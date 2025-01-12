Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

ANALYSIS

Musk’s game — why you shouldn’t believe everything you read about the UK grooming gang scandal

Victims of child sex abuse and exploitation from the reignited UK grooming gang scandal deserve more than to be reduced to political footballs and fodder for social media spats.
ufrieda-musk Illustrative image: the profile page of tech billionaire Elon Musk owner of US online social media and social networking site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo: Anna Barclay/Getty Images) | UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer answers questions from the media. (Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images) | Metropolitan Police deploy a heavy presence as Kurdish groups march from Trafalgar square to Downing Street. (Photo: Guy Smallman / Getty Images) | A protest organised by Tommy Robinson under the name Uniting the Kingdom and a counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism takes place in central London today. (Photo: Guy Smallman / Getty Images)
Ufrieda Ho
By Ufrieda Ho
12 Jan 2025
Elon Musk lays traps with his deft tweets. 

The tech billionaire’s set-up goes something like this: choose a controversial topic that gives you traction; throw in a few divisive characters; spice it up with rage; add optional half-truths; manufacture a false solution – like directing blame and loathing at the chosen target; press post; repeat several times; then sit back and wait for commentators and retweeters to take the bait and create your desired distraction and division.

Musk most recently inserted himself into the UK child sex abuse tragedy – the so-called grooming gangs scandal – through remarks on his social media platform, X. On the surface his tweets seem to reflect outrage over the lack of justice for 1,400 girls who were victims of a brutal sex abuse and grooming scandal that rocked Britain in 2011. 

This came to light after an investigation by The Times that year, exposing grooming gangs active in North England and the Midlands, most notably Rochdale, Oldham and Rotherham, from around 1997. The newspaper article series found that the children, some as young as 11, were targeted in public spaces, befriended then abused, brutalised and groomed for sexual exploitation.

The gangs were made up of mostly British Pakistani men and their victims were white British girls from vulnerable backgrounds. This racialised dynamic fit perfectly for Musk to amplify race hate, Islamophobia and xenophobia.

Musk’s tweets are a follow-on from his earlier X tirades directed at senior members of the ruling Labour party and Prime Minister Keir Starmer which started in July 2024. At that time the far-right Southport riots swept across England and Northern Ireland. This came in the wake of fatal stabbings at a children’s dance class. Misinformation spread on social media claimed that the suspect was an illegal migrant.  

It led to Starmer calling out Musk’s social media platform for fuelling misinformation and inciting violence and public rioting. He said at the time that “violent disorder was clearly whipped up online”. 

Musk doubled down. Exploiting the already combustible claims, Musk’s tweets supported swirling sentiments that police were soft on the left-wing and Islamic protesters but heavy-handed with white working-class protesters. 

Added to this, Musk has deliberately conflated the grooming gang scandal with support for the prominent far-right, anti-Islam campaigner Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name Tommy Robinson

Robinson is currently serving an 18-month jail sentence for contempt of court for repeating false claims made against a teenaged Syrian refugee that he first targeted in 2018. Robinson repeated his false claim that the teenager was violent, especially towards white girls, to his millions of Facebook followers. He also screened a video titled Silenced during a protest in Trafalgar Square in 2024, rehashing his claims against the teenager. 

Robinson was banned from Twitter but Musk reinstated his account when he bought the platform in 2022. In early January Musk called for Robinson to be released, apparently on the grounds that he believes Robinson to be a kind of political prisoner bravely speaking out on issues like the grooming gang scandal.

But Robinson’s jail time is for contempt of court, not for commentary on the grooming gang. Musk ignored this fact. 

Musk falsely accuses media and UK government of ignoring scandal

Fast forward to Christmas 2024, and Musk tweeted about UK home office minister Jess Phillips, calling Phillips a “rape genocide apologist”. Phillips had in October rejected a request from the local government in the town of Oldham for another national inquiry into the child sex abuse and exploitation in that part of the country between 2000 and 2020, on the grounds that a local inquiry might be a better option. The leader of her party, Starmer, was director of public prosecutions when the cases were first investigated, and prosecutions were being pursued.

Once again Musk cherry-picked bits of this to add to his X traps. The racialised dynamics of the grooming scandal, and fuzzy memories of how the matter was reported on by the media more than a decade ago, provided two useful nuggets for Musk to exploit. 

The media did not ignore the case, as Musk has made out. The work of journalists led to the grooming scandal becoming a matter of nationwide reckoning and led to an independent inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay that spanned seven years, starting in 2014. It involved examination of four million pieces of evidence and testimonies from 6,000 victims.

Musk’s tweets implied the scandal was simply swept under the carpet or covered up.

As for Starmer’s role, The Guardian offered more context when it reported that the Crown Prosecution Service lawyers did not seek prosecutions in some of the cases because they were legally weak cases.

The October 2022 independent report by Jay is also scathing. Her report points to multiple institutional failings of police, local councils and social welfare structures and called for urgent action. She called it “blatant collective failure”. She did not find that there was cover-up of the grooming gangs. There were 20 recommendations made by the child sex abuse inquiry. What is damning is that to date only five have been acted on. 

Majority of grooming gang members in UK are white males

Sabah Kaiser, who was the ethnic minority ambassador to the inquiry led by Jay, said in an opinion piece she wrote in Al Jazeera in May 2023 that their data showed the grooming gangs accounted for less than 3% of all child sexual abuse cases in England and Wales. South Asian perpetrators make up a much smaller subset of this, she wrote. 

Kaiser added: “The framing of childhood sexual abuse as a crime committed overwhelmingly by gangs of brown men against young white girls is destructive, distracting, and irresponsible, but most importantly, it is not based on evidence.”

She said their data showed that grooming gangs in this country were, as expected in a country with a majority white population, made up of white males below the age of 30.

Her warning: “Pulling this important issue into the culture wars of the day is not the way to achieve [successful tackling of child sex abuse]. Scapegoating one community without meaningful evidence, only because it fits a certain narrative.”

Jay, interviewed by the BBC in early January, reiterated that beyond the X distraction is the matter that the recommendations made in the 2022 report are still to be implemented. She said victims “have had enough of inquiries, consultations and discussions”, as some have called for another national inquiry. 

