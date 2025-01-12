Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

TRADE TIES ANALYSIS

Donald Trump’s second presidency starting shortly presents a major challenge to SA

Can Pretoria persuade a free-trade-phobic president to keep South Africa’s preferential access to the US market?
Peter Fabricius
By Peter Fabricius
12 Jan 2025
For a US president who is publicly threatening to take Greenland and Panama by military force – and also to annex Canada through crippling economic pressure – kicking South Africa out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), or even trashing the whole programme, would clearly be small change. 

That is the wider context – of a tariff-wielding leader of the world’s greatest power exhibiting alarming Putinesque imperialist tendencies – that South Africa has to gauge as it tries to save its valuable preferential access to the US market under Agoa. It provides duty-free access to the lucrative US market for many exports of eligible sub-Saharan African countries – currently 32. 

South Africa has been under constant threat of suspension from Agoa for more than two years because its chumminess  with Russia, China and Iran – and its hostility towards Israel – have been deemed, mainly by Republicans, though also significant Democrats, to be a threat to US foreign policy and national security interests, which would violate eligibility for Agoa. 

The Biden administration fended off the attacks on South Africa and renewed South Africa’s Agoa eligibility in December, along with all the other 31 participants. But with Trump triumphantly returning to the White House next week all bets seem to be off. 

From left: US president-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mohammed Badra) | US Republican senator Jim Risch. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Al Drago / Pool) | South African ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach) | Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
From left: US president-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mohammed Badra) | US Republican senator Jim Risch. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Al Drago / Pool) | South African ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach) | Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

In 2023, South Africa exported $3.244-billion worth of goods to the US under Agoa’s duty-free access, including more than $2-billion in transportation equipment – mainly passenger vehicles and parts worth $1.926-billion – and agricultural goods valued at more than $400-million, including oranges ($59.8-million) and mandarins ($47.9-million). Agoa is considered particularly vital for the South African auto industry and for fruit and nut producers, so Pretoria has gone out of its way to avoid being expelled.

But the whole Agoa programme expires in September 2025. Proponents had hoped to pass legislation to renew it in the more sympathetic old Congress late in 2024. But they failed and now the whole programme faces an uncertain future under a White House and both houses of Congress all controlled by Republicans. 

Tenuous positions

Many Republicans support Agoa, which was launched in 2000 as a bipartisan initiative to constructively help African countries by stimulating production. But Trump hates free trade – let alone preferential, non-reciprocal access to the US market – and is threatening massive tariff hikes all round the globe. And it is not yet clear if the majority of Republicans in the new Congress support him on this or have the courage to express their opposition if they don’t.

South Africa’s continued eligibility is even more tenuous. It has so far survived several attacks from members of Congress who have demanded that its continued participation in Agoa and other aspects of its relationship with the US should be reviewed because of its foreign policy positions on Russia, China, Iran and Israel. The Pepfar programme –  which has provided South Africa with about $8-billion of UN money to fight HIV/Aids since 2003 – and other projects could also be imperilled, particularly since South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, whom Trump has appointed to slash government spending, has expressed disapproval of foreign aid.  

The Republican Party-controlled House of Representatives has over the past two years passed a resolution and legislation requiring a full review of US-South Africa relations. But until now a Democratic Party-controlled Senate has blocked them. Now with Republicans also in control of the Senate, as well as the White House, South Africa looks more vulnerable.

It probably doesn’t help South Africa’s case that one of its most vocal critics in Congress has just been elected as chair of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the new Congress.

It all seems to come down to the disposition of the Republicans in Congress and the whim of the White House occupant. 

A recent report by pro-Trump Fox News warned that “key Republicans are already pressing the incoming Trump administration to kick South Africa out of lucrative trade arrangements, should the South African government not change its position on Russia, China, Iran and Israel”.

These Republicans are complaining that “South Africa joins Russia’s military aircraft and naval vessels on exercises, allowing Pretoria’s naval bases to be used by the Kremlin and Russia’s sanctioned warships. Senior South African military officials have received training in Moscow. At the UN, South Africa has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

The article also noted an increasingly familiar complaint that the ANC is really sympathetic to Hamas – despite its official ties with the PLO – and also underlined what has probably most infuriated both parties in the US more than anything else: South Africa’s referral of Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2023 on charges of genocide in Gaza

It probably doesn’t help South Africa’s case that one of its most vocal critics in Congress, Republican senator Jim Risch of Idaho, has just been elected as chair of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the new Congress.

He told Fox News: “I remain concerned about South Africa’s efforts to cozy up to Russia, China and Iran, including Iran’s terror proxies, and the impact this has on US national security – a vital element in Agoa eligibility. The country’s foreign policy actions will remain a focus of my oversight efforts.”

