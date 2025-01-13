Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

GEOPOLITICS

A slew of complex global challenges are about to get very real for Donald Trump

Through his campaign and afterwards, Donald Trump has articulated a foreign policy of bluster and easy catchphrases. But in just over a week, the next US president must deal for real with the Ukrainian war and the overlapping challenges in the Middle East.
Brooks trump sea A flag depicting Ukrainian and US flags, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko / EPA-EFE)
J Brooks Spector
By J Brooks Spector
13 Jan 2025
20

After all the wild-eyed outbursts about taking over Greenland, retaking the Panama Canal and absorbing Canada, the incoming Trump administration will now be forced to deal with the world as it is, rather than what is in Donald Trump’s fever dreams.

Unfortunately for the Trump team, reality will be much more difficult to deal with (and more complex to understand) than just adding a few new sentences and grace notes in Trump’s stump speech.

The Russian revolutionary Vladimir Ilyich Lenin once argued, “There are decades where nothing happens, and then there are weeks where decades happen.” Tweaking Lenin’s aphorism just slightly, the past two years or so — perhaps fundamentally — have overturned decades of the larger texture of the international landscape.

Back when Joe Biden became US president in 2021, certain things were true. The larger geopolitical landscape seemed reasonably stable, if not necessarily benign, and the shape of future issues seemed to be largely economic. This was the case even as the world was still in the midst of a medical meltdown and economic collapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, in geopolitical terms, a type of post-post-Cold War calm had largely seemed to prevail. It was true that the Nato alliance had settled into a kind of mid-life quiescence, even as Vladimir Putin’s Russia was demonstrating discontent with the structure of the prevailing continental and international order. Yes, Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula had already occurred, but there was, as yet, little sense of an imminent, large-scale ground war in Europe.

Unresolved issues

In the Middle East, despite the long list of unresolved issues and the fact that conflicts there could easily turn into conflagrations at any time, there was a kind of uneasy “calm” — from Egypt to Iran, from Saudi Arabia to Turkey — in force.

It was wobbly but was still largely holding. Heavily armed states such as Israel, Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthi and even Daesh/Isis were not actively and vigorously engaged in open, broader, international conflicts, beyond smaller but vicious civil wars.

Back then, for that region, the most unsettling challenge still seemed to be the growing chance Iran would add nuclear-armed missiles to its arsenal. This was increasingly the case after the US in the Trump V1.0 years had withdrawn from the six-nation pact limiting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

In South Asia, conflict between the resurgent nations of China and India remained at a low level, and among the nations of Southeast Asia things were calm and — at least before Covid had caused severe economic setbacks — the nations were increasingly prosperous.

Meanwhile, China’s economic star was rising rapidly and its military presence in the South China Sea was increasingly challenging the other nations surrounding that water. However, China’s long-term threat to invade Taiwan remained a potential threat rather than an actual one.

The biggest ongoing, regional threat seemed to be continuing efforts by North Korea to develop and deploy nuclear missiles — to the growing consternation of its immediate neighbours South Korea and Japan.

Of course, there were other geopolitical challenges in Africa and Latin America, as well as the broader global economic, climate and other problems, but there was a sense the world was a safer place than it might have been, even despite the pandemic and its economic repercussions.

However, over the past three years, and especially over the past several months or so, things have changed.

Each incoming US president hopes — in some combination — to preserve what has been successful over the country’s history as well as to be a game-changer and shaper of the future. No president enters office hoping to gain a gentle sinecure, tending a quiet garden. Nevertheless, the international landscape is never entirely susceptible to or under the control of a president’s hopes, ideas — or whims.

Challenges and opportunities

However, the approach Trump appears to be embracing is one of strategic ambiguity (sometimes called the “madman theory,” once espoused by Richard Nixon to keep his enemies off balance) — and it has the potential for some seriously negative consequences as well.

As Harvard professor Stephen Walt, in his recent article in Foreign Policy has argued, “This [Trump’s] approach goes well beyond quid-pro-quo transactionalism; it’s a blatant attempt to blackmail, bully, and cow others into preemptive concessions, based on their fear of what Trump might do to hurt them.”

Trump is now about to assume office when the nation is, quite suddenly in some cases, confronted by extraordinary foreign policy challenges —  and opportunities.

There is the sudden, recent collapse of the al-Assad regime in Syria, the near-destruction of Hamas (at the cost of the horrific devastation to Gaza and its population, and a tide of international opprobrium directed against Israel), the decimation of Hezbollah and its capabilities in southern Lebanon, and the apparent inability of Iran and Russia to prevent any of this happening to their erstwhile allies and cat’s paws.

Trump is entering office as there is a window of opportunity for reshaping the broader geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. One opportunity could be drawing Israel into a larger strategic architecture that includes the Saudis and that further restrains Iran, even as it sets out a process for rebuilding Gaza, finally delivering that near-mythical two-state solution and bringing some stability to Syria and Lebanon.

