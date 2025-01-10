Sharks ready themselves for Dupont-inspired Toulouse in crunch Champions Cup clash

There is an old saying in British football that asks whether a star player can do it “on rainy Monday night in Stoke”. A similar question, with a twist, could be asked of France superstar Antoine Dupont. “Can he do it on a steaming January Saturday in Durban?”

The little general, a talisman and totem of French rugby, will make his first club appearance in South Africa when he turns out against the Sharks in an Investec Champions Cup round three match at Kings Park.

Up north Dupont, with some justification, is viewed as the best player in the world, although he has played painfully few minutes of rugby below the equator.

There is no doubting Dupont’s brilliance, but the 27 minutes against the Boks at Kings Park in 2017 remains his only outing in South Africa and the southern hemisphere. The jury is still out on whether he can perform as well outside of familiar territories.

In a way, this outing is a chance for Dupont to show that he really is the top dog in world rugby.

The debate about greatest players is a bit of fun, but hardly precise in a sport with so many unique positions that make different demands on different players.

There is no doubt though, that the strength of Dupont’s contribution will be a factor in the outcome of the match. Great players have a way of winning small battles within the war to secure a positive result.

Sharks prop Ox Nche, another who could make a case for the best player in the world, albeit in an entirely different way from Dupont, probably won’t have too many chances to directly oppose the scrumhalf on the field this weekend given their respective positions. But he has issued a warning to his teammates to beware of the French magician.

“He’s [Dupont] a special, talented player and he is a big part of how Toulouse play,” Nche said.

“We obviously have to deal with it and not get caught with our pants around our knees.

“I mean, any team in the world playing against Antoine Dupont would know exactly that you have to do a player analysis on him.”

Nche wasn’t saying what the analysis has revealed, but in broad technical terms, it must have been something like, “stop him”.

Vital round

Antoine Dupont of Stade Toulousain runs in to score his side’s first try during the Investec Champions Cup match against Exeter Chiefs in Exeter, England, on December 15, 2024. (Photo:Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

After a chastening round two of the Investec Champions Cup last December, which saw South Africa’s three leading clubs suffer defeats, they are up against it in round three.

An understrength Sharks suffered a 56-17 loss to a Handré Pollard-inspired Leicester nearly a month ago. They at least won in round one and should they beat Toulouse, they will be back in play-off contention.

The French giants arrived in South Africa this week with a squad brimming with class and experience, in addition to Dupont.

After winning their opening two matches of the competition, Toulouse might have been forgiven for sending an understrength squad. But they haven’t, instead sending the full roster to take on a Sharks team riddled with injury.

Fullback Thomas Ramos, hooker Peato Mauvaka, lock Emmanuel Meafou and flyhalf Romain Ntamack are just some of the star-studded six-time Champions Cup winners in town.

The match is being billed as a proxy clash for the Springboks versus France, which adds to the hype. The reality though is that the Sharks will be without key Bok players such as André Esterhuizen and Aphelele Fassi.

While respecting Dupont’s skills, Nche believes the battle up front will be decisive.

“French rugby is very much about the scrum and set piece, and Toulouse are probably the best team currently on their form,” Nche said.

“They are very adaptable, they are happy to try new tricks, but they have a system that works for them and won’t stray too much from what they do.

“They’re really strong and when you think you’ve beaten them in one scrum, they come back at the next one, so it’s going to be a really good scrumming challenge, one I’m looking forward to.

“They have a lot of internationals and so do we. They play with French flair, they have a good set piece and they want to dominate their opponents physically.

“We will have to bring some of our expertise on what to expect and how we played against France. We’ve played against a lot of those guys, so there’s a lot of French rugby DNA and South African rugby DNA.

“It’s going to be a big and very exciting challenge.”

On the brink

Tyrone Green of Harlequins (left) competes for the high ball against Seabelo Senatla of the Stormers during their Investec Champions Cup match in London, England, on 14 December 2024. (Photo: Alex Davidson / Getty Images)

Marcell Coetzee of the Bulls breaks away on his way to score his try during the Investec Champions Cup match against Northampton Saints at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, South Africa, on 14 December 2024. (Photo: Gordon Arons / Gallo Images)

While it isn’t quite a knock-out game for the Sharks, the Stormers and Bulls are in a different situation.

Defeat to the Sale Sharks in Cape Town will end any hopes the Stormers have of advancing to the play-offs after two defeats already. The same goes for the Bulls in their visit to French club Castres.

Of the two, the Stormers arguably have the better chance of advancing just because they are at home against Sale and, given the momentum they picked up through two good United Rugby Championship (URC) derby wins over Christmas, a full house of five log points is distinctly possible.

That will leave them knowing what to do when they visit Racing 92 for their last group game. If the Stormers lose to Sale, that game will become a dead rubber. Victory on Saturday will mean they go to France with everything on the line.

With the game coming a week before the important URC clash with Leinster in Dublin, the Western Cape side will also be able to treat their trip north as a full tour.

For the Bulls, the immediate task is more difficult as they are away from home, but they can use as their motivation for their game against Castres the memory of how unlucky they were not to beat Lyon away from home with an understrength team last season.

If they do get across the line against Castres they are in the top four in Pool 3 and will have the carrot of knowing that a win over Stade Francais in their final group game at Loftus will be enough to secure them an advance. DM

DHL Stormers vs Sale Sharks

Date: Saturday, 11 January

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town

SA Time: 3pm

Referee: Ludovic Cayre

TV: SuperSport

Hollywoodbets Sharks vs Toulouse

Date: Saturday, 11 January

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

SA Time: 5.15pm

Referee: Luke Pearce

TV: SuperSport

Castres Olympique vs Vodacom Bulls

Date: Saturday, 11 January

Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre, Castres

SA Time: 10pm

Referee: Matthew Carley

TV: SuperSport

EPCR Challenge Cup Round 3:

Montpellier vs Emirates Lions

Date: Saturday, 11 January

Venue: GGL Stadium, Montpellier

SA Time: 7.30pm

Referee: Ben Breakspear

TV: SuperSport

Toyota Cheetahs vs Zebre Parma

Date: Sunday, 12 January

Venue: NRCA Stadium, Amsterdam

SA Time: 3pm

Referee: Peter Martin

TV: SuperSport