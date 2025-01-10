Ghana could seek more IMF funding, incoming finance minister says

The new president, who previously occupied the office in 2012-17, had pledged to renegotiate the terms of Ghana's bailout deal with the IMF during the campaign.

But market participants have taken the view he had limited room for manoeuvre and was unlikely to abandon the current IMF programme in spite of that campaign rhetoric.

His promise mirrored those of other reformist candidates elected into office in emerging markets last year, including Sri Lanka's Anura Kumara Dissanayake , who rode on a promise of reconsidering the terms of an IMF programme and debt restructuring.

Mahama has pledged to swiftly assemble a government able to rapidly address growing discontent by boosting the economy and creating jobs.

He also picked John Abdulai Jinapor to serve as energy minister and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine to the post of attorney general and justice minister, the presidency said on Thursday.

The new government has inherited an economy emerging from its worst crisis in a generation.

Ministerial nominees have to be approved by Parliament, where Mahama's National Democratic Congress (NDC) party holds a two-thirds majority.

Forson pledged to overhaul the management of the crucial cocoa sector, which has been facing challenges in recent years.

"We need to look at the issues of funding, diseased crops and production very well. The whole sector needs an overhaul," he said.

Forson was charged in connection with the loss of public funds through an ambulance supply deal when he was deputy finance minister, before being acquitted by the courts.