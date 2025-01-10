Nottingham Forest eye FA Cup glory in sensational comeback season

Nottingham Forest are halfway into their third season of top-flight soccer, having been promoted back to the English Premier League in 2022 and ending what was an absence of just over two decades from the upper echelon of English soccer at the time.

After a couple of seasons of trying to find their footing in what had become unfamiliar territory, the former English champions and two-time European Champions League winners find themselves sitting comfortably in third spot in the Premier League.

For a team that marginally survived relegation last season — after finishing just one spot above the drop zone — Forest have been exceptional this season. The Nuno Espírito Santo-coached team is already on 40 points, which is generally considered the benchmark for teams hoping to avoid being relegation candidates. In their two previous seasons in the top flight, Forest accumulated 38 and 32 points respectively.

Despite their consistent performances in the league so far this season, many still place the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City over Forest in the conversations for the league title.

This is largely because no one could have imagined that the Forest would blossom to the point they have this season. Including the team itself.

“It’s been very good so far,” said Forest defender Neco Williams on the team’s flying start to the 2024/25 season. “That’s just a reflection of the hard work that we’ve been putting in. But we’re still only halfway through and we’ve still got a lot of hard work to go. It’s too early to look into the future at what may happen, but we just take each game as it comes and see what happens,” said Williams.

Currently, Forest are on a six-game winning streak and will be confident of toppling Luton Town when the two teams tussle in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, 11 January 2025, at 5pm.

Responding to a question of whether Forest had enough squad depth to maintain their Premier League position, in addition to a serious Cup onslaught, Santo said his team could manage the load.

“We have a good squad, not only the ones that start. Everyone works very well and everybody deserves to play,” Santo stated. “In our minds there is nothing else besides Luton.”

Forest’s next match after the Cup tie is against Premier League log leaders Liverpool.

“Of course, we are going to make changes, because every player deserves to start a game. We see them work and demand a lot from them. So, this is a good chance for them to play and enjoy themselves,” Santo said.

Manchester dominance

Forest and other Cup hopefuls will have to contend with the fact that over the past two seasons, the final for the oldest soccer cup competition has been contested by the two Manchester teams — City and United. Last season the Red Devils beat their city rivals, while in 2023 it was won by Pep Guardiola’s men as part of their treble; with them downing United in that particular final.

While City — who are toiling this season — host Salford City (who are in the fourth tier of English soccer) on Saturday at 7.45pm, their crosstown rivals United have been pitted against Arsenal. The latter fixture is the marquee match of the third round.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Adam Vaughan)

Arsenal and United are two of the most successful teams in Cup history. The Gunners have won the knockout competition 14 times, while the Red Devils are one gold medal behind the Londoners, with 13 overall wins. They clash on Sunday at 5pm. DM