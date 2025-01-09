Seven advances in technology that we’re likely to see in 2025

In the grand scheme of things, 45 years is not a long time. Back in 1980, it would take me three weeks to run a computer program, written in the programming language Cobol, that worked using punched cards. Each card represented one line of code and it required multiple re-punches to correct errors. Eventually, I would have a working program that did something useful.

How times have quickly changed in technology – now, my mobile phone has vast processing capability compared to the machine that processed that Cobol program. With the help of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, that same phone is able to instantly translate between languages on a live call, among many other features.

With eye-catching announcements being made all the time, what can we expect in 2025 from the world of technology? Here are seven developments to look out for.

1. AI agents come into their own

Unsurprisingly, we’re likely to see further important developments in AI.

One area that’s likely to take off is the use of AI agents. These are intelligent programs that are given objectives by humans and work out the best ways to achieve those objectives. Agents can write computer code, which could have a big impact on the way that tech companies work and could allow people without advanced coding skills to develop programs, apps or games.

You could also see car plants with no people, running with robots operated by AI agents. In theory, mortgage applications could be assessed and approved by agent technology. Individual apps on a smartphone could be replaced by an agent interface that performs multiple tasks for the user.

A combination of agent technology with robotics could be revolutionary. We are reaching a point where robots don’t just emulate the tasks of humans, but are reasoning and answering to us directly.

One candidate for hosting AI agent technology is Optimus, a humanoid robot built by Tesla. Elon Musk has said that the electric car maker will start using Optimus for tasks within the company in 2025. He added that the automaton could be ready for sale to other businesses by 2026.

A Tesla Inc. Optimus robot, also known as the Tesla Bot, at the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Tuesday, 15 October 2024. Tesla will start using its humanoid Optimus robots in 2025. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Agents are tailor-made for industry tasks such as project management. The consulting firm Gartner suggests that by 2030, some 80% of project management tasks will be run by AI.

2. Customisation, with help from AI

In education, the focus has traditionally been on linear programmes of study, with pre-determined entry and exit points lasting a number of years. Imagine a course of study that is uniquely tailored to individual students based on their experience, skills and abilities. Bespoke degree programmes centred around the student are already being explored in the US with AI.

These are not just bespoke with regard to the content and curriculum, but also in recognising the special needs of the student or indeed how the learner may feel at any one time. This can include AI that adjusts the learning activity and study based on how much sleep you had last night, which is linked to smartwatch data.

Education isn’t the only area where AI could help with customisation. The management consultancy Accenture suggests that private companies will be able to train their own, custom large language models, the technology behind AI chatbots such as ChatGPT. These could be trained with data specific to particular business areas, making them more effective for those firms. But these companies would have to use billions of pieces of data. We’ll see progress towards this objective in 2025.

Small language models (SLMs) are being developed to perform precise tasks more efficiently. They don’t need to be trained on as much data and require less computing power. This means they can be used more easily on so-called “edge devices” – smartphones, tablets and laptops – without relying on computing resources hosted in the cloud.

3. Towards practical quantum computers

Developments in quantum computing could lead to machines that can solve complex tasks that are beyond the capability of most classical computers. Researchers have moved away from trying to break records for the number of basic processing units, called qubits, and towards correcting the errors that quantum computers are currently prone to. This is a step towards practical quantum computers that have some useful advantages over classical machines.

Customers hold Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Pros during the first day of in-store sales at Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York, US, on Friday, 20 September 2024. Small language models allow AI to be more easily used on edge devices like smartphones. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

4. Blending physical and virtual worlds

Augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality could be used more widely. Virtual reality immerses users in a computer-generated world. Augmented reality superimposes computer-generated elements onto the real world, while the latter remains visible. Mixed reality, refers to a set of immersive technologies including augmented reality, that provide different “blends” of physical and virtual worlds.

There are already a number of head-mounted devices (HMDs) that can support these technologies. These include Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s Quest headset. In 2025, we’re likely to see new products and refinements from the likes of Meta, Apple and others.

5. Benefits of blockchain

Blockchain technology, which allows records to be stored across a network of computers, is set to affect supply chains and different sectors from healthcare to finance. Blockchain increases transparency and traceability, allowing for the tracking of products from origin to consumer; it also offers enhanced security and improved efficiency with automated processes.

Patient data in healthcare could be made more secure with blockchain technology. The exchange of data could become seamless and medical supplies could be tracked. Financial transactions could be made more robust, faster and cheaper and there would be a greater degree of financial inclusion. This would provide access to a wider group who may not have had banking or lending services before.

6. The dawn of 6G communications

We will enjoy faster connectivity, with the introduction of 6G wireless communication networks. The process of standardising 6G technology will begin in 2025. Clear 6G global standards and compatibility between networks are vital for the technology’s success.

7. More advanced self-driving technology

Self-driving vehicles are also set to see a number of advancements going forward. Self-driving cars are classified into six levels, according to their autonomy – from 0 (fully manual) to 5 (fully autonomous). Current self-driving taxis deployed in US cities such as San Francisco are at level 4 (high driving automation).

They can handle most driving tasks without human input but with some restrictions. In 2025, we’re likely to see progress towards level 5. This is classified as full autonomy and describes vehicles that operate without any human intervention. Mercedes will increase the speed of its Drive Pilot self-driving system in 2025 and Tesla is developing its own Robotaxi, which should be available “before 2027”, according to Elon Musk.

We can expect technology to be able to achieve tasks that used to be the exclusive domain of humans. It will be able to complete work tasks and report back. This will lead to efficiencies and big changes to work. We’ll also see technology that enhances our leisure time and quality of life. DM

This story was first published in The Conversation. Lewis Endlar is a Programme Director of MSc Project Management and Lecturer in Business at Keele Business School, Keele University.