A well-placed congressional Republican source confirmed to Daily Maverick that the Fox article “certainly reflects the general sentiment of the Republican Party. While many privately agree that removing South Africa’s Agoa eligibility is in neither of our best interests it is contingent on South Africa to engage with the Trump administration in a productive manner to ensure that the eligibility isn’t taken.”

He added that there remained “immense frustration towards South Africa” from many corners of both parties in Congress. 

Entreaties

The question though is whether the Trump administration and Congress will in fact be open to South Africa’s appeals not to scrap Agoa and perhaps other benefits.

Even before South Africa’s government of national unity was created after the May 2024 elections, the ANC government was lobbying the US hard to keep South Africa in Agoa. Those efforts doubled under the GNU and Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau has been particularly active. Having the DA in government has also certainly helped to steady relations with Washington. 

The GNU’s efforts to avoid antagonising South Africa’s influential US critics was apparent in a recent Daily Maverick interview with Ebrahim Rasool, who takes up his post as South Africa’s ambassador to the US on Monday, 12 January 2025. He was also ambassador to the US between 2010 and 2015 when Barack Obama was president. 

Asked how he would navigate the much choppier waters of a Trump administration, Rasool said he would put away South Africa’s “megaphone” on Gaza and just leave it to the ICJ to manage South Africa’s case as a “sub-judice” legal matter. He also said he believed Pretoria and Trump were basically “in alignment” on Russia’s war against Ukraine because both share a “healthy disrespect for Nato” and opposed the Biden administration’s imperative that Nato should “surround Russia”.

Some fear that South Africa’s fate does not in the end rest in its own hands but in the caprice of President Trump.

Rasool added that South Africa should stress the benefits of Agoa to the US, including oranges when these are out of season there and cheaper autos than those produced locally. 

But will such entreaties to keep South Africa in Agoa and more generally in America’s good books persuade the new powers in Washington?

Perhaps, though some fear that South Africa’s fate does not in the end rest in its own hands but in the caprice of President Trump and perhaps also in the willingness or otherwise of Republican members of Congress to defy him.

“More depends on the US Congress and Trump rather than South Africa,” said one close observer of the relationship. “Of course, South Africa has a role, and a big one, but I strongly disagree that the ball is all in South Africa’s court.

“There is a reason there was so much eagerness to try and pass Agoa before the new Congress came in,” this observer added. 

The active pro-Israel conservative lobby in the US has recently turned its guns on Rasool, suggesting that his call for the South African “megaphone” on Gaza to be muted is insincere and expedient. 

Rasool has generally been considered a proponent of moderate Islam and religious tolerance is the aim of his World for All Foundation. 

But in an article in November on the website of the conservative US think tank The Washington Outsider Center for Information Warfare the writer Irina Tsukerman said Rasool was really in favour of Muslim extremism, citing, among other things, his alleged admiration for the late Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, “a widely recognised ideological pillar of the Muslim Brotherhood… known for providing spiritual legitimation for terrorist groups such as Hamas.”

Tsukerman said that at a meeting in Doha in 2012, al-Qaradawi personally tasked Rasool with developing an Islamic jurisprudence  for Muslim minorities in societies they do not control. 

This led to the 2022 publication of the book Living Where We Don’t Make the Rules; a Guide for Muslim Minorities, which Rasool edited.  

Tsukerman writes that the book “operationalises many of al-Qaradawi’s directives”. Yet in the book Rasool reiterated his moderate Islam philosophy, writing that “Islam is founded on honour and dignity”, and so Muslims “must… stare down our own demons: the demons of extremism in our name: of misogyny when culture and patriarchy distort faith and sectarianism, when geopolitics shape the intra-Muslim discourse.”

Tsukerman also warned that some of Rasool’s tweets criticising Trump during his first presidency could jeopardise his lobbying efforts in Washington. 

But all that remains unclear.  

A Congressional Republican source told Daily Maverick that many people in the Washington establishment “have reasonably favourable impressions” of Rasool’s first tour as US ambassador, though he added that “some Republicans have taken note of his negative tweets about Trump from the first Trump administration”. DM

Errol.price Jan 12, 2025, 10:14 PM

The Case against ANC-led S. A in the coming administration goes way beyond the utterances of Mr Rasool. Clear allegiance with criminal regimes Russia, Venezuela, Iran; The ill conceived and unspeakably immoral litigation in the ICJ cannot be erased from the history-book. Interesting times ahead !