It is crucial to remember that moments of big success such as those listed above also offer real chances for major failures and fatal, missed opportunities. It will be dependent upon regional leaders being prepared to risk taking the necessary and politically unpopular chances for such big steps.

Simultaneously, the ongoing war in Ukraine, now about to enter its third year, and despite candidate Trump’s promises, gives no indication of reaching any sort of quick, decisive end. Accordingly, the conflict will test the incoming president’s oft-repeated claim that he will reach a deal with  Putin in a single day. Crucially, that cannot be a deal that traduces the resolve of most Nato alliance members to support Ukraine, the sacrifices the Ukrainians have made to protect their nation, or even the creation of irredentist movements to overturn any solution reached.

Meanwhile, in East Asia, the foremost challenge will be dealing with the vast economic impact of China without damaging the global trade and economic networks (and the US economy) through massive tariffs directed at China. In the current climate that Trump himself has helped engender, this is going to be a really tough one.

Ultimately, Trump will need to learn yet again that bluster and snarky catchphrases do not create a coherent foreign policy. Instead, it will take real thought and lots of hard work. And none of these challenges will sit quietly and wait patiently for Trump’s team to figure out what they are doing and how they hope to get there. DM

Sean Falconer Jan 13, 2025, 02:50 PM

In 2016, many did not think Trump was up to the job, and just hoped that his team of departmental secretaries, deputies, aides and advisers would guide him through these global challenges. I think some of his choices for appointments in his new government must now be filling those people with dread.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 03:25 PM

Well I wish I could say he starts off, unburdened by what has been. The democrats have done, and are doing a lot to sabotage the start of his presidency. We're in for an interesting ride.

Richard Kennard Jan 13, 2025, 05:13 PM

Unburdened to the point of a child having a rant...you are right there

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 08:51 PM

Fortunately the worse option didn't crack the nod of the popular majority. A small mercy.

i***o@w***.com Jan 13, 2025, 04:35 PM

The extreme leftist Kamala Harris fanboy doesn't sound salty at all. Shame. Didn't get the memo that Americans killed the woke religion on 4 November. Me, my American shares have been going great guns since November. Nice capital growth.

John Cartwright Jan 13, 2025, 09:16 PM

Weird.

Sydney Kaye Jan 13, 2025, 04:49 PM

1/2 When we look back in 10 years it maybe that the real man of the year 2024 was Netanyahu. Standing against the world, his internal opponents, his military, the Biden administration, the UN and other " global south" anti West terrorist apologists, he remade the middle east

JDW 2023 Jan 14, 2025, 11:08 AM

Real man? Rather real narcissist. An even bigger one than the Orange Bafoon. Netanyahu is everything that is wrong with this world. The blood on his hands and trauma he has created will forever linger on his legacy.

Mahendra Dabideen Jan 14, 2025, 03:58 PM

You mean the man that wanted to kill all the women and children in Gaza? Ya, same guy....

Sydney Kaye Jan 13, 2025, 04:53 PM

2/2. He weakened Iran as a precursor of the 2025 regime change and the end of its nuclear threat, paving the way for the ambitious Arab states , who actually care about modern development, to join Israel in an economic and social partnership in which destructive terrorists have no place.

z***b@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 09:22 AM

Agreed...

Mahendra Dabideen Jan 14, 2025, 03:59 PM

LOL

j***6@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 08:10 AM

To sum up the article – As with any incoming president, Trump will need look at a few foreign issues when stepping into office.

andrew96 Jan 14, 2025, 10:09 AM

Indeed - so many words, so little insight.

Mahendra Dabideen Jan 14, 2025, 04:00 PM

Yeah, foreign issues that he wants to create by annexing Greenland and taking the Panama Canal?????

chrisvan Jan 18, 2025, 08:03 AM

Some homework would be in order, old sport.

A Z Jan 15, 2025, 09:18 AM

And this from a commentator who spent years as a diplomat?! Imagine a US president having to make a critical, geostrategic decision based on such shallow readings from their diplomatic corps. This article offers about as much penetrating insight as a teenager brushing their hair.

chrisvan Jan 18, 2025, 08:11 AM

The legacy media was put to death by slow poison on 5 November 2024. Legacy media editorial staff is now in the excruciating position of having to serve an emperor they despise. Hence the wishy washy fare that they are now serving up. On the wrong side of history, they will soon disappear into oblivion.

Just Another Day Jan 20, 2025, 04:06 PM

When Trump brings the wars to a sudden halt the slew of complex global challenges go out the window. These slew of challenges are of America's making, through doing the bidding of the military industrial complex.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 03:29 PM

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 Feb, 2022 - That means on 25 Feb this year, the war will enter it's FOURTH year, not it's third...