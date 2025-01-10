Ukraine receives first 3 bln euro tranche of G7 loan from EU

G7 leaders in October agreed to provide some $50 billion in loans to Ukraine via multiple channels.

"Today, we deliver €3 billion to Ukraine, the 1st payment of the EU part of the G7 loan. Giving Ukraine the financial power to continue fighting for its freedom – and prevail," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media platform X.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed the transfer of the funds in a statement on the Telegram app.

The funding channels agreed by G7 include a Macro-Financial Assistance Loan from the EU, the IMF's Multi-Donor Administered Account for Ukraine and a newly created Financial Intermediary Fund for Ukraine at the World Bank.

In December 2024, the US Treasury Department transferred the $20 billion U.S. portion the G7 loan to the World Bank fund.

(Reporting by Max Hunder and Van Campenhout Editing by Tomasz Janowski)