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 12, 2025, 11:50 PM

AGOA billions are detrimental to the economy but at what cost? succumbing to these threats is as good as making SA a 51st state of the USA. Condemning genocide and questioning selective ICC processes has nothing to with trade. Will the US honor ICC arrest warrants against Israel officials?

David Jeannot Jan 13, 2025, 09:58 AM

The USA is not a signatory of the ICC and has not commitment to honour it. In turn, SA did not honour the ICC warrant against Al-Bashir. The economic cost of SA losing out on AGOA will be high and felt by the most vulnerable. India and Saudi Arabia are navigating the multi-polar world, SA should 2.

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 14, 2025, 01:29 AM

Palestine is a signatory of the ICC therefore protected, SA left AL-Bashir because of the selective application for Europe and the rest of the world, we are from the Palestine situation we cannot encourage occupation and Genocide for any gain AGOA included.

Ndabenhle Ngubane Jan 14, 2025, 09:11 AM

But India is also a huge friend of Russia. They recently purchased 15 Sukhoi SU-57 fighter jets from Russia despite Russia being sanctioned by the West. The US is not consistent in its foreign policy. SA is a sovereignty state and US enemies cannot be our enemies.

Rod MacLeod Jan 14, 2025, 04:17 PM

That's fine - but remember, the US is not OBLIGED to grant us AGOA participation - it is not our right. And in that sense, the US is free to choose who it wants as friends, just as we are.

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 14, 2025, 06:34 PM

Thanks Rod

David Jeannot Jan 15, 2025, 08:06 AM

My point exactly Ndabenhle, India purchase arms from Russia and sign a defence pact with the USA-the quad. The are navigating the multi-polar world to further Indian interests. SA would do well to take notes because the foreign policy of the previous govt has not adapted. SA economic interests 1st.

jackt bloek Jan 12, 2025, 11:59 PM

Isreal is an apartheid state one of the reasons Genocide has not got worst is because South Africa took Israel to the ICJ. The bigger concern is what Steve Banon just said that South African whites are worst racists in the world .

marc_shopping Jan 13, 2025, 09:40 AM

Rubbish. What evidence is there for both assertions?

Mr. Fair Jan 16, 2025, 03:13 PM

The assertion that Israel is an apartheid state? Read Wikipedia on the Nakba &amp; who was in the majority before Israel was created for Jews only, look at it's flag, read it's policies etc. If it were not, it would be a fully mixed society without the violence &amp; separation of indigenous Palestinians.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 09:50 AM

I am afraid there is a brain missing here. The inanity of these comments is beyond belief

jackt bloek Jan 13, 2025, 12:01 AM

the biggest concern is Steve Banon, architect of 2016 Trump win, just said " the most racist people on earth, white South Africans"

Rod MacLeod Jan 13, 2025, 07:11 AM

You mean you now believe the ex-Trump strategist, ex-convict because he now says Musk should go back to South Africa because he's an evil racist white South African, which accords with your view? Do you understand the irony in "the most racist people on earth, white South Africans”?

Graeme de Villiers Jan 13, 2025, 11:18 AM

Well said Rod. The irony is missed in this one.

p***6@g***.com Jan 15, 2025, 07:55 AM

et tu Brutus

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 09:49 AM

Well said. I hope the US remains friendly toward us but would not blame them if they were not. The complete nerve of the ANC insisting on AGOA remaining while at the same time sucking up to USs main enemies. If I were US I would halt AGOA immediately...but luckily I am not the US!

User Jan 13, 2025, 08:54 PM

'...unspeakably immoral litigation in the ICJ...' Seriously? Fascist Israel....NOT democratic Israel, the Israel that I knew &amp; loved...has killed more civilians in Gaza than were killed during Stalingrad. Hamas is directly responsible for this war. But this is Oradour-sur-Glane writ large.

David Jeannot Jan 15, 2025, 08:09 AM

The battle of Stalingrad had casualties in the millions, it is recorded as the bloodiest battle in history. The statement vis-a-vis Gaza is factually not true.

Sydney Kaye Jan 13, 2025, 08:00 AM

Rasool e Rasool is pretty naive if he thinks SA's ideological dislike of NATO,which is founded on its support for Russia, is the same as Trump's transactional critisism of it (which is not shared by congress)and that its support of Iran/Hamas and attack on its ally Israel will be forgotten.

Rod MacLeod Jan 13, 2025, 09:18 AM

Rasool is of the considered view that Trump desperately needs out of season oranges and cars that are cheaper than American made ones. He also believes that putting down the Gaza megaphone will reconcile him to right wing Republicans. Rasool is obvs very smart.

Stephen Paul Jan 13, 2025, 11:13 AM

Perhaps naivety is due to the fact that the ANC is so used to getting away with and unaccountable for domestic toxic entitlement that Rasool thinks he can also treat the rest of the world like idiots with his inane comments.

User Jan 13, 2025, 08:41 AM

The ANC is riddled with cadres who support the anti West dogma of the SACP. This cabal rules Ramaphosa while he whines endlessly about ANC renewal. Rasool see oranges as the best reason to fight for AGOA? He is an intrinsic danger to SA's survival in Trump's administration. Remove him, urgently!

Steven Burnett Jan 13, 2025, 09:15 AM

it doesn't appear that past comments on Trump are necessarily a problem, JD Vance compared him to Hitler and he is the veep. Then again the orange naartjie has a thin peel

marc_shopping Jan 13, 2025, 09:38 AM

This article is inherently wrong on so many levels. South Africa has not "gone out of its way to avoid being expelled"...in fact it has done the opposite. It appointed a known Islamist as its ambassodor to Washington, It has attacked Israel through "law fair" and cosied up to Russia and Iran.

Richard Kennard Jan 14, 2025, 10:28 AM

Well SA was hardly going to attack through warfare....seen their armed forces recently?

Jane Crankshaw Jan 13, 2025, 09:52 AM

Our fledgling Democracy will be under pressure as Trump the Autocrat takes control. Musk backed by Trump has one agenda - to get as many countries to sign up and pay for Starlink before the BRICS countries launch their own Comm. Satellites- problems with MTN or Vodacom currently? Say no more!

henk.craucamp Jan 13, 2025, 12:20 PM

Is the ANC not autocratic? The writer refers to Trump and Putinism….hold on does SA not support Putin and in turn Putinism? What stupidity, the pot calling the kettle black. SA will need to decide, back Russia and China and lose USA, or back USA and lose China and Russia.

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 15, 2025, 02:07 AM

Or learn to stand on our own feet, Trump is an unpredictable S.O.B who calls Africa S.H. countries, not worth the effort. We need to find friendly alternatives where we will be penalized for breaching trade agreements not for refusing to be lap dogs, apologies for strong language.

David Jeannot Jan 13, 2025, 09:54 AM

Ronald Lamola seems more pragmatic and less idealogical than his predecessor but I fear the damage is done. I truly hope the USA does not pull SA out of AGOA but considering the transactional approach of the incoming administration, we would be very lucky if they didn't. Ultimately, the public pays

Kevin Kemp Jan 13, 2025, 10:00 AM

SA's foreign policy stance has consequences. Simple as that.

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 14, 2025, 02:11 AM

what is the good choice between financial gain and Morals? more than 46000 Palestinians for AGOA billions? Someone chose us that is why we have democracy today.

Fred Lightly Said Jan 14, 2025, 10:51 AM

You would do well to take on Rasool's advice to himself. Lay down the megaphone and interact more diplomatically. There are some 3 of your responses above my comment and each is the same megaphone style comment.

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 14, 2025, 06:35 PM

I was once colonized but not anymore

Notfor Sissies Jan 13, 2025, 11:06 AM

Let's face facts, ANC backed the wrong horse, and were too pointedly outspoken on issues best left to those with with better minds, and now with Trump at the helm SA is going to pay for their lack of discretion. The GNU will have to bear the consequences. Good luck, they'll need it.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 03:59 PM

The ANC got what they wanted out of backing the wrong horse. Their party is no longer bankrupt. Coincidence?? Doubt it.

Johan Buys Jan 13, 2025, 10:20 PM

Pit this in your pipe : our trade deficit with our comrades in China, India and Brazil approximates our trade surplus with those capitalist pigs in US, UK, Germany, Japan. That is a R1,600,000,000,0000 swing in trade balance. Our foreign policy is out by 180 degrees

p***6@g***.com Jan 15, 2025, 07:58 AM

Eish! South Russia africa or China Africa. and huawei monitoring even when u breathe or ??

p***6@g***.com Jan 15, 2025, 07:53 AM

Show me one person posing as a minister in south africa who has a degree yet they are given blue light to steal.

Trevor Forbes Jan 15, 2025, 08:22 PM

So, Johan, the observation is who is taking whom for an economic ride. It appears South Africa is the fall guy for the whole of the so-called BRICS and, just maybe, the allies of the US are no longer prepared to be the fall guy for South Africa. The ANC has backed the wrong horse for the country.

Trevor Forbes Jan 15, 2025, 09:29 PM

A country with 32% unemployment needs inward capital investment that employs South Africans AND exports. This is currently being provided by western nations including the US. Russia &amp; Iran are small unbalanced economies. China and India just seem to be only interested in jobs for their citizens