She added, in reference to Musk’s tweets, that she was “very unhappy with the politicisation of child sexual exploitation” and that the comments were made “in a very uninformed way”.

Jay’s points ground the real issue at hand: that victims and the most vulnerable are still falling through the tears of inadequate nets of protection, prosecution and actual consequences for perpetrators and enablers. 

Those victims are being re-victimised, not only through political side-stepping and inaction, but also through Musk’s social media traps. 

Yet in reality, the Tesla CEO is in a unique position to act, if he chose to do so. His personal wealth, his political power, especially as Donald Trump returns to the White House, and his control of the megaphone that is X, affords him an array of formidable tools to find solutions, to implement solutions and make an actual difference – maybe even an actual legacy.  

But what Musk’s endgame is, is anyone’s guess. All we know for sure is that it’s his game. For the rest of us, our role is to be clear-eyed enough to stay focused on the issues if we want to build better. Stay awake; don’t get played. DM

Andre Malan Jan 12, 2025, 08:03 PM

Thank you for an interesting perspective, but you forgot to mention: Sabah Kaiser herself was abused in England by Pakistani men, when she was between the ages of 7 and 16. Many of the other abuse victims in England have confirmed that such abuse was done by Pakistanis more than anyone else.

Mari Bekker Jan 12, 2025, 09:11 PM

This comment contradicts what is written in the article as well as what Sabah Kaiser wrote in the Al Jazeera article.

Rob Scott Jan 13, 2025, 06:12 AM

Just because it’s written by a journalist doesn’t make it fact.

G C Jan 13, 2025, 03:16 PM

Why dont you provide the facts with links to authority websites, that would be useful.

Andre Malan Jan 13, 2025, 08:11 AM

Hi Mari, I'm not allowed to post links, but there are many articles in this regard. Please do your own search to confirm this

Lee Richardson Jan 13, 2025, 04:55 PM

Most sexual criminals in the UK are white men (73%).

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 09:02 PM

That's in line with the demographic in the UK. Now imagine how disproportionate it would be if there wasn't blatant two tier policing.

jackt bloek Jan 12, 2025, 08:47 PM

This is what Trumps senior advisor has to say: “He [Musk] should go back to South Africa,” Bannon said. “Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people on earth, white South Africans, we have them making any comments at all on what goes on in the United States?”

Rodney Weidemann Jan 13, 2025, 10:01 AM

No thanks - we don't want him...

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 12:47 PM

Why not. America tells the world what to do. Besides, as a Legal US citizen, Musk has every right to say what he pleases. Particularly when USA is the bastion of free speech. USA needs Musk. He pays more tax than Trumps senior advisor. With USA debt to GDP ratio they need every cent.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 01:50 PM

Yip we all have the right to sit in our underpants in our little space and say whatever we like, whenever we like, regardless of whether it is right or wrong or somewhere in between ...to the entire world. And you wonder why we're in such trouble? Quantity does not equal Quality.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 04:14 PM

For sure. Democracy and freedom, freedom of speech. That's what its all about. The Model South Africa is now built on. Fanie, surely a good thing. Nobody talked about quality of freedom of speech. Does such a thing exist? Do those with lesser of an IQ get no say. Whats the qualifier?

G C Jan 13, 2025, 03:17 PM

Why does the USA need Musk, he is a loose cannon who publishes incorrect information.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 09:06 PM

Doesn't matter. He is a legal citizen. They're stuck with him. No matter what he says. Why pick him out. An opinion is like an a-hole. We all have one.

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 05:26 PM

"USA is the bastion of free speech" Hahahahahahahaha! How many peaceful college students were arrested for supporting Palestine? Do you think Meta's censorship and bias towards Israel didn't involve the government at all? Have you heard of Rupert Murdoch? Free speech, lol.

Paul-John Rushton Jan 14, 2025, 04:56 AM

peaceful college students? They destroyed collage infrastructure, beat up Jews etc etc.

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 09:20 AM

You'll find that if you read all the objective reports, that you are expressing a very biased opinion, not the balanced and true facts.

andij8537 Jan 13, 2025, 12:16 AM

It seems that Musk is quickly becomeing the most powerful man on earth... wonder what will happen in 2025...

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 07:13 AM

If that is so, then thank goodness he is a power for good. A rare thing for a rich and powerful man. He and Trump will be a refreshing force for positive change in 2025. Look at the LA fire if you want an example of the damage caused by Left, woke, evil policies, and also the rape gang scandal.

jsiebrits Jan 13, 2025, 08:36 AM

A power for good? Rather a megalomaniac who has bought himself immense political power.

Daniel Cohen Jan 13, 2025, 09:11 AM

Here, hear

Peter Atller Jan 13, 2025, 09:19 AM

Pls pass on what you are smoking...Trump and Musk will accelerated the decline of the US, the only question is what other downward pressures 2025 will bring to the US Empire.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 03:16 PM

Don't smoke anything, I am afraid. How do you know Trump and Musk will escalate the decline of the US? 77 million plus Americans disagree with you. What's wrong with their policies? Stop illegal immigration thereby reducing crime, clean up government finances so tax payers money is not wasted....

Peter Atller Jan 14, 2025, 11:57 AM

They are literally telling - Project 2025 - how they going to undo the federal gov,-same as state capture, remove the safeguards, vanaguards, let the executive run rogue...FAFO, first reality check for those 77mil, is his tariff gameplan.

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 06:32 PM

Your racism is showing – what makes you equate immigrants with crime? Did you know that the US has, by far, the highest percentage of it’s citizens in jail? Of which 48% are white, 35% Black, and 14% Hispanic. So you’re talking about the criminal immigrants from Ireland? Canada? Norway?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 03:19 PM

And further to that , Trump wont allow men in women's sports, wants to stop wars and drug trafficking. And above all fix the decaying economy. He wants to find the 350 000 lost children cruelly sent over the border by their parents, or trafficked. I am battling to find anything wrong with this..

