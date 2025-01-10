Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsletters

This article is more than a year old

Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 04-10 January 2025

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

P4U_readersubmission_20250110 Flamingos in the Mist. Photographer: Jan Stausebach
Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
10 Jan 2025
Facebook
0

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

P4U_readersubmission_20250110
Biscuit on holiday. Photographer: Daily Maverick
P4U_readersubmission_20250110
A crashing wave reaches up to kiss the clouds. Photographer: Jan Stausebach
Curious Ratites. Photographer: Jan Stausebach
Curious Ratites. Photographer: Jan Stausebach
Durban Beauty. Photographer: Sumayyah Ebrahim
Durban Beauty. Photographer: Sumayyah Ebrahim
kubu dawn. Photographer: Rob Weiss
kubu dawn. Photographer: Rob Weiss
Giant Buddha. Photographer: Nolan Kyle Trevelyan
Giant Buddha. Photographer: Nolan Kyle Trevelyan
Friday Night Amsterdam. Photographer: Roel Stausebach
Friday Night Amsterdam. Photographer: Roel Stausebach
Flamingos in the Mist. Photographer: Jan Stausebach
Flamingos in the Mist. Photographer: Jan Stausebach
Everyone is road tripping. Photographer: Rens Rezelman
Everyone is road tripping. Photographer: Rens Rezelman
Low tide at Motueka. Photographer: Andre Peters
Low tide at Motueka. Photographer: Andre Peters
Making the most of the sand, sea and sun before work starts, again. Photographer: Rianna Wentzel
Making the most of the sand, sea and sun before work starts, again. Photographer: Rianna Wentzel
Finishing up after a long day out at sea. Photographer: Rianna Wentzel
Finishing up after a long day out at sea. Photographer: Rianna Wentzel
New year's ski instructor light show, La Plagne. Photographer: Stephen Bauerschlager
New year's ski instructor light show, La Plagne. Photographer: Stephen Bauerschlager
Night Sky of the New Year. Photographer: Paul Devine
Night Sky of the New Year. Photographer: Paul Devine
Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth - Crescent Moon on tip with Venus just above. Photographer: Roger Alan Lee
Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth - Crescent Moon on tip with Venus just above. Photographer: Roger Alan Lee
Tropical. Photographer: Claire Meagher
Tropical. Photographer: Claire Meagher

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...