Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick Earth

This article is more than a year old

DEATH BY PARALYSIS

Slow demise — plea to end suffering of waterbirds in polluted Kimberley wetland

‘The birds become paralysed. They stop swimming and flying. They can’t stand up on land and they are unable to eat. Their eyelids droop and, finally, they can’t even hold their heads up above the water. So, they drown. Or just stop breathing from respiratory failure.’
sewage bird deaths MAIN OPTION 1 A photo from 2016 shows the previous abundance of lesser flamingos at Kamfers Dam in Kimberley. (Photo: Mark D Anderson)
Tony Carnie
By Tony Carnie
9 Jan 2025
Facebook
15

More than 150 waterbirds have died in the Kamfers Dam natural heritage site in the Northern Cape, due to another outbreak of avian botulism thought to be linked to sewage bacteria from the biggest wastewater treatment plant in the diamond city of Kimberley.

Now the avian conservation group Birdlife South Africa is calling on the Sol Plaatje Municipality to intervene and take immediate steps to improve conditions at the dam to halt further suffering by the birds.

Bennie Coetzer retrieves a dead waterbird from the edge of the dam. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
Bennie Coetzer retrieves a dead waterbird from the edge of the dam. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
Paralysed by botulism, a South African shelduck lies close to the water’s edge. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
Paralysed by botulism, a South African shelduck lies close to the water’s edge. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)

Birdlife said in a statement that the current crisis came to light in late November when Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer, environmental specialist at the Ekapa Minerals diamond mine, reported numerous dead and dying birds.

She told Daily Maverick this week that at least 150 birds had now died or been euthanased by a local vet.

“University of Pretoria pathology lab findings suggest botulism as the cause, likely worsened by bacterial imbalance from sewage from the Homevale Wastewater Treatment Works,” Birdlife stated.

Avian botulism is a paralytic disease linked to toxic Clostridium bacteria and exacerbated by low oxygen levels in water and the proliferation of maggots feeding on dead birds.

Lesser flamingos

In addition to numerous species of ducks and waterbirds, Kamfers Dam historically hosted southern Africa’s largest permanent population of lesser flamingos, with more than 80,000 recorded there in 2006.

However, the flamingos have all but disappeared over more recent years due to rising water levels from the nearby sewage works which prevent these birds from building elevated nesting mounds on mudflats,

A red knobbed coot. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
A red knobbed coot. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
A dead grey-headed gull. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
A dead grey-headed gull. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
One of at least 150 waterbirds that have died in the dam over recent weeks. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
One of at least 150 waterbirds that have died in the dam over recent weeks. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)

Several dozen birds also died in an outbreak of botulism four years ago, while the Department of Water and Sanitation has also served several warning notices on the Sol Plaatje municipality to reduce flows of untreated or poorly treated effluent from the nearby Homevale sewage works.

Van der Westhuizen-Coetzer said in a phone interview that she visited the dam at the weekend and collected several more dying birds to be euthanased. 

“We remove dead birds from the water and take the dying ones to be put down, to spare them from further suffering,” she said.

“The birds become paralysed. They stop swimming and flying. They can’t stand up on land and they are unable to eat. Their eyelids droop and, finally, they can’t even hold their heads up above the water. So, they drown. Or just stop breathing from respiratory failure.”

Van der Westhuizen-Coetzer said new water samples had been collected as previous samples could not be analysed in laboratories over the recent holiday season.

She said a resident sought a court order against the municipality last year to restrict untreated sewage flows into Kamfers Dam but the case had been postponed till next month.

A paralysed Egyptian goose waits to die on the shoreline at Kamfers Dam. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
A paralysed Egyptian goose waits to die on the shoreline at Kamfers Dam. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
A victim of the avian botulism outbreak at Kamfers Dam. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)
A victim of the avian botulism outbreak at Kamfers Dam. (Photo: Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer)

Birdlife noted that the Department of Water and Sanitation recently laid criminal charges against the municipality after previous government directives failed to improve the situation.

“As one of only four African breeding sites for lesser flamingos, supported by an artificial breeding island built in 2006, the site earned recognition as a Natural Heritage Site and Key Biodiversity Area.

“For the past four to five years, flamingos have been unable to breed due to artificially high water levels submerging the breeding island… The once-abundant flamingo population is sadly now only visible on local business signage.

‘Shocking deterioration’

BirdLife South Africa CEO Mark Anderson said: “It is shocking to see the extent to which the water quality has been permitted to deteriorate in Kamfers Dam… Birds are dying unnecessarily and in such numbers. We urge the Sol Plaatje Municipality to intervene without delay and take the required steps to improve conditions at Kamfers Dam for the sake of the birds, and the people of Kimberley.”

Responding to questions from Daily Maverick, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) confirmed it had “initiated administrative enforcement action to instruct the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality to correct its failure to maintain required standard of effluent discharges into Kamfers dam”.

“Due to non-compliance with administrative enforcement, the Department has opened a criminal case against the municipality for pollution. The case is currently under investigation.”

In an official presentation in September 2023, a senior official of the Department of Water and Sanitation further confirmed that inspections revealed poor operation and maintenance of water and sanitation by the municipality,

The first warning notices were issued as far back as August 2015, followed by a series of DWS directives in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“Representations were received by DWS from the municipality for some of the issued directives in which the municipality indicated that they are having financial challenges to address the problems identified.”

Two further directives were issued in 2022 following a series of meetings with municipal officials to discuss action plans.

Sol Plaatje spokesperson Thabo Mothibi said in response to questions that the municipality “planned to provide a comprehensive response in relation to efforts that are to unfold”.

“Collaborative efforts with the likes of Transnet will also be spoken into, especially around the funding that has been secured for remedial work. Arresting overflow and addressing the serious concerns raised are of a high priority. Hence, we can assure the public that deliberations have unfolded and we are ready to take action.

“An assault on environmental sustainability and a threat to the wellbeing of bird species warrant action,” he concluded. DM.

Comments

Loading your account…
Geoffrey Krige Jan 10, 2025, 07:02 AM

Horrible state of affairs. And this is repeated at how many dams across the country? The municipality says it has financial challenges to fix sewage. I am betting it has no financial challenges paying huge salaries and perks to municipal managers. It is a matter of priorities.

Indeed Jhb Jan 10, 2025, 11:00 AM

Spot on

Indeed Jhb Jan 10, 2025, 07:23 AM

Glad criminal charges have been opened. It used to be an amazing sight to behold. Gross mismanagement and lack of proper asset management practices is to blame. The executive should be held to account personally.

divin43 Jan 10, 2025, 11:56 AM

Unfortunately criminal charges against a municipality are ineffective. Nothing will change until management are held personally liable.

F E'rich Jan 10, 2025, 02:14 PM

Fully agree, as our rates &amp; taxes are used to pay for the lawyers and the fine, and no action is taken against the official who failed in his/her duty.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 10, 2025, 07:50 AM

A shocking story - an indictment of ANC rule and BEE policies. The end.

kabedimashilo Jan 10, 2025, 02:47 PM

O belela marete fela

V***z@y***.com Jan 11, 2025, 06:40 AM

True

R***0@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 09:07 AM

Existing problems around clean water and sewerage works will not be solved in the short term. How many sewerage treatment plants have been built I the last thirty years, Zero. We can't even manage the ones left by the old government. Very little value for nature and healthy water in this country.

User Jan 10, 2025, 12:06 PM

The rot set in years ago. Zuma, in his infinite wisdom, allowed land invasions destroying pristine water catchments. The recurrent claim was "people are more important than the environment."

Jeff Robinson Jan 11, 2025, 02:16 PM

"... a comprehensive response in relation to efforts that are to unfold”. Could there be more perfect example of saying f-all? This debacle demands a clearly set out schedule of actions with credible cost projections.

User Jan 11, 2025, 08:56 PM

&gt; Hence, we can assure the public that deliberations have unfolded and we are ready to take action Totally meaningless. Brought to you by the ANC and its Cadre Deployment Policy.

JDW 2023 Jan 13, 2025, 10:54 AM

Appalling

a***a@g***.com Jan 14, 2025, 05:15 PM

Are An Environmental Disaster, Caused by Incompentence and Corruption, The Few Mentallity Is The True Guilty, And Indifference for Respect the Environmental Protection.

Kris Marais Feb 11, 2025, 12:05 AM

The municipalities do not possess the technical skills, maintenance disciplines or ethics to rescue SA's water/ sewage treatment plants from total collapse. Its a tragedy.