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 05:22 PM

Why are there women's sports? Every woman who specialises in a sport will beat me at it, a 6'2 95kg ex WP kickboxer. Isn't that discriminating based on how we are born? Do we also have a division in basketball for short people? Do we separate marathon winners by Ethiopians, Kenyans, &amp; the rest?

G C Jan 15, 2025, 01:24 AM

Trump has just threatened to start new wars?

Mr. Fair Jan 15, 2025, 03:19 PM

All presidents say they want to end wars, stop drug problems, better the economy, make citizen's lives better, etc. The diff. is that you only believe one of them, due to your bias that you don't dare say out loud. What's written between the lines. See my reply to your immigrants comment above.

Dillon Birns Jan 13, 2025, 09:51 AM

The total absurdity of some people in the DM comments section is fast becoming my guilty pleasure. Thanks for the Monday morning chuckle.

Richard Kennard Jan 13, 2025, 12:18 PM

Surely you are not referring to Felicity...chuckle?

Iota Jot Jan 13, 2025, 11:13 AM

"Look at the LA fire if you want an example of the damage caused by Left, woke, evil policies". Please elucidate. I'd love to know why you believe this and what your sources are. The idea that Musk is a power for good is laughable. As Peter Attler says, please pass on what you are smoking.

superjase Jan 13, 2025, 12:36 PM

how are the LA wildires a consequence of "Left, woke, evil policies"?

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 02:00 PM

Increasing the risk of being unable to contain the wildfires or taking steps to prevent them in the first place. Decreasing the budget for fire fighting. Spending more money on illegal immigrants, Promoting DEI before merit in essential life saving roles. Woke priorities.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 13, 2025, 04:07 PM

All started under Trumps’ first term I believe?!

Dillon Birns Jan 13, 2025, 05:08 PM

Please share sources for these claims. Google NPR's piece that quotes the US Board of Firefighters United for Safety Ethics and Ecology -- it completely undermines your argument.

G C Jan 13, 2025, 03:19 PM

He believes Tommy Robinson who is a crook, rapist and fraud, is a good bloke, why would Elon Musk be a power for good?

megapode Jan 13, 2025, 03:57 PM

Musk will use his position in the Trump administration to get foreign business for his companies, and to reduce the effectiveness of US domestic organisations that he sees as obstacles in the path of Space-X in particular. The potential for conflicts of interest is enormous.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 13, 2025, 04:05 PM

Haha methinks someone has drunk the coolaid!

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 05:52 PM

Half USA are not WRONG and the other half RIGHT. As always, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 12:37 AM

You can take the twit out of twitter... I am so tired of these dangerous agenda driven morons who force their naive half baked "truths" down the world's throat endlessly via social media, and also the baying morons who lap it up and regurgitate it.

Trenton Carr Jan 13, 2025, 06:19 AM

This is not only a problem from the twit and other rich power hungry a-holes, but a general problem where news has been changed to "media" and weaponized biases. Same for DM and every other "outlet".

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 07:09 AM

The penultimate paragraph is ridiculous. Musk HAS acted!! He has single handedly brought this to public attention! He IS making a difference! But for people like Ho, WHATEVER he does, he will be shot down in flames. And maybe, just maybe, his "agenda" may be for the good of humanity

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 08:26 AM

I agree - he's a great stage performer, I've seen him bouncing on stage with the best of them. Elon has achieved, sure, but that does NOT make him an expert at everything. The opposite in fact; X, combined with his inability to introspect makes him dangerous for the world.

henk.craucamp Jan 13, 2025, 12:54 PM

And I would assume that the likes of MSNBC, CNN, New York Times etc have been doing introspection for all these years while pushing the leftist agenda...think not. Just because he does not play to your narrative does not mean he is not doing good. Ps DM is still playing to the leftist fiddle.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 02:12 PM

He appears very introspective. Having watched many of his interviews, he often stops to think about his answers and questions. Very many interviewers are way out of their league when interviewing him whilst pursuing questionable agendas.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 04:22 PM

@henk - you are completely missing my point: I am not saying 2 wrongs make a right. I am saying making a lot of money in the tech space does not make Musk omniscient. Musk is simply a biased self-serving human like the rest of us, and certainly no more credible than anyone else commenting.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 04:32 PM

@malcolm - besides public comments like "F*ck you in the face" indicating that Musk is neither mature nor well balanced, no correlation exists between his intelligence and specific subject knowledge. And to infer one from the other is clearly completely flawed.

Paddy Ross Jan 13, 2025, 01:33 PM

This is article deals with an important issue and if readers are genuinely interested in verified facts rather than so called leftwing/right wing opinions, they should look up the BBC Verify reports - very enlightening!

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 08:22 AM

Traditional media, even electronic are accountable for what they publish. This fact alone ensures quality orders of magnitude higher than the shallow-end-of-the-gene-pool rhetoric social media is drowning the world in. Fact-check and proof-read are non-existent terms in SM.

henk.craucamp Jan 13, 2025, 01:05 PM

haha, you must be a traditional journalist protecting his relevance. Since when did traditional media have an avenue for the public to fact check them? when there was a retraction it was half hearted or posted on the back pages.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 06:54 AM

Surely there is one thing Musk is not, and that is naive. This journalist is blinkered and naive. He also uses the the Lefts sly ploy of labeling anyone who protests against violence and abuse perpetrated by a person of colour as Far Right, gaslighting people who merely seek peace and law and order.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 08:09 AM

Agreed, Leftist ideology is, and will be the downfall of the West. The world needs to treat criminals of all races and backgrounds equally without fear or favour. What is Keir Starmer so scared of that he won't allow an inquiry. Most of the population wants action.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 08:40 AM

...in my humble non-expert opinion, largely derived from sucking my thumb hard.

superjase Jan 13, 2025, 12:39 PM

there is need to follow the recommendations of the already completed, exhaustive inquiry. not a need for another inquiry. it would be like asking for another zondo inquiry before action has been taken on the first one.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 08:16 AM

No one is omniscient. Social media is a world in which every moron has the ability to spout endlessly on topics in which they have only the shallowest biased understanding. Musk is just one rich arrogant example with equally shallow and misguided acolytes propagating his misinformation.

jsiebrits Jan 13, 2025, 08:38 AM

So true.

