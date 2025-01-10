Daily Maverick
It's official — 2024 warmest year on record globally, first to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial level

The past 10 years have seen record temperatures and an accelerating pace of extreme weather events including blazing infernos, droughts and floods, and new phenomena such as fire tornadoes. This has been capped by 2024, the warmest year on record. Amid the haze one thing is clear: the global economy needs to decarbonise fast.
By Ed Stoddard
10 Jan 2025
It’s official: 2024 was the warmest year across our burning planet since records began and the first year that saw temperatures flare past the 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels.

This data has been crunched by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, underscoring what climate scientists and models have been forecasting for decades: the carbon emissions from our fossil fuel addiction are heating our world at an unprecedented rate.

The 1.5°C mark – reached in less than two centuries – is an ecological smoke signal that also has political and diplomatic significance.

temperature 2024The main goal of the landmark Paris Agreement on climate, reached in 2015, was to contain “the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” and pursue efforts “to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.”

The planet has kept on cooking ever since.

“Each of the past 10 years (2015-2024) was one of the 10 warmest years on record,” Copernicus said in a statement.

temperature increases“All of the internationally produced global temperature datasets show that 2024 was the hottest year since records began in 1850. Humanity is in charge of its own destiny but how we respond to the climate challenge should be based on evidence. The future is in our hands – swift and decisive action can still alter the trajectory of our future climate,” said Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo.

According to Copernicus, some of the chilling highlights of the past hot year include:

  • The monthly global average temperature exceeded 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for 11 months of the year. Going back further, all months since July 2023, except for July 2024, have exceeded the 1.5°C level.
  • A new record high for daily global average temperature was reached on 22 July 2024, at 17.16°C.
  • 2024 was the warmest year for all continental regions, except Antarctica and Australasia, as well as for sizeable parts of the ocean, particularly the North Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the western Pacific Ocean.
  • 2024 saw three record warm seasons for the corresponding time of the year: boreal winter (December 2023-February 2024), boreal spring (March-May) and boreal summer (June-August) at 0.78°C, 0.68°C and 0.69°C respectively above the 1991-2020 average.
  • The total amount of water vapour in the atmosphere reached a record value in 2024, at about 5% above the 1991-2020 average.

“The defining factor in the evolution of many key climate indicators in 2024 has been the increasing global temperature, which is largely associated with the increasing concentration of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere, a consequence of human activities,” Copernicus said.

Copernicus said carbon dioxide concentrations in 2024 were 2.9 parts per million (ppm) higher than what obtained in 2023, reaching 442 ppm – far above the mid-19th century levels of 290 ppm.

Blazing trails of misery

This caps a decade that has seen extreme weather events increasingly blaze trails of misery across the world.

In May 2016, the Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray was overrun by a raging wildfire that spread with unheard-of speed and intensity, forcing the evacuation of 90,000 people and inflicting billions of dollars in damage – ironically on the same industry that produced the weather conditions that spawned the inferno.

Los Angeles is now going up in smoke as wildfires burn out of control during what should be the wet season in southern California.

Southern Africa currently has historic levels of hunger with close to 30 million people in need of food aid in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and elsewhere after last summer’s El Niño event decimated crops.

In between, there has been a litany of wild weather events that have smashed previous records and brought devastation to the lives of millions of people and countless animals; and seen massive swathes of forest burn to the ground.

Fire tornadoes – a terrifying phenomenon never before recorded – made their first appearance in the past decade in Australia and California.

As John Vaillant notes in his recent gripping book about the Fort McMurray fire, Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World, humanity has become “... a super volcano representing the largest, most rapid release of combustive energy, carbon dioxide, and methane since the Permian Age”. The Permian Age was 300 to 250 million years ago and ended in a volcanic bang with the biggest mass extinction in Earth’s history.

Amid the haze from the smoke generated, one thing is clear: the global economy needs to decarbonise at a faster rate. DM

James Fulton Fulton Jan 10, 2025, 08:09 AM

I'm not sure if decarbonisation is likely The gloves are off with Trump wanting to drill baby drill We will reach 2 degrees for sure The threat is not viewed as proximate by most AI and Bitcoin lovers will need more energy too Let's hope we can turn this around

Don mingay Jan 10, 2025, 11:19 AM

The Clausius Clapyron equation of radaiation transfer shows the proportion of CO2 in the atmosphere (0.04 %) is low and approaching the theoretical saturation of its aabsorption capacity by the atmosphere. Doubling of the current level will bring about an increase in temperature by ~ 0.4 degrees. There is no "carbon" crisis!

Ari Potah Jan 10, 2025, 03:41 PM

I totally agree - but you will be flamed for expressing such an opinion. Very unpopular with the MSM and DM too.

James Fulton Fulton Jan 10, 2025, 07:24 PM

So no worries you say Just carry on

Don mingay Jan 10, 2025, 08:53 PM

Yes. We are experiencing natural warming as occured in the past. Anthropogenic input is trivial. But rather take steps to react and ameliorate this present phenomenon and exploit benefits which acrue. It is non-scientific arrogance thinking that man can modify natural forces driving climate change.

stalker Jan 10, 2025, 08:46 AM

99% of the population in the rich countries will not change their lifestyle. Population increase continues unabated. No politician dare propose any measures to curtail their electorates freedom. Until there is a major worldwide dislocation, we will continue to tinker around the edges,

godfrey.parkin Jan 10, 2025, 11:35 AM

Doubt that the oil &amp; gas sector spends billions on sophisticated propaganda to make the CO2 issue seem irrelevant? The instant coordinated flood of social messaging asserting that the LA fires are the fault of liberal policies should be all the evidence you need.

Johan Buys Jan 10, 2025, 09:08 PM

Five years ago the argument was there is no climate change. Now, that argument is dead. The new argument is it is ‘natural’, not emission related. They have no idea of velocity. Trying to equate million year changes to 100y changes displays a sad lack of understanding of physics.