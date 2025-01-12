Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

ANALYSIS

Forceful Ramaphosa faces his enemies head-on in departure from past January 8th speeches

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s January 8th address on Saturday January 11 may well mark a moment in which the ANC became more direct in dealing with the political threats it opposes, with Ramaphosa taking on MK, the SACP and critics of the government of national unity.
sune-ANC-speeches President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 113th anniversary at Mandela Park Stadium In Khayelitsha, 11 January 2025, Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Rodger Bosch / AFP)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
12 Jan 2025
Facebook
38

Over the years ANC leaders have often appeared to almost ignore the conditions on the ground during their January 8th birthday addresses. Instead of focusing on the politics of the moment, the statement, formally written by the national executive committee, has often appeared to be a wish list of ideas the ANC has wanted to institute.

No longer.

On Saturday, addressing the Mandela Stadium in Khayelitsha, Ramaphosa focused very much on the politics of the moment.

He spent some time discussing the importance of the Tripartite Alliance, saying the alliance had “won many historic victories”, victories that had improved the lives of South Africans. It was a “living organism that developed and matured over almost a century, under different conditions, constantly adapting its role as the phases of the struggle changed”.

This is clearly in response to a decision by the South African Communist Party to campaign as an independent party in the local elections. 

SACP deputy chairperson Thulas Nxesi had specifically referred to this in his address before Ramaphosa’s, saying that this decision was not a “Solly Mapaila decision”, but a decision of the SACP at a special congress (Mapaila himself was not present at the event, despite having been the public face of the SACP’s decision).

Ramaphosa was also direct in his response to the electoral losses in 2024, speaking at length about how, while the ANC was no longer in a majority, it nevertheless remained in control of the country. And he focused on how important it was for the ANC to have state power to continue to implement the National Democratic Revolution.

Then he made the following promise: The ANC will always have state power.

While this is quite a strong pledge, our politics is now in a place where it would be foolish to make any predictions about what will happen in the next elections in 2029.

He spoke at length about the need for renewal in the ANC, but he has done this many times, and voters showed that they did not buy it last year.

And it is worth noting that he did not promise that the ANC will regain a majority; simply that it will remain in a governing coalition.

Those who believe the current coalition (to be clear: the ANC working with the DA and others) is the best form of governance may see this as a prediction that the current coalition might last beyond the current term of government.

Ramaphosa spoke at length about the formation of the current coalition, saying: “The false notion that the character of the ANC and strategic objective of the NDR has been redefined by a single tactic by forming a broadly inclusive GNU is a distortion of the realities our movement faced, and should be dismissed out of hand.”

He also said the NEC had decided unanimously to speak to all of the parties that were willing to form a coalition, and that nine accepted the invitation (the full text of the January 8th Statement, written by the NEC, also uses the word “unanimously”).

Read more: The ANC ‘still leads’ despite existential crisis – key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s January 8th Statement

This may well reveal the state of the debate about the coalition within the ANC. While there has been no formal public statement about this decision, it is clear from comments by several people that they would have preferred the ANC to work with MK, the EFF and others. 

Certainly, Ramaphosa felt he needed to use this moment to defend the decision.

Then there was the very direct attack on the ANC’s opponents, and presumably MK, which took so many votes from the ANC in the 2024 elections.

“Some of these parties masquerade as more radical than the ANC, but their revolutionary-sounding rhetoric cannot hide the reality that they have common cause with the forces opposing transformation,” he said.

This is a clear critique of MK, which, while claiming to be progressive, wants to abolish the Constitution and allow traditional leaders to make decisions for ordinary citizens in a different Parliament.

And Ramaphosa had a moment of deep reflection on why so many voters left the ANC, saying that “our healing lies in accepting the depth of dysfunction in our structures and among our members and leadership”.

He spoke at length about the need for renewal in the ANC.

Renewal a tired old tune

Unfortunately, he has done this many times, and voters showed that they did not buy it last year. As has been pointed out repeatedly, it will be difficult for Ramaphosa to continue to make this claim while including people implicated in State Capture in his government, and while the ANC includes such people among its MPs.