Matthew Lloyd Jan 13, 2025, 11:44 AM

I imagine Musk has access to good information - although his agenda is his and perhaps not as transparent as one would like. To your point of 'every moron' - true, but judging how folk will swallow a political narrative from bought media (mainstream) as gospel - same problem.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 12:40 PM

Also remember Musk falls prey to the same online information babble and oversimplification that we do. He is in fact unlikely to be more able to separate truth from fiction than we are. The danger he presents to us all is that he combines arrogance with influence.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 12:42 PM

and finally - why is he even commenting like on topics in a country which has absolutely nothing to do with him. This is what makes me ill. Everyone opines on things that they don't understand in places they have often never been and know nothing about. It is pollution plain and simple.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:03 PM

Happily, your arrogance is not combined with influence, as it would be sad if any poor innocent was influenced by your unhinged ranting. Speak for yourself only when uou say you fall prey to online information babble etc..That's your problem obviously. I dont...I think for myself

Matthew Lloyd Jan 13, 2025, 02:08 PM

As mentioned, his business interests would require a level of understanding of facts that would supercede our requirements. Indeed, reading financial news often provides a different choice of facts than the mainstream norm.

G C Jan 15, 2025, 01:30 AM

Musk doesn't have a good reputation in connection with the grooming story. He has got so many aspects wrong.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 08:36 AM

@felicity, to make your comment "real", append the following to the end: ... which I acknowledge is my layman opinion only and is not based on any expert or in-depth knowledge or understanding of the topic. 99.99999% of comment should carry this disclaimer.

Richard Kennard Jan 13, 2025, 09:18 AM

Precisely

Graeme de Villiers Jan 13, 2025, 11:27 AM

Well said

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 01:39 PM

In fact, annoying as it would be, social media platforms could be forced to append such a disclaimer overtly against every single comment unless the comment has been independently verified and approved by the platform as fact, in which case that platform is liable for the content.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 01:42 PM

...because let's face it we are all the equivalent of goldfish when it comes to separating fact from fiction - we need constant reminding: this is opinion only. this is opinion only. Like smoking pack images, this is one way that the battle against SM babble could be significantly improved.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:09 PM

Fannie...I beg you to practice what you preach! Append your comment to your own opinions too and pls stop trying to appear the only one who knows anything. The same applies to the smug boys chorus of "precisely" "well said" and the rest...gave me a good laugh. Why do you all hate Musk so much?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 04:47 PM

au contraire - I am admitting I don't know know enough to make statements about what is "true" What I am also doing is calling Musk, you and all other "my subjective armchair truth is the only truth" evangelists out for pushing your opinion as fact.

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 05:04 PM

We hate Musk, cos it's clear as glass that he suddenly went from chilled to a raving right-wing conspiracy and debunked lie spreader, begging the question: Why? He never expressed strong opinions before. Occam's razor says that he is playing to the racist, conservative majority, for power/money.

Graeme de Villiers Jan 13, 2025, 11:14 PM

" The same applies to the smug boys chorus of “precisely” “well said” and the rest…gave me a good laugh." Touche. Hypocrite much?

megapode Jan 13, 2025, 09:40 AM

Musk frequently retweets "news" that a few minutes Googling will show to be false. He promotes "journalists" who do no fact checking. He is like many others: Just liking what fits the conceptions already he has formed. But his wealth, fame, &amp; ownership mean he has a much louder voice.

jsiebrits Jan 14, 2025, 02:35 AM

Well said. And many people believe he must always be right because he is fabulously wealthy. Surely history has shown us that the wealthy is not always right, Henry Ford being a prime example?

Rodney Weidemann Jan 13, 2025, 10:04 AM

Musk supports the neo-nazi AfD in Germany - what more evidence do you need to classify him as 'far right'?

henk.craucamp Jan 13, 2025, 01:12 PM

show the evidence... till then you are spreading unverified falsehoods and like your reference to Neo-Nazi's are a fascist by spreading unverified information. you cant expect only one side to be able to share their opinion. what is good for the goose is good for the gander.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 05:42 PM

Exactly!

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:13 PM

The more left wing governments that disintegrate the better. Look what an utter mess they have left the world in. Musk and Trump are purveyors of common sense policies...life affirming, non divisive, life preserving. No wonder polls show Americans of every race are much happier since his win...

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 05:07 PM

"non-divisive, life preserving" - which he displays clearly by supporting Israel's apartheid, generating violent riots by spreading racist lies, supporting immigrants being kicked out .. non-divisive, life-preserving you say?

Matthew Lloyd Jan 13, 2025, 02:41 PM

You make a good point. I'm afraid the casualty of the windening gap between the rich and poor worldwide is causing a surge in nationalism. The working class, who bear the brunt, have no representation from the left anymore, who seem more concerned with the rights of immigrants and the non-binary.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 08:27 AM

Like CNN &amp; MSNBC etc. Biden mentally competent, no laptop etc. Fully baked lies. At least now that Musk has X there are half as many twits running Twitter. They got fired for lying.

Daniel Cohen Jan 13, 2025, 09:18 AM

Please substantiate. It seems to me that Musk is using X to amplify his and likeminded views and to diminish others who disagree with him by the way the algorithms on X are tweaked. Another nail in the coffin of fact based decision making.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:14 PM

Touche, MM!

Martin Neethling Jan 13, 2025, 05:56 AM

This rape gang scandal, and the reignited outrage over it, says more about the loss of control MSM and their political elites have over curating the message than some contrived agenda this writer imagines Musk has. The main issue is Labour blocking a national enquiry into a failed system.

Paul-John Rushton Jan 13, 2025, 06:46 AM

Islamophobia - the endless need to be a victim. The real victims are the kids

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 08:33 AM

These men are not being accused because of their race. They are being accused because they have committed gang rape, torture, drug feeding, and murder of children for more than 30 years. Covered up by various Left actors for fear of being labelled racist and losing the Muslim vote. Disgusting

Iota Jot Jan 13, 2025, 12:32 PM

Labour has been in power only since July last year? The Conservative Party, under Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss and Sunak, ran the UK for the previous 14 years. Why are you not disgusted by their inaction? By the way, Ufrieda Ho is a woman.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:17 PM

I am disgusted...I did not say only Labour though they initiated the cover up so to speak. The recent Tory governments have been no better than Labour, for sure. Lax, paralyzed by political correctness, more worried about sticking up for minorities than protecting extremely vulnerable children. Yuk

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 08:33 AM

Correct, they are not being accused because of their race... so why do so many of the right commenting on here, including yourself, feel the need to mention their race and/or religion in your comments?

