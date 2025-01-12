Six killed, dozens injured as gunmen target Johannesburg taverns over festive season

For the residents of Waterworks and Nana’s Farm it was a grim festive season, with details now emerging of a mass shooting and a spate of vigilante violence.

The two areas in Joburg South are the product of populist politicking, which culminated in the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) sanctioned land grabs in the south of Johannesburg.

Nearly three kilometres apart, both are characterised by sobering levels of poverty, unemployment and lawlessness.

Waterworks

According to resident and community leader Ntlogeleng Ramatlo, the night of 20 December 2024 was like any other: raucous because people were out and about, but safe until about 11.45pm when the peace was punctured by repeated sounds of gunfire.

Ramatlo’s son, 28-year-old Karabo, was one of the victims of the random shooting that rocked the area that night. He was shot in the foot.

“My son was at the first tavern where the shooting began. Unknown gunmen who wore balaclavas stormed the tavern and started shooting indiscriminately,” she said. “He was shot in the foot and has a hole in the foot. I’m deeply hurt, even more so by the lack of peace in the community, the crime.”

According to Ramatlo, the group of gunmen proceeded to a second tavern where they fatally shot the owner while his wife watched. They then proceeded to shoot and injure the tavern owner’s five-months pregnant wife.

She is currently recovering in hospital, and according to Ramatlo, doctors have given the unborn baby a clean bill of health.

The gunmen are said to have also randomly shot at innocent people in the streets as they made their way to the second tavern.

Community members claimed that between 30 and 37 people were shot, mainly in their hands, and buttock or hip areas.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) investigator in this case did not respond to questions regarding the progress of the investigation.

Nana’s Farm

A total of 12 suspects, aged between 19 and 62, were meanwhile arrested in Nana’s Farm near Lenasia, Johannesburg South, for allegedly burning and killing four men accused of committing crimes in the area.

Two additional males were severely injured and admitted to hospital.

The suspects, part of a community group, allegedly apprehended six males on suspicion of housebreaking and theft, subsequently assaulting and burning them. Four victims were declared dead at the scene, while two others were admitted to hospital in a serious condition.

A close friend of the victims denied that his acquaintances were involved in crime.

The friend, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of further victimisation, said that he had survived more than a dozen mob justice attacks — during which many of his friends died before his eyes.

“I knew all of them. They did not commit crime. Our only sin is nyaope addiction, and the community feels all these accusations of crime suit us perfectly. It’s unfair,” he told Daily Maverick.

“Not all addicts are criminals. Many of my friends have died unjustly. We are presumed guilty because of nyaope. How about the criminals who are not addicts? ”

But community member Nompumelelo Khoza insisted nyaope addicts were to blame.

“They steal just about everything to feed their nyaope addiction. We have had enough,” Khoza said.

Some community members in both areas believe there are also gangs operating between the two areas, especially on weekends.

Police? What police?

Community members from both Waterworks and Nana’s Farm said that while crime and lawlessness in the communities was on another level, the criminals operated with impunity because law enforcement was non-existent.

“There is no police visibility, and when we call the police in the event of crime at night, their response is that they cannot come because our place is dark and unsafe,” Ramatlo said.

The area’s ward councillor, Malate Godfrey Lebea, failed to acknowledge Daily Maverick’s enquiries.

When asked what difficulties the police encountered that made police visibility in the area so difficult, Gauteng SAPS Spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo promised to revert back to us, but there was no further communication.

Under these circumstances, community members often feel they have no choice but to take matters into their own hands.

“Recently, we had to march to the police station to prevent the release of a suspected murderer who they wanted to release. After we intervened as the community, he was retained behind bars,” Ramatlo said. DM