile phone with a calculator function on it. Anyway, who runs/drives between supermarkets checking 100g prices? And what about spaza shoppers - how do they get protected?

Pieter Rautenbach Jan 14, 2025, 10:38 PM

Arithmetic is part of maths...

Carsten Rasch Jan 14, 2025, 07:04 AM

When I went overseas for the first time, I discovered that all European cities, towns and villages have weekly street or square markets. But not here in SA. Why on earth not? Take it away from the municipalities and corporations and give it to market entrepreneurs and small farmers.

virginia crawford Jan 14, 2025, 08:57 AM

Agree.

Geo Maré Jan 14, 2025, 09:02 AM

We have markets all over the country. In the cities too. Just google and you will find them. They sell the most beautiful fruit and veg. Many are open over weekends only, some just Saturdays.

virginia crawford Jan 14, 2025, 09:06 AM

Hard not to believe that there is price fixing in the fresh produce retail sector. Checkers puts up signs: Cheaper than a year ago - is it true? Were bananas around R26/kg a year ago? A few big chains have an absolute monopoly whereas fruit and veg shops used to be common feature. What happened?

Rod MacLeod Jan 14, 2025, 03:45 PM

In the fresh food chain, have a close look at who controls the cold storage chains and wholesale markets, and you will find a preponderance of Indian and BBBEE players. They're the real food mafia - not the high street supermarkets.

superjase Jan 14, 2025, 12:35 PM

epping paradise hawkers market in cape town is open 7 days a week. also, plenty of fresh produce vendors on pavements throughout greater cape town.

Rod MacLeod Jan 14, 2025, 03:46 PM

Ja, but I bet they don't have to quote per 100g prices ...

Tony Gomes Jan 14, 2025, 07:15 AM

We have always had such markets, and you are welcome to visit.

v***0@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 07:36 AM

I wish we had such dedicated committees working as hard on growing our economy and the wealth of citizens rather than this petty effort that won't really benefit anybody. This is just another committee not making any real contribution to society at enormous financial cost.

Andrea Naude Jan 14, 2025, 08:04 AM

Honestly - of you yourself cannot work out the per kg price of a product yourself, go back to Grade 4 and learn how to multiply and divide. Secondly - and the informal sector????? Just per bag of ???? Please, don't try to be a first world country when the majority of SA consumers are not.

virginia crawford Jan 14, 2025, 09:16 AM

Excuse me, but although my mental maths is very good, why not make it easier? Don't understand your rage - I assume multiple punctuation points mean a waving finger, red face etc.

Rod MacLeod Jan 14, 2025, 03:47 PM

Use the calculator function on your mobile.

Greeff Kotzé Jan 14, 2025, 04:39 PM

Is it not exactly because basic arithmetic is not a universal skill in SA, that it would be useful to consumers to display this information? Your comment shows a middle finger to all those who have been denied a “first world” education, especially the older generations.

superjase Jan 14, 2025, 05:20 PM

"quick: R29 for 3.5kg, vs R13 for 1.5kg, vs R19 for 4 large (unmarked weight). go go go! BTW, where did my 5yo toddler vanish off to? will i get home in time to meet my neighbour? did i remember to lock the car? why is the music in the store SO loud? OMW WHERE IS MY CHILD?"

virginia crawford Jan 14, 2025, 09:47 PM

Perfectly put ?

BOB Rernard Jan 14, 2025, 08:16 AM

What a joke! Mimicking the greater circus we call government, let's create a host of new laws?!?! How about policing their implementation and enforcement. Supermarkets already fail to display pricing as required by consumer law......hey P&amp;P

fraser.heesom Jan 14, 2025, 08:28 AM

Funny how a black owned company is alleged to be causing competition in price problems in the fruit /veg market. This directly effects the ability of the poorest black people to eat. Yet another case of the entitled politically connected black businesspeople making fortunes badly.

a***2@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 08:44 AM

Monopolies Like ARC must be forced to Divest immediately. Their 33% Net profit margin as middle men is criminal . These are are basic food needs for millions poor , middle income groups . They have massive profits from mining and related industrial investments .

Phil Baker Jan 14, 2025, 08:49 AM

The retailer's margins and pack house charges far dwarfs the cost of seed/fertiliser in the end cost to consumer.

Just Another Day Jan 14, 2025, 10:49 AM

The picture for this article is taken in the Middle East, not SA. Question: Will this law be applicable for all those informal traders who sell tomatoes in little packets on the side of the road illegally?????

Geoffrey Krige Jan 14, 2025, 11:26 AM

Pricing fruit and veg per 100 g is focussing on the minor issues in food prices. The much bigger issues are food middlemen and retailer profit margins, infrastructure constraints and power availability and cost. Efficient and reasonable transport and a cost-effective Eskom would help far more.

Greeff Kotzé Jan 14, 2025, 04:43 PM

Assisting customers to more effectively “vote with their wallets” surely can’t hurt, and should naturally influence the other factors you list… assuming that at least SOME alternatives exist.

M***a@i***.co.za Jan 14, 2025, 11:57 AM

Yet again the 30% matric pass rate raises its ugly head. Even commissioners. Nowadays everybody has a cellphone. Every cellphone has a calculator. And only SIX shops are targeted. All the others? These poor people buy at them or on the street and local shops? What's next? Dog food? Washing powder?

Michele Rivarola Jan 14, 2025, 12:03 PM

Useless information from a useless and expensive organisation which will add more costs and absolutely no value whatsoever. Once again they seem to ignore that the informal sector is the largest trader and the recommendations will be impossible let alone impractical to implement. Armchair experts

Pieter van de Venter Jan 14, 2025, 12:32 PM

Can somebody please tell how these findings of the "Competition Commission", particularly the skin colour,of the owner of the market agents, will help with prices? Did this commission just proved again that it is more interested in BEE and AA that prices??

jackt bloek Jan 14, 2025, 02:00 PM

This is absurd. The competition comission is now turning into wrecking ball from destorying the Construction Industry. What value does this add? I dont suppose the old lady selling subsistence vegetables and walk door to door must now carry a scale? They make it so hard to do business