My top five vehicles of 2024 — performance, luxury, and value in today’s automotive market

The top five rides:

The Ford Territory

Ford’s well priced mid-sized SUV has come a long way from its original 2004 roots. The Territory is an all-rounder family SUV, designed by Ford in collaboration with Chinese manufacturer Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) and competes in the hugely popular C-SUV segment, where one in 10 cars are sold. Its rivals include the popular Toyota RAV4 and Hyundai Tucson, but the Territory has managed to carve its own niche with its standout value and specs.

Under the bonnet, there’s a 1.8-litre turbocharged EcoBoost engine, delivering 138kW and 318Nm of torque courtesy of Ford’s trusty 7-speed auto gearbox.

I got to put some decent mileage on it over December and was particularly impressed by its suspension and ability to soak up bumps, navigate gravel and quickly adapt to open tarred roads. The top-end Titanium indulged my penchant for a bit of luxury with genuine leather seats, a panoramic moonroof and ample passenger legroom with a practical 448-litre boot.

Pricing starts at R590,000.

The Toyota Hilux Raider now has 48V hybrid tech. (Photo: Toyota SA)

The Toyota Hilux 48V Raider

Few vehicles evoke as much loyalty as the Toyota Hilux, which has been crowned South Africa’s undisputed bakkie king for more than five decades. Since its 1969 debut, when it was a rugged, versatile workhorse, the Hilux has sold more than 1.5 million units locally. Last year, the 8th-generation Hilux, which launched in 2015, saw the introduction of the 48V Raider mild hybrid, reflecting Toyota’s commitment to expanding its hybrid tech locally.

A compact lithium-ion battery assists the 2.8 GD-6 diesel engine, boosting power to 162kW and torque to 565Nm while improving fuel efficiency. It’s got all the stuff you’d expect from a best-selling bakkie including great suspension, impressive off-road tech as well as features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. When it comes to consumption, I managed to get about 9l/100kms on a recent adventure-filled road trip to Wilderness.

Pricing starts at R785,400.

The hot hatch Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy. (Photo: Renault SAP)

Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy

As the final Megane RS Trophy available in South Africa, this hot hatch carries the legacy of the French brand synonymous with motorsport and innovation.

Powered by a nippy 1.8-litre turbocharged engine producing 221kW and 420Nm, the RS 300 Trophy rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. Its Formula 1-inspired turbo and exhaust tech deliver a thrilling performance, and with its unique growling soundtrack it had me taking corners and straights in glee, plus I got plenty of appreciative nods from okes gunning for me in their GTIs.

Aggressive styling sets the RS Trophy apart from other hot hatches with its F1-inspired blade, and 19-inch Jerez alloy wheels, accented with red inserts. The cabin is a racer’s dream with Alcantara bucket seats, red stitching, and a sporty leather steering wheel.

On the road, the Megane RS Trophy handles like a boss, thanks to a Torsen limited-slip diff and four-wheel steering system. The suspension, though quite firm, provides grip and precision, perfect for those devil-may-care drives. When I had to bid it goodbye, there was a lump in my throat as it felt like the last hurrah for a truly iconic hot hatch icon.

Price tag? A cool R949,999.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO in Citrine Yellow. (Photo: Mahindra SA)

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra’s XUV 3XO is a compact SUV with big ambitions, competing against popular models like the Toyota Starlet Cross and Renault Kiger. In my book it offers truly excellent value while punching above its weight in terms of features and performance. Having spent substantial time “living” with it, I was impressed by its capabilities, not only on urban streets but also on more challenging rugged trails due to excellent suspension that is adept at absorbing rough terrain.

The Mahindra has a lively 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, delivering 82kW and 200Nm, and unlike most of its rivals there’s a choice between an Aisin 6-speed auto gearbox, or a well calibrated 6-speed manual.

Inside, standout features such as a premium Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof make it an enticing proposition. When it comes to safety, there are six airbags, a 360° camera, and lane-keep assist. Despite minor quirks with its adaptive cruise control responsiveness, I found it to be a hugely compelling package.

Pricing starts at an affordable R254,999.

The Range Rover Velar PHEV can hurtle from 0 to 100km in 5.4 seconds. (Photo: Range Rover SAP)

Range Rover Velar PHEV

With its minimalist lines, flush door handles, and striking proportions, it’s little wonder that the Range Rover Velar was voted the “World’s Most Beautiful Car” in 2018.

Last year saw the introduction of the Velar PHEV (plug-in hybrid) powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine, paired with an electric motor, which delivers a robust 297kW, catapulting from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.4 seconds. It’s not all about speