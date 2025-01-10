Daily Maverick
PUNITIVE PUSHBACK

Eskom to get tough on illegal connections with fines and prosecution for offenders

Following the recent upgrade of pre-paid electricity meters to the KRN2 configuration, Eskom is set to intensify efforts to fight all forms of electricity theft by executing disconnections and introducing significant punitive measures.
Bheki/ Eskom crackdown MAIN City Power technicians during an operation targeting defaulting customers within Lenasia Service Delivery Centre on 14 November 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)
Bheki C. Simelane
By Bheki C. Simelane
10 Jan 2025
According to Eskom, repeat/third-time offenders will face criminal prosecution, second-time offenders will be fined up to R12,000 and first-time offenders will be liable for a R6,052 fine.

“Eskom is implementing its intensified plan to address illegal connections, which includes auditing all households where no buying transactions are recorded,” the power utility told Daily Maverick via email.

Meter upgrades

After a period of anxiety, chaos and even one death, millions of households have had their pre-paid electricity meters upgraded to the KRN2 meters.  

“A total of 5.64 million customers have been recoded out of 7.25 million. About 100,000 have been fined, with 15,000 (already) having paid their fine in full or partially,” the power utility said.

As Eskom embarks on a new path towards improving its services, it has had its fair share of troubles. The power utility has had to stave off load shedding under the watchful eye of the local media, which ensured that it did not evade scrutiny.

During Eskom’s results presentation on Thursday, 19 December 2024, a significant scheme was revealed through which some Eskom employees had colluded in a massive operation to generate large numbers of illegal prepaid power tokens. This scheme exploited vulnerabilities in Eskom’s online vending system that allow for the creation and distribution of fraudulent tokens.

Colossal losses

While Eskom’s meter upgrade programme was criticised for being harsh and bullish, drastic interventions were inevitable considering the power utility’s losses.

By Eskom’s own admission, the 2024 financial year was exceptionally challenging, both operationally and financially. Eskom recorded a net loss of R9.1-billion, an improvement from the R34.6-billion in the financial year 2023 to R25. 5-billion in the 2024 financial year.

As Eskom ramped up planned maintenance to implement the generation recovery plan, diesel expenditure rose to R33.9-billion in the financial year 2024 from R29.6-billion during the 2023 financial year.

This also affected load shedding, which surged to 329 days from 280 days in the 2024 financial year.

As things stand currently at Eskom, the country has gone 288 days without load shedding.

However, the utility saw 13,824GWh lost to electricity theft in 2024 and absorbed approximately R6.4-billion in total non-technical estimated revenue losses.

Soaring costs affect affordability

The millions of people who failed to pay for their electricity advanced various reasons for their defaulting, and prominent among these was affordability. Many people said they could not afford the exorbitant cost of electricity.

“In as much as the zero buyers are a combination of those who are not indigent and those who are, the government offers indigents free basic electricity,” Eskom said.

“Customers who fall under this category can contact their local municipality to register to apply for the 50kWh free basic electricity. Eskom is also working on applying for a higher free basic electricity — up to 150kWh.”

However, Soweto interim electricity crisis committee chairperson Mduduzi Makhubu said: “No one has benefited from the free 50kW that Eskom is talking about because they just raised the tariffs, making it even more difficult for the working class to have access to affordable electricity.

“It’s just a publicity stunt to make Eskom look good while we all know it’s brutal in its approach to the crisis,” he added. “Public education from Eskom is still lacking, making it more difficult for the working class to… access… information.” DM

Johan Buys Jan 10, 2025, 03:15 PM

the freedom struggle is interpreted as everything must be free. House, school, university, water, electricity, health care, data - everything. If it isn’t given free, people are entitled to take it without paying. What is wrong with us South Africans?

Niek Joubert Jan 10, 2025, 03:46 PM

I wonder why Eskom only now takes a hardline stand against electricity thieves?

Middle aged Mike Jan 10, 2025, 04:49 PM

15000 people have paid some or all of their fine. That's not worthy of being described as a rounding error. Means jack.

b***n@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 07:54 PM

I will believe it when I see it, how will Eskom administer getting money from those stealing electricity, in my opinion if you use the resource and do not pay it is theft, forcing payment will lead to more protests and anarchy which like in the past caused the law enforcers to back down!

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 05:01 AM

Apparently you can bribe the technician not to turn off your electricity. Seems some people with money and rental properties choose not to pay their bills because bribes are cheaper. There must be a way for Eskom to check whose power was not disconnected despite huge arrears.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 12, 2025, 09:16 AM

It would be interesting to see the stats of non payers based on Province. Suspect that KZN would be the worst offenders!

Lian van den Heever Jan 14, 2025, 10:52 AM

And what about the defaulting municipalities and areas where eskom staff were chased away ?