Hijacking suspects arrested at Mandela's house appear in court, and more from around the world

President Cyril Ramaphosa with ANC Western Cape Chairperson, Vuyiso JJ Tyhalisisu at the regional cake cutting ceremony at Athlone Civic Centre on January 08, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes ahead of the partys 113th anniversary which will be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 11th. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard) General view at the regional cake cutting ceremony at Athlone Civic Centre on January 08, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes ahead of the partys 113th anniversary which will be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 11th. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard) Members of Iran's female paramilitary force (Basij) march during an anti-Israel rally in solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people in Tehran, Iran, 10 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Drag Queens pose during the RuPaul's DragCon UK 2025 at the Excel Centre in London, Britain, 10 January 2025. The 'RuPaul's DragCon UK' is a fan convention that celebrates drag culture and brings together the drag queens from the reality television show 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' The event is held from 10 to 11 January 2025. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Palestinians, including children, hold metal pots and pans as they gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 10 January 2025. According to the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, over 1.8 million people across the Gaza Strip are experiencing 'high levels' of acute food insecurity, with acute malnutrition ten times higher than before the war. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people, about 90 percent of the population, across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD Filipino Catholic devotees jostle one another to touch the Black Nazarene during its annual procession on January 09, 2025 in Manila, Philippines. The Feast of the Black Nazarene is attended by millions of barefoot devotees and happens every January 9th. The Black Nazarene is a dark wood sculpture of Jesus brought to the Philippines in 1606 from Spain and considered miraculous by Filipino devotees. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) Denmark's Lukas Joergensen (R) and Magnus Saugstrup (C) in action against Bahrain's Ali Merza (L) during the Handball international friendly match between Denmark and Bahrain at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, 09 January 2025. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe Tourists fly in hot air balloons over the west bank of the Nile River on January 9, 2025 in Luxor, Egypt. Luxor, which contains the historical city of Thebes, capital of ancient Egypt's pharaohs at the height of their power, is full of pharaonic monuments and other antiquities. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) A group of owners ride their Sinclair C5 electric vehicles at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of their launch, on January 10, 2025 in London, England. The Sinclair C5, a single-seat battery-powered tricycle was developed by inventor Sir Clive Sinclair, and is widely recognised as the first personal electric vehicle. Although the marketing launch event at Alexandra Palace forty years ago was considered a failure, the C5 has more recently garnered renewed interest from collectors and electric vehicle enthusiasts. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Duck-shaped pleasure boats are docked at the Dongchon amusement park on the frozen Geumho River in Daegu, South Korea, 10 January 2025, as the country is gripped by a severe cold snap, with the mercury dropping to a daily low of minus 12 Celsius in the region. EPA-EFE/YONHAP Firefighters take up positions to fight the Kenneth wildfire in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 January 2025. According to the California Governor's office, more than 7,500 firefighting and emergency personnel are involved in response efforts, as multiple wildfires are burning across thousands of acres and have forced widespread evacuations in the Los Angeles area. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER Motorcycles and cars drive on a road amidst fog in Lahore, Pakistan, 10 January 2025. The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that continental air was dominating most parts of the country, predicting cold, dry weather, with extremely cold temperatures in hilly areas. Dense fog is likely to prevail in northeast Punjab. EPA-EFE/A. HUSSAIN Motorcyclists wear face masks as they ride through traffic in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 January 2025. Thai authorities advised the public to use face masks and avoid outdoor activities due to high air particle pollution from fine particulates (PM2.5). Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the pollution is caused by vehicle emissions, construction sites, and the burning of crops combined with stagnant air. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Elvis fans and lookalikes dance during the 2025 Parkes Elvis Festival in Parkes, Australia, 10 January 2025. The 32nd festival coincides with Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE GARDINER Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol rally near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, 10 January 2025. On 07 January 2025, a court refiled a warrant to extend the deadline to detain Yoon over his failed bid to impose martial law in December 2024. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN A group of civil rights activists stages a protest urging authorities not to deport the Rohingya refugees who have arrived in the country, near the President's Secretariat in Colombo,Sri Lanka, 10 January 2025. Protesters urge the immediate relocation of the Myanmar Rohingya Muslim refugees currently detained at the Mullaitivu Air Force Base to a safe place and call for them NOT to be deported back to Myanmar. The Sri Lankan Navy rescued 102 Rohingya refugees from a fishing boat in December 2024 in the eastern waters off Trincomalee. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE US President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing on the federal governments response to the wildfires raging through Los Angeles, California, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 09 January 2025. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM. DM.