This article is more than a year old

THE CONVERSATION

Meta is abandoning fact checking – this doesn’t bode well for the fight against misinformation

Numerous studies have shown that fact checking has helped reduce the spread of misinformation and disinformation online.
Illustrations Of Meta Products As Fact-Checking Program Ends The Meta logo and its verified logo are seen on screens on January 08, 2025 in Santa Rosa, Philippines. Meta has announced the discontinuation of its fact-checking program, transitioning to a community-driven model that relies on users to add context to potentially misleading posts, a move aimed at promoting free expression. This significant policy shift has raised concerns among experts about the potential increase in misinformation and hate speech on Meta's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, as the company prepares for a new political landscape under the upcoming Trump presidency. (Photo illustration by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Ned Watt, Michelle Riedlinger and Silvia Montaña-Niño
By Ned Watt, Michelle Riedlinger and Silvia Montaña-Niño
12 Jan 2025
Meta has announced it will abandon its fact-checking program, starting in the United States. It was aimed at preventing the spread of online lies among more than 3 billion people who use Meta’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

In a video, the company’s chief, Mark Zuckerberg, said fact-checking had led to “too much censorship”.

He added it was time for Meta “to get back to our roots around free expression”, especially following the recent presidential election in the US. Zuckerberg characterised it as a “cultural tipping point, towards once again prioritising speech”.

Instead of relying on professional fact-checkers to moderate content, the tech giant will now adopt a “community notes” model, similar to the one used by X.

This model relies on other social media users to add context or caveats to a post. It is currently under investigation by the European Union for its effectiveness.

This dramatic shift by Meta does not bode well for the fight against the spread of misinformation and disinformation online.

Independent assessment

Meta launched its independent, third-party, fact-checking program in 2016.

It did so during a period of heightened concern about information integrity coinciding with the election of Donald Trump as US president and furore about the role of social media platforms in spreading misinformation and disinformation.

As part of the program, Meta funded fact-checking partners – such as Reuters Fact-Check, Australian Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and PolitiFact – to independently assess the validity of problematic content posted on its platforms.

Warning labels were then attached to any content deemed to be inaccurate or misleading. This helped users to be better informed about the content they were seeing online.

 

A backbone to global efforts to fight misinformation

Zuckerberg claimed Meta’s fact-checking program did not successfully address misinformation on the company’s platforms, stifled free speech and led to widespread censorship.

But the head of the International Fact-Checking Network, Angie Drobnic Holan, disputes this. In a statement reacting to Meta’s decision, she said:

Fact-checking journalism has never censored or removed posts; it’s added information and context to controversial claims, and it’s debunked hoax content and conspiracy theories. The fact-checkers used by Meta follow a Code of Principles requiring nonpartisanship and transparency.

A large body of evidence supports Holan’s position.

In 2023 in Australia alone, Meta displayed warnings on over 9.2 million distinct pieces of content on Facebook (posts, images and videos), and over 510,000 posts on Instagram, including reshares. These warnings were based on articles written by Meta’s third-party, fact-checking partners.

Screen showing a blurred post with the words 'False information' overlaid.
An example of a warning added to a Facebook post.
Meta

Numerous studies have demonstrated that these kinds of warnings effectively slow the spread of misinformation.

Meta’s fact‐checking policies also required the partner fact‐checking organisations to avoid debunking content and opinions from political actors and celebrities and avoid debunking political advertising.

Fact-checkers can verify claims from political actors and post content on their own websites and social media accounts. However, this fact‐checked content was still not subject to reduced circulation or censorship on Meta platforms.

The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the usefulness of independent fact-checking on Facebook. Fact-checkers helped curb much harmful misinformation and disinformation about the virus and the effectiveness of vaccines.

Importantly, Meta’s fact-checking program also served as a backbone to global efforts to fight misinformation on other social media platforms. It facilitated financial support to up to 90 accredited fact-checking organisations around the world.

What impact will Meta’s changes have on misinformation online?

Replacing independent, third-party fact-checking with a “community notes” model of content moderation is likely to hamper the fight against misinformation and disinformation online.

Last year, for example, reports from The Washington Post and The Centre for Countering Digital Hate in the US found that X’s community notes feature was failing to stem the flow of lies on the platform. Meta’s turn away from fact-checking will also create major financial problems for third-party, independent fact-checkers.

The tech giant has long been a dominant source of funding for many fact-checkers. And it has often incentivised fact-checkers to verify certain kinds of claims.

Meta’s announcement will now likely force these independent fact-checkers to turn away from strings-attached arrangements with private companies in their mission to improve public discourse by addressing online claims. Yet, without Meta’s funding, they will likely be hampered in their efforts to counter attempts to weaponise fact-checking by other actors. For example, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced the establishment of a state fact-checking network following “Russian values”, in stark difference to the International Fact-Checking Network code of principles.

This makes independent, third-party fact-checking even more necessary. But clearly, Meta doesn’t agree.The Conversation DM 

This story was first published in The Conversation. Ned Watt is a PhD Candidate at the Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology. Michelle Riedlinger is an Associate Professor in Digital Media at Queensland University of Technology. Silvia Montaña-Niño is a Lecturer at the Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne.

Comments

Luan Sml Jan 12, 2025, 10:44 AM

This is bad news for truth… reason enough to regard anything posted to social media as opinion not fact! Could this be related to the increasing pressure for Facebook and Google et al to start paying for content from legitimate news agencies, I wonder?

talkafrica Jan 12, 2025, 10:45 AM

Have faith in the common people. They are not dumb as perceived by some of the elites. The lock-down damaged poor people in SA but was hard to oppose because of censorship. Yes, there was tosh peddled about Covid vaccines. But so what? And alternate views on climate change are not heresy.

Indeed Jhb Jan 12, 2025, 10:56 AM

Very disappointing move. Now will need more than a pinch of salt to assess posts. And thought Putin already had a 'state fact- checker' (if we don't like the comment) - it is called prison and you don't come out

R***0@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 12:44 PM

Time to through your cell phone away, I don't own a cell phone the day I retired I threw my phone away. I don't belong to any social platforms, full of lies and deceitful statements. I also don't like have all my personal info out there. Under sixteen should not be given cell phones to play with.

megapode Jan 12, 2025, 01:18 PM

X's community notes are deeply flawed. Anybody can post any lie they like. Rebuttals come in as community notes but they must provide high quality sources (not required for the original post) &amp; then be peer reviewed. By the time the truth has it's boots on the lie has gone around the word.

Martin Neethling Jan 13, 2025, 06:12 AM

Lies can be posted, true, and can also stomped on quickly. It’s not perfect, but the alternative is worse. If you’re relying on the editorial teams at DM, Avusa, M24, New York Times, Guardian, etc, you’re consuming very selective views, cherry picked facts, and opinions dressed up as news.

A Z Jan 12, 2025, 07:07 PM

The Conversation claims to be 'an independent source of news and views' but takes R45 million from The Gates Foundation 2022-2025. The BMGF's agenda is clear in the views of these and other grantees they fund so lavishly. The authors are neither independent nor do their views come close to fact.

alastairmgf Jan 12, 2025, 10:26 PM

Best thing that could have happened. Almost all fact checking outfits are left wing inclined. Zuckerberg admitted that he was pressurized by the White House and FBI to censor during Covid. On buying X Musk discovered major interference and fired the perpetrators. Fact checking is open to abuse

Patterson Alan John Jan 13, 2025, 04:38 AM

OK, I am an old fart! I grew up when we all spoke to one another, made friends and met girls, face-to-face. We engaged with one another and discussed matters. Then social media invaded the world and truth and honesty were compromised as big tech, making big money, has trolls and misleads people.

Geoffrey Krige Jan 13, 2025, 08:23 AM

This is bad news. Sure fact checkers are not foolproof, but fact checking is necessary. And fact checking is not incompatible with free speech - free speech has never been intended to allow unhindered dissemination of lies

Ryan Stephen Jan 24, 2025, 08:42 PM

But whoever gets to do the "fact" checking will have the power to decide what "facts" are regarded as facts. Soon "fact" checking will become ideology checking Surely you know that a "fact" to a man leaning left is not a fact to a man leaning right and vis versa?

User Jan 13, 2025, 09:40 AM

Playing right into the hands of the world's supreme master in the art of lying. Donald Trump. This is a prime reason for his support by millions of radicals in America. Reading books and living according to accepted societal norms is not their bag. When Trump says black is white they believe him.

Terril Scott Jan 13, 2025, 10:14 AM

Ah yes. Disinformation/misinformation: that with which one does not agree. Who is to be the unbiased arbiter of Truth?

Ryan Stephen Jan 24, 2025, 08:34 PM

When the pendulum swings back to the left, who will get to decide what is "misinformation" and what isn't? Are you comfortable with a politician deciding on your behalf what you can or cannot say / read / watch or listen to? Ever heard of George Orwell?