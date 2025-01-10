Los Angeles wildfires devour more homes even as fierce winds start to ease

Wildfires are worst in Los Angeles history

Wildfires consume 31,000 acres (12,500 hectares)

Five dead, 180,000 evacuated, 200,000 under warnings

Firefighting efforts aided by diminished winds, aerial support

By Jorge Garcia and Rollo Ross

The Palisades Fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city's western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, consuming nearly 31,000 acres (12,500 hectares) - or some 48 square miles (125 sq km) - turning entire neighborhoods to ash

At least five people have been killed, thousands of homes and businesses have been incinerated and nearly 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, with another 200,000 under evacuation warnings, officials said.

The death toll is likely to rise, Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna told a press conference, adding that the Eaton Fire alone had damaged or destroyed 4,000 to 5,000 structures. Officials said the Palisades Fire destroyed another 5,300 structures, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Human remains detection teams would conduct house-to-house searches once it is safe, County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

Private forecaster AccuWeather estimated the damage and economic loss at $135 billion to $150 billion, portending an arduous recovery and soaring homeowners' insurance costs.

In all, five wildfires burned in Los Angeles County, including one rapidly growing blaze that crossed the border from Ventura County. The skies buzzed with aircraft dropping retardant and water on the flaming hills.

With nerves on edge, Los Angeles County mistakenly sent an evacuation notice countywide to a population of 9.6 million, County Supervisor Janice Hahn said, but a correction was quickly sent.

Thousands of Angelenos fleeing the flames sought refuge in temporary shelters.

Some Pacific Palisades residents ventured back to areas the fire had already swept through, where brick chimneys were left looming over charred waste and burnt-out vehicles.

"I had just come from my family home where my mother lives that was burned to a crisp ... And then I came up to my home and - same thing. It's completely dust," said Oliver Allnatt, 36, wearing ski goggles and a filtered face mask as he took pictures of the ruins. "Basically just a chimney stack and a pile of ash. I mean, it's something out of a movie."

HISTORIC OBSERVATORY THREATENED

The Eaton Fire's growth has been significantly stopped, Marrone said, though it remains 0% contained. While still strong, winds have diminished since the 100-mile-per-hour (160-kph) gusts seen earlier in the week, permitting crucial aerial support for crews on the ground.

But officials warned that the wind was forecast to intensify again in the evening, with gusts of up to 60 mph (96.5 kph). Red flag conditions were expected until Friday afternoon.

The Eaton Fire reached the grounds of the Mount Wilson Observatory, the place where a century ago Edwin Hubble discovered the existence of galaxies beyond the Milky Way and that the universe is expanding.

"There are firefighters on the grounds ... and (we) will update here as we can," the observatory said in a statement.

The two biggest conflagrations - the Palisades and Eaton fires - formed a pincer around the city so enormous that it was visible from space.

"It is safe to say that the Palisades Fire is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles," City of Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said.

In Pacific Palisades, an upscale and picturesque enclave where many celebrities reside, once-palatial homes stood in ruins, while downed power lines and abandoned cars littered the roadways. The smell of heavy smoke filled the air, and residents wearing masks rode bicycles, hoping to catch a glimpse of their damaged houses.

Aerial video showed block after block of leveled homes, while satellite images showed thick plumes of smoke from the fires being blown in a southwesterly direction out over the Pacific Ocean.

Firefighting crews managed to control the Sunset Fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Hollywood and Hollywood Hills. Flames raged atop the ridge overlooking Hollywood Boulevard's Walk of Fame on Wednesday night as fleeing residents created traffic jam.

The fire was fully contained, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on social media around midday on Thursday. No buildings were lost in the area, a city fire department spokeswoman said, and the evacuation order was lifted.

CELEBRITIES OFFER AID

The homes of movie stars and celebrities were among those consumed by flames.

Chef Jose Andres, the Spaniard known for providing free food to disaster victims around the world, set up a food truck near the Palisades Fire on Pacific Coast Highway.

"Everybody needs support and love in these moments, wealthy or not, poor or not," he said.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis said on Thursday her family would donate $1 million to relief efforts.

Firefighters from half a dozen other U.S. states were being rushed to California, while an additional 250 engine companies with 1,000 personnel were being moved from Northern California to Southern California.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country has experienced its own severe wildfires, sent water bombers to Southern California to help, and said 250 Canadian firefighters were ready to deploy.

"To our American neighbours: Canada's here to help," Trudeau said.