The Sunday Times revelation that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula felt that using a massive private yacht to ferry himself to Robben Island last week was appropriate might well suggest nothing has really changed in the ANC.

Ramaphosa also spoke for some time about fixing local government, which the NEC’s January 8th document includes in the same section as fixing water and electricity supplies.

Clearly this is going to be a focus for the ANC, and coming ahead of the local elections this would be entirely sensible.

The problem is that this is largely out of the control of the ANC’s national leadership.

As is well known, it is many ANC councillors who are responsible for the failure of service delivery at this level, and examples abound where the national ANC has tried and failed to intervene.

Perhaps the most famous is in Ditsobotla, North West, where two different ANC factions claimed the mayoralty. As a result, residents suffered while the national ANC appeared powerless to intervene.

In Gauteng, councils have been governed by people from minority parties with support from the local and provincial ANC, despite the ANC adopting a principle that a mayor must come from the majority party.

Again, the national ANC has not been able to do anything.

All of this means that these efforts are likely to come to naught.

Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink

The fact that this period of our politics might well be defined by problems with the provision of water was confirmed by how long Ramaphosa spent talking about it, and by how much space it occupies in the NEC document.

While many voters were able to survive load shedding (and many more still endure load reduction), they may not survive suffering from no water. And this has the potential to lead to incredible anger among many South Africans.

But the unfortunate reality is that there are no easy fixes, the amount of money that is needed is huge, many councils have shown their incompetence in this area, and as Ferial Haffajee has explained, the ANC in Joburg has shown it is more interested in helping cadres than in supplying water.

Ramaphosa also condemned the “water mafia”, people who provide water tankers after allegedly sabotaging the legitimate water supplies.

While the formation of the national coalition after the ANC’s historic loss of support was probably the dominant dynamic of our politics last year, this year might be defined by the ANC’s full response to it.

But, since he has also regularly condemned the construction mafia, just because the President promises action, that doesn’t mean it’s wise to hold your breath waiting for prosecutions.

Near the beginning of Ramaphosa’s speech he made it clear that growing the economy is a major priority, saying the ANC needs to “improve the ability of the economy to create jobs… and to ensure we improve the lives of our people”.

The NEC document sets out several bullet points about how this is to be done – through public employment programmes, industrialisation, a focus on agriculture, manufacturing and tourism, the “promotion of domestic business and labour” and through the digital economy.

Unfortunately, there does not appear to be anything new here. As would be expected, the ANC, still the broadest church in our politics, is not able to produce anything radical.

As a result, our economy will be stuck in the “dangerous middle” for some time to come. And a result of that will be even more youth unemployment, and no real change.

While the formation of the national coalition after the ANC’s historic loss of support was probably the dominant dynamic of our politics last year, this year might be defined by the ANC’s full response to it.

In other words, shocks might well come from inside the ANC as it has not fully understood the scale of its loss.

The text and tone of Ramaphosa’s speech might well be an indication of the true balance of power in the party, and of how difficult the current situation really is. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 12, 2025, 08:08 PM

The SA political landscape is stuck on an Identity crisis a dangerous trend when comparing with the volatile international environment, democracy is used as a smoke screen for sinister intentions by business who pay for campaigns. Brics is viewed as a threat that will be dealt with at some point.

N***i@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 10:58 PM

Is GNU a Cyril master stroke to provide oxygen to the ANC in ICU or GNU is just what business has ordered. Whatever the intention, brace for more turbulence. Extremists, from both sides of political divide, are calling the GNU inappropriate and they only see disadvantages for their sides

Jennifer D Jan 13, 2025, 07:32 AM

Business is what feeds people so snide intimation that business involvement is not good is ridiculous. The only disadvantage the GNU would bring, is to those who have not delivered service and who have stolen whatever they could lay their hands on. The time has come to stand firm and deliver.

i***o@w***.com Jan 13, 2025, 08:46 AM

I agree that the GNU was political genius. Those who voted for the DA and FF+ in May, have had their votes hijacked. The ANC does exactly as it pleases, e.g. with Bela, and the FF+ and DA just roll over. Cyril has, with the cooperation of the DA, stolen people's votes to strengthen the ANC.

Karl Sittlinger Jan 13, 2025, 01:04 PM

The real big test for me, and also pivotal for me ever voting DA again will be how they deal with the NHI.

Llewellyn Henman Jan 13, 2025, 05:35 PM

Karl, I'm not giving them another chance waiting for NHI. They are traitors just like de Klerk. Never again.

N***i@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 10:43 AM

It is a shame, because DA will never get to form its own government if it remains at 20%s. The party needs your vote. I implore you to reconsider your stance, that is, if you've ever voted DA in the first instance.

N***i@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 10:39 AM

I've said it a couple of times here that, there are many in these DM pages who are masquerading as DA supporters and yet they are just hangers-on. You've just exposed yourself in a big way here Karl-Heinz.

andrea96 Jan 13, 2025, 01:44 PM

100% accurate. The DA has made a massive mistake, in effect keeping the anc in power. If the anc had gone with mk and eff, the government would have quickly collapsed in a massive way, leaving the road clear for proper government by the centrist parties.

District Six Jan 13, 2025, 05:37 PM

You are conflating governing with party performance. The DA got 21% of the vote. No party can govern with 21%. You also do not indicate how this amazing "government collapse" will happen? Fools dream. The DA is incapable of getting 25% of the vote; voters do not trust the zille/steenhuizen axis.

N***i@g***.com Jan 13, 2025, 06:53 PM

DA is well aware that, if GNU succeeds, SA succeeds. If it fails, everything does, economy, security, the constitution itself. But, here is a binary, a DA that works with ANC and other partues or an ANC that works with its offshoots. Also, how long will it take for the "centrists" to ascend?

User Jan 13, 2025, 07:27 PM

What makes you think that " the government would have quickly collapsed in a massive way"? How? What mechanism? Zuma's hugely dysfunctional government didn't collapse. Why would an ANC / EFF / MK government do so?

ernest Jan 14, 2025, 12:21 PM

International Investors, Business all around the world will abandon SA if ANC/EFF/MK rule. We will surpass Zimbabwe's Ruins, and there will be nothing left of our beautiful country, so better an ANC/DA arrangement (better devil you know) The DA is making huge strides where they are in parliament

Mark Benson Jan 13, 2025, 07:59 PM

This roughly translates to "let it burn so we can rebuild it" - The question is who will rebuild it, and where will the resources required come from? Could democracy be completely lost in the process - quite likely..

jcscholtz123 Jan 13, 2025, 03:23 AM

ANC will always be in power. Sounds like an undemocratic threat to me. Groottes and his ilk remain in thrall of CR.

Daniel Cohen Jan 13, 2025, 07:05 AM

The writer was simply reporting what R said. I didn't detect any bias here

Lian van den Heever Jan 13, 2025, 06:40 AM

Cyril’s comments sounds like a typical African leader . The governing party will make sure it wins every election.

Marco Savio Jan 13, 2025, 07:24 AM

The ANC leadership continues to be disconnected from the realities people face and our business climate while individual ANC members self enrichment continues unabated. If our president cannot do anything about this then it’s time for change yet again at the polls.

Francois Smith Jan 13, 2025, 10:56 AM

Apart from that, the ANC thrives in a state where the police and education don't function. Unfortunately for them, this incompetence is endemic and is showing up in water too. And the water system is way more difficult to fix that electricity.

cracklin62 Jan 13, 2025, 07:51 AM

Typical ANC hot air from the wrong orrifice

George 007 Jan 13, 2025, 07:52 AM

The ANC is a carcass. All the pretty words will not change that.

Johan Buys Jan 13, 2025, 08:14 AM

CR is deeply disappointing. He cannot be elected again, meaning he has carte blanche to make unpopular decisions inside the ANC. Until we see the key persons Zondo identified behind bars / at least in the dock / at minimum expelled from positions CR is just waffling.

Keith Wilson Jan 13, 2025, 08:37 AM

As Mr Grootes mentions - most of this has been verbalised many times. No arrests. Corrupt, inept ministers still enriching themselves. And, I really wish the ANC would stop rattling on about the Revolution. The Revolution ended in 1994 - time to start running the country (into the ground?)

District Six Jan 13, 2025, 05:45 PM

95% correct. The parting shot was unnecessary and unfortunate, coming after a fair comment. The ANC's worst enemy is indeed the ANC. Our worst enemy as citizens may well be the new wanna-bees trying to hijack our politics via populism.

Patterson Alan John Jan 13, 2025, 10:03 AM

Cyril can say whatever he wishes to appease whomsoever decides to believe him. At the end of his term with little accomplished, he can blame the lack of support from his cabinet, international economic conditions, geopolitical instability, etc., etc. No-one ever is, or will be, held to account.

District Six Jan 13, 2025, 05:51 PM

On the contrary. Ramaphosa staved off multiple take-over bids by zuma, and Mrs zuma. He may have weaknesses, but this feat alone deserves a medal. Get off your moral high horse for a second: Imagine SA under Zuma2, or Mrs "Cigarettes" Zuma, or MK/zuma3. Every day, I give thanks for Ramasofa.

N***i@g***.com Jan 13, 2025, 10:13 AM

President also said "the ANC needs to “improve the ability of the economy to create jobs". Here I expected him to say " the GNU need to improve the ability of the economy to create jobs". Understood, this was an ANC gathering &amp; ANC has a role to play. But, ANC is not alone in thi anymore...

Colin Braude Jan 13, 2025, 11:03 AM

"The ANC will always have state power" That is, tenderpreneurs &amp; aspirant nomenklatura can still "invest in the ANC" so their "businesses" can prosper. Cyril has always put party before country, going back to when as ANC Sec-Gen, he bemoaned Sarafina II corruption while doing dololo.

User Jan 13, 2025, 11:08 AM

Ramaphosa must do what Jacob Zuma did as president of SA. To extract self enrichment, he fired good politicians and hired crooks to run the country. Reverse it Cyril Ramaphosa. Fire Zuma's crooks who are still in your cabinet and hire good people. Or do you not have Zuma's strength of purpose?

Jubilee 1516 Jan 13, 2025, 11:53 AM

Squirrel will never face the truth about the reason millions of ANC supporters fled the ANC Eastern Cape to the DA western Cape. Refugees. Nothing else.

District Six Jan 13, 2025, 05:59 PM

What you describe is simply a global phenomenon, not in any way unique to SA or the EC. Durban is growing at a faster rate than the WC. Any large migration creates infrastructure problems, as we 'sea' in the WC currently. None of which redeems your nonsensical comment.

N***i@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 10:16 AM

I guess we will never get to know where this country would be in its development path, had its resources been used for the betterment of all its citizens, from the Union days. Had the infrastructure been laid out in all in areas, including hinterlands. We will never get to know.

District Six Jan 13, 2025, 06:04 PM

In any event, the DA inherited the WC infrastructure, from the CPA, while it still had influx control, Group Areas, Population Register, etc, laws in place, none of which we want back in law. It was the CPA/NP that created Khayalitsha, making it an historical problem.

N***i@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 10:31 AM

Eastern Cape is incredible rural and was, still is, basically only a labour reserve for SA. Because of that and for the longest time, its citizens have tried unsuccessfully, to apply primitive ways to erk a living. Human nature, ppl will be attracted to well developed areas.

Paul Caiger Jan 13, 2025, 12:59 PM

Squirrel I'm-a-poser continues with his spineless rhetoric. The ANC blaa , blaa :- No balls to get even one corrupt and useless ANC cadre arrested or even fired from their position. Squirrel probably planning his retirement. I suggest he goes into the Wilderness where PW went. The ANC is dead meat.

The Proven Jan 13, 2025, 06:12 PM

If you are so helbent on creating jobs, why not save the steel factory? 100,000 jobs set to be lost over the next year due to government inaction….

ernest Jan 14, 2025, 12:24 PM

The steel industry, like the clothing and textile industry is hampered by the flooding of cheap products from China, no competion rules in place, higher import duties etc, look at the harbours, flooded with containers coming in with cheap shyte that doesnt last. Even PEP Stores Clothing is affected

Cedric de Beer Jan 14, 2025, 06:45 AM

Could this be the most misleading headline of the year. The article says the exact opposite. Is this wilful click bait or just the absence of a decent sub editor.