Stu McCro Jan 14, 2025, 04:02 PM

Don't stress bru, I'm sure the rage would be the same if the conversation was about Jimmy Saville and his cohort, Jeff Epstein etc... oh wait, wasn't Trump one of his besties?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 07:01 AM

100%! Bottom line. The gang rape, sometimes by 4 men at the same time, force feeding of drugs, torture, kidnapping and much more horror, continues as we speak. If Starmer, Phillips et al had done their jobs, why has it not stopped? The perpetrators are vile, horrific, human beings period

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 08:37 AM

Append comment suffix as above.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:22 PM

Back at you, Fanie

G C Jan 13, 2025, 03:46 PM

Starmer did do his job; he has the highest record for grooming prosecutions.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 05:45 PM

From a very low bar! And he didn't do much good because he didn't follow up. The results are the proof of that, ie that the raping is continuing as we speak...around 500 000 girls thus far...with more than a few dead. And now that he is in power he is preventing a specific I quiry into the rapists

jsiebrits Jan 14, 2025, 02:40 AM

500,000? Where do you get that number from?

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 08:32 AM

That number was made up, using ridiculous extrapolation by a single person, and it simply not true. Please read your own comments about repeating cr*p as if it were truth without doing research, etc. to suit your own agenda

d***e@g***.com Jan 13, 2025, 09:20 AM

Nope. You say this is a Labour government issue. The Conservative government were in power for thirteen years straight, and did nothing to implement the results of the enquiry. The new Labour government has already started making those changes. As usual, Felicity parroting the right -wing disinfo.

Matthew Lloyd Jan 13, 2025, 02:32 PM

Absolutely. This right/left political camp informing all facts, from covid response to grooming gangs to peoples personalities - it seems folk are being politically manipulated into how to think.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 03:35 PM

Disagreeing with you, YASA, does not equate to "parroting right wing disinfo" Left wing disinformation knocks right wing into a cocked hat...

megapode Jan 13, 2025, 09:33 AM

This is not a new story &amp; the media have been reporting. How do you think Musk knows about it? There have been trials over the years &amp; a multi-year investigation. The latter produced a set of recommendations which the previous UK government didn't act on &amp; Labour are trying to implement

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 05:50 PM

What Labour is doing is trying to cover it all up...by diverting attention to other issues and people. Eg Jess Phillips who has neglected to do her job. She has not met ONE of the victims, and comes across as more worried about her self than the victims. Starmer is terrified of losing Muslim votes..

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 05:59 PM

Right. And interesting isn't it, that although the Tories were in power, most of the constituencies where this was happening were Labour constituencies...and that is where much of the cover up went on.

megapode Jan 14, 2025, 09:32 AM

What cover up? This is not new. People have been charged, tried and sent to jail. The quote that seems to have inflamed people comes froms a judge's statement in a public court to support the sentence he was imposing. It was quoted by several papers. How does this happen if there's a cover up?

G C Jan 13, 2025, 03:44 PM

The UK government has already had a national enquiry that cost over £137 million pounds. They are saying just follow the findings that the enquiry made?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 05:53 PM

That inquiry was patently a waste of all those taxpayers' pounds as it has made no difference. And 7 years to do an inquiry into such an urgent matter? The Jay report was too broad, it did not only apply to the rape gangs, and therefore was not much help in urgently stopping the heinous crimes...

Rod MacLeod Jan 13, 2025, 06:36 AM

Why you shouldn’t believe everything you read about the UK grooming gang scandal - does this include your writings, Ufrieda, along with Sabah's? There is more than enough prima facie evidence on the Pakistani grooming cover-up to suggest a deliberately soft approach to avoid a cultural conflict.

megapode Jan 13, 2025, 11:46 AM

There have been several trials for grooming &amp; the resulting rape. The details are vile. And the details only got into the realm of X because trials were held and the much disparaged "MSM" reported &amp; in their reports quoted the judge's verdict. There is no cover up and Musk has no special sources

Matthew Lloyd Jan 13, 2025, 02:22 PM

When a bereacracy becomes too bloated, as is inevitable over time, certain biases set in. A calcification of the system. It is not so much a cover-up, as much as a generic response that the grooming gangs could not be allowed to be linked to a cultural group that had faced real racism.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 06:44 AM

What an example of twisting the narrative to suit your own agenda this article is! The cover up has been huge, Musk has exposed it again. All enquiries etc so far have failed to stop the abuse, damning in the extreme. Now Musk will be the reason it might finally be stopped. He is a force for good

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 08:41 AM

...in my emotional inexpert light-on-any-real-knowledge opinion.

Graeme de Villiers Jan 13, 2025, 11:29 AM

Hahahahahaha

henk.craucamp Jan 13, 2025, 01:17 PM

would assume you are an expert and have inside knowledge? So share it if you are so unemotional... you can't because you too are "emotional inexpert light-on-any-real-knowledge opinion"

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 04:53 PM

since you say so I must believe it - oh wait scratch that, you're not Elon.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:26 PM

Inexpert is quite correct, Fanie...great that you know yourself so well! Emotional for sure...angry and bitter. Light on any real knowledge...yip I would go along with that! So perhaps you could spare us your lack of knowledge, your tantrums and and your lack of expertise in future!

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 05:15 PM

I am simply sad witnessing our world cheer while quality is sacrificed for quantity and biased ignorance passes for knowledge. Why do I bother commenting? In the vain hope that sense will prevail, for our childrens' sakes.

G C Jan 13, 2025, 03:48 PM

What part of the National enquiry are you saying is a cover-up, the 6,000 people interviewed or the £136 million that was spent on the enquiry?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 06:48 AM

The most damning thing in this biased article is Ho's comment that 1400 girls were abused...that was in ONE town only. The real number is close to HALF A MILLION! Jess Philips appears negligent and heartless, far more worried about the "threat to her own security" created by Musk, than the girls.

Daniel Cohen Jan 13, 2025, 09:46 AM

The half a million was arrived at by a right wing politician / peer extrapolating from one town to the whole of England without any further substantiation (ref Guardian )

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:38 PM

Oh really? You know better than all the reports?

jsiebrits Jan 14, 2025, 02:49 AM

Not "all the reports". Daniel Cohen told you that the number was invented by one person, and he was correct.

s***z@g***.com Jan 13, 2025, 07:14 AM

Seems like msm and politicians love grooming gangs and ar pro paedophilia, very left wing.

Harold Porter Jan 13, 2025, 07:23 AM

Glad to see so many articles calling out Musk for tweeting, rather than calling out the systematic s*xual assault of thousands of girls. I'm glad to see the priorities are straight.

Muishond X Jan 13, 2025, 11:27 AM

The reason Muslims prey on white woman is because of their twisted 7 th century religious outlook on females being inferior and subservient to men resulting in them being objectified as sex objects and free game. Keir Starmer wont act, then he looses his Muslim support base propping up the libs.

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 01:03 PM

The Torah and Bible all have a bunch of similar outdated sentiments in them, and you clearly have not read the Quran, only repeated propaganda you are told by racists. Read Leviticus for a start, about stoning gay men to death, all the rules abt slaves, having to marry who you cheated with, etc.

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 03:42 PM

Isn't your racist, biased, false, Islamophobic view, as you expressed here, EXACTLY why the heritage of the British men involved was kept under wraps?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 06:00 PM

A rapist is a rapist no matter his race or religion

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 08:14 AM

Why are you replying to me then? Tell Bob above, and while you're at it, why do you mention the heritage of the rapists then in your comments?

Harold Porter Jan 13, 2025, 07:27 AM

I seem to recall articles on DM calling out Anglicans all over the word to 'do better' following a story of a guy who abused 20 boys 40 years ago....so how about a similar themed article when thousands of girls are abused by a specific religious demographic.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 08:36 AM

Exactly!! The plight of these children seems to be the least important thing to the Left...and DM opinionistas. Ugh!

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 11:00 AM

Agreed, Absolutely astounding that this isn't and wasn't taken far more seriously regardless of who was leading the country over the decades. Its a weak society that allows pandering to minorities in case of getting labelled racist. Strict law enforcement for all.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 08:20 AM

If you want to read the real truth by someone who has researched this issue since 2018, read The Crime that Broke Britain by Simon Lincoln Reader. A lot more believable than the biased bumps of this journalist who, like the UK Left. Is more interested in making excuses for Starmer, Phillips etc

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 08:42 AM

Ah, you've read a book. My apologies :D

Martin Neethling Jan 13, 2025, 10:26 AM

What’s with the sarcasm? You are also expressing ‘opinions’, and many of them. Others see this issue differently.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 11:37 AM

I am not opining in any way about this topic. I am simply acknowledging a reality that hurts: As individuals most of us struggle to even raise our own children and save enough for our retirement, yet everyone has unlimited capacity to spout shallow sh*t like its truth.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 06:02 PM

Not opening? Could have fooled me. Though maybe it should rather be called ranting...?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 12:09 PM

and, whether you realise it or not, we and all our children are now unable to determine fact from fiction in this world in which opinion = truth and the stupid ooze incoherent babble as fact. And I for one have had enough. We need to stick to our lanes and stop the pending wreck we are creating.

henk.craucamp Jan 13, 2025, 01:20 PM

then why are commenting...? stick to your lane.

Martin Neethling Jan 13, 2025, 04:05 PM

You’ve expressed a lot of ‘opinion’ yourself, either directly or by putting other peoples views down. So to be fair, either, in your words ‘stick to your lane’, or as you’ve suggested, ‘append comment suffix above’ (sic).

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 05:18 PM

@henk - stilbly is ook antwoord

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 06:02 PM

I mean not opining?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 06:15 PM

@martin - a fair observation. I just find it so depressing that our children are subject to everyone proclaiming I AM RIGHT in such a binary oversimplified way for nuanced complex issues, and having the loudest win out.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:41 PM

Puerile comment. Especially to someone who is very widely read. I have every right to express my opinions, nor do I need to append a comment saying it's just my opinion. Sarcasm is a rather low form of wit, I always think...

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 04:44 PM

Personally, I don't always think. I prefer to look for and read only what confirms my pre-determined view. I feel (not think) that reading or listening to all versions of any controversy, and being open to changing my opinion is a complete waste of time, and could lead to ego-damage.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 05:26 PM

As you acknowledge that it is your opinion I agree 100% - you are entitled to it and also to accepting that you may well be wrong. It does however amaze me how many opinions read like fact, Elon's included.

Chris Lee Jan 13, 2025, 08:31 AM

I pay a subscription to this publication to access independent, intelligent thinking. This article may as well be a cut and paste out of The Guardian, and utterly ignores the substance of what is shameful and frankly revolting behaviour over an extended period. Well done Musk for picking it up.

Graham Harris Jan 13, 2025, 12:12 PM

I cannot agree more with you, I also pay for the DM and feel that the left is slowly creeping into this amazing publication. No crime or misdeed should ever be left unreported, but it should be from a centre view without any influence from either left of right.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:50 PM

100% agreed!

Richard Kennard Jan 13, 2025, 12:24 PM

Not the way I read it...nothing wrong with the Guardian

G C Jan 13, 2025, 03:59 PM

I disagree with you, this article is more focussed on the facts, while the last article that Daily Maverick posted was incorrect and just wrong on so many levels. DM had to post a follow-up article that was well-researched to make sure they don't look like a bunch of idiots.

Beverley Roos-Muller Jan 13, 2025, 09:31 AM

Dear America, we apologise for having produced Elon Musk, a sad exemplar of what white racism can inflict when it has enough money and not enough emotional intelligence. Please don't send him back to South Africa once the next president sends home immigrants (excepting his wife). You're welcome.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:54 PM

In what way is Musk racist? Because he doesn't like that gangs of Pakistani men are gang raping young white girls? They won't do it to their own because they cover up. White girls don't, so the Pakistani men are the victims of temptation. Medieval indeed, and why should the English tolerate it?

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 04:46 PM

Oh the irony of a post chock full of racism, defending the accusation of their racist idol against being called a racist.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 02:59 PM

The original 7 year inquiry was too broad, thus ineffective. Over 75% of Brits are calling for an inquiry specifically into the Pakistani gang rapists...the scope of the scandal certainly warrants it what with close to 500 000 victims, don't you think? Hats off to Elon for his efforts!!

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 05:32 PM

Please explain why you mention the heritage of the parents or grandparents of the criminals involved?

Lyn Scheibe Scheibe Jan 13, 2025, 09:50 AM

I'm beginning to wonder if Musk is about to start a new "Looney" party - he is a seriously deranged genius. with X as his arsenal.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 11:09 AM

X was an arsenal when it was twitter, and the democrats had much influence over it, using state organs and insiders to manipulate it. Glad its fair game for all now. Its how it should be.

Richard Kennard Jan 13, 2025, 12:30 PM

But its not fair game because Musk imposes his own censorship.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 03:03 PM

The Democrats persuaded Zuckerburg to censor Facebook for purposes of influencing the 2020 election...he has admitted it and aplogised. That's just one example. The Labour gov has sent people to jail for posting after the little girls were killed. Gaslighting and canceling is woke Left policy

johnbpatson Jan 13, 2025, 10:11 AM

If you look at the inquiry's findings, you see many are unrealistic. Even the first -- creating a bi-national data set of child sexual abuse for England and Wales, would require dismantling years of safeguards on the use of police and social services records.

Stef Coetzee Jan 13, 2025, 10:22 AM

Do a web search for "Britain's Asian grooming gangs scandal laid bare " which gives an interactive map with a selection of 41 convictions over the last decade to help inform

Pierre56 Jan 13, 2025, 10:30 AM

"The gangs were made up of mostly British Pakistani men and their victims were white British girls from vulnerable backgrounds. Testimonies from 6,000 victims. 20 recommendations. only five have been acted on." Nothing to be worried about then.

Karen G Jan 13, 2025, 12:26 PM

The national inquiry into the grooming gangs took 7 years. If only 5 of the resulting 20 recommendations have since been implemented, please explain to me how another inquiry is going to help? As Starmer says, what is needed now is for the other 15 recommendations to be implemented.

Richard Kennard Jan 13, 2025, 02:33 PM

Starmer's recommendations were ignored by the Tories in their 14 year tenure. Surely Musk should focus on them but then of course he's got his agenda.

Martin Neethling Jan 13, 2025, 04:11 PM

The issue is that few charged with protecting kids and young girls have been held to account. Social services, cops, local politicians - no accountability or consequence. It is this that is the drive for a bigger enquiry - the’ why’ and the ‘who’. This is not a case of a few bad apples.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 06:05 PM

How interesting that most of these constituencies were Labour....

Colin Braude Jan 13, 2025, 10:33 AM

Fortunately, Elon's abhorrence for child sex groomers &amp; men found liable for sexual assault does not extend to Jeff Epstein's "good friend" &amp; probable participant, who will enable Musk to shut down regulatory inquiries into some of his companies and guarantee federal support for others.

Alan Watkins Jan 13, 2025, 10:41 AM

I was interested to hear Ufrieda'S views and reporting. Just as I was interested to hear Elon Musk's, Keir Starmer's and others views. More vierws, more reporting, better to get to the truth of the matter. On Tommy Robinson....everyone should watch Silenced if they can.

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 10:41 AM

Forward-thinking people know that the only workable, realistic, peaceful future is one with more equality, less division, &amp; more integration of diff. peoples. The way it always goes thru history. Yet this liberal thinking has somehow become a slur, and backwards, refusal of change is celebrated.

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 11:43 AM

To you who support Trump, Musk, Israel's 'war'. They encourage division, "our kind above others", and draws upon the nostalgia of a more divided past that can't last - check your racism and bigotry. These things feel right to you, so you believe all that's fed by them. Be lekker instead.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 01:18 PM

It will be lekker if Trump can help end a few wars. I'm hoping.

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 02:49 PM

How do you think a very right-wing, impulsive, criminal, who has shown unwavering support for Israel's apartheid would do that? He's already suggested Ukraine should give up the land Russia has stolen, and is inferring more killing (hell to pay) in Palestine, with 1 condition only-the hostages.

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 02:35 AM

I agree with your original tenet, Mr Fair. However there is nuance and realpolitik involved in any real situation. Ukraine, mostly Russian regions, meh. Gaza is an originally Egyptian territory. Egypt should step up.

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 08:17 AM

Don't be ridiculous Arnold, Egypt isn't the one who started the violent genocide in 47/48, creating Gazan refugees. But let's leave this topic for another article... there's enough propaganda and bull here already

G C Jan 13, 2025, 04:02 PM

Trump has just said he wants to start new wars?

lynuzelac Jan 13, 2025, 11:02 AM

I may be mistaken but I thought one of the victims of the rape gangs was a relative of Tommy Robinson.

ralph.mck Jan 13, 2025, 11:29 AM

Talk about cherry-picking facts! Pakistani Muslim rape gangs, millions of victims, refusal to have a proper neutral investigation into criminal neglect by police &amp; all authorities. Labour political appointee turning Tommy's case into a criminal case to destroy him! You're biased and false!

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 08:28 AM

Please explain why felt the need to mention the religion and heritage of the British people involved in the crimes?

Matthew Lloyd Jan 13, 2025, 11:31 AM

There is an interesting interview of Liz Truss (ex Prime Minister of the UK) on the Peter McCormack show - where she confirms the existence (and coverup) of the UK establishment of the rape/grooming gangs. As well as providing compelling reasons for the bias of the mainstream media.

Graeme de Villiers Jan 13, 2025, 12:50 PM

She was also outlasted by a lettuce. And she tanked the UK economy. Hardly a bastion of bright shining integrity.

Matthew Lloyd Jan 13, 2025, 02:11 PM

Why assume her political ability is a reflection of her integrity? Quiet the opposite. It's worth considering an ex UK Prime Ministers opinion on the subject - considering her access to information at the time. Better at least (access to information) than the opinions expressed in this article.

G C Jan 13, 2025, 04:03 PM

Spot on.

Richard Kennard Jan 13, 2025, 02:35 PM

Does anyone take Liz Truss seriously?

Chris Taylor Jan 13, 2025, 12:28 PM

'Far-right Southport rioters'. Why far-right? Your colours are showing. Any normal adult would protest loudly at first this foul murder of little girls and second the silence from the police on instruction from politicians. Why not state what facts they knew? Instead the public speculated.

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 01:39 PM

Far-right because they exhibited racist, generalised views, and physically attacked religious places associated with the general group that they thought the attacker (incorrectly) belonged to. Musk fueled this misinformation, and therefore the resulting destruction.

Stephen Paul Jan 13, 2025, 12:43 PM

Not having X I don't know what Musk said eXactly. He claims a cover up as grooming gangs concern S Asian communities. Did he say there was no proper Enquiry? Of 20 recommendations 5 have been implemented. Is this not a cover up? Organized gangs being 3% of general child abuse is irrelevant.

Richard Kennard Jan 13, 2025, 02:36 PM

The recommendations were there for the ruling party..the Tories to implement.

Stephen Paul Jan 13, 2025, 10:18 PM

And so? What has this to do with the flack Musk is getting, accusing the British authorities, Starmer included, of their morally indefensible inaction implementing the recommendations, calling it a cover up. He is promoting his ideological positioning in the global world he inhabits, not only USA.

Denise Smit Jan 13, 2025, 01:38 PM

Who is Ulfrieda Ho. Googled and could not find a thing. Is this an article out of England to boost the Labour who is getting flack at the moment, their PM not sacking his anti corruption minister at the moment.

megapode Jan 13, 2025, 03:44 PM

He is right not to pre-empt anything around Siddiq. The matter is before the appropriate authorities, she has voluntarily stood down, and he is right to let the process run it's course and not interfere. We don't want leaders interfering in the judicial process, do we?

jsiebrits Jan 14, 2025, 02:57 AM

If you spell her name correctly you will find ample info.

g***r@g***.com Jan 13, 2025, 01:39 PM

Thank you for a perfect example of why traditional news media is dying. For 20 years this entire saga has been treated with kids gloves and hushed up as much as possible by the entire establishment because the perpetrators are Muslim. Simple as. Musk blew the entire think open with his megaphone.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 13, 2025, 01:45 PM

By the way Ufrieda, thank you so much for this article - as may be apparent from all my comments, you have touched on a great illustration of a topic very very close to my heart.

megapode Jan 13, 2025, 03:50 PM

Don't like corruption? Then be very wary of Musk who is already courting various governments with the aim of getting business for Starlink. At home he will reduce head count in bodies that he sees as obstacles for Space-X. Don't like the unelected wielding power? Well that's exactly what Musk is.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 13, 2025, 04:03 PM

Musk’s obsession with Child Abuse makes one wonder if was not a victim at some stage in his life. This is not the first time he has taken up the cause!

Mr. Fair Jan 13, 2025, 04:51 PM

It seems to me that the heritage of the people who committed the crimes was not disclosed, to prevent racist people generalising about all people of that religion/nationality. And what do we see here? A bunch of people generalising negatively about their religion &amp; nationality... shame on you.

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 02:05 AM

Well yes exactly Mr Fair. It's not so much that the heritage of the culprits was hidden in order to keep polite society polite. The real problem was that the UK public sector was entirely disinclined to even investigate. Yes, to keep polite society happy. Shame on you all.

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 10:58 AM

Read my point Arnold. Many of the right-wing commentators here feel the need to mention the race and religion of the perpetrators, unnecessarily. Showing racism/xenophobia/islamophobia. Don't you see that as a big problem? The conservative voice is taking the world backwards, and full of hatred.

alastairmgf Jan 13, 2025, 05:27 PM

Stop calling them grooming gangs. They are rape gangs of Pakistani Muslim men who raped, tortured and murdered young poor white British girls. The acts committed are appalling, most are unpublishable. What is racist is that the authorities failed to act for fear of being labeled racist.

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 08:19 AM

What is racist, is all the comments naming their heritage and/or religion, completely unnecessarily *cough*Felicity*cough*, while accusing other commentators of racism.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 13, 2025, 05:41 PM

"But Robinson’s jail time is for contempt of court, not for commentary on the grooming gang. Musk ignored this fact." That is one of the dumbest comments I have read. What Court Order did he ignore, which resulted in being imprisoned for "contempt of court"? Writer not providing facts.

Johan Buys Jan 13, 2025, 10:32 PM

Google is your friend when you seek facts to discern from social media.

jsiebrits Jan 14, 2025, 03:03 AM

He was jailed for contempt of court.

Johan Buys Jan 13, 2025, 10:31 PM

Why do DM people care about what Musk says? IF he could liquidate at ¼ its book value it would, confiscated and distributed among only all Americans, represent &lt;2two days of minimum wage, less than a morning distributed globally. His wealth is a rounding error at country scales. So why?

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 12:39 AM

Absolutely, we should absolutely not care about women at all, particularly young women. Nobody really cares about the young women involved because they're white and working class. Ugh.

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 02:42 AM

This article is exactly why we need "community comments" in favour of "fact checkers". The bias of the author, perhaps a recent SA matriculant, is very sad. Ideology before protection of vulnerable young women? Shame on you!

Mr. Fair Jan 14, 2025, 09:41 AM

Fact: Musk spreads debunked right-wing lies (pet-eating, religion of the Southport murderer, etc etc). Fact: Playing the game his pres plays, gets him power and money. Fact: There is heavily divided opinion (just read above). If he just told the truth, there would not be such a controversy.

jsiebrits Jan 14, 2025, 01:46 PM

Strange that a man who cares so much for children wants to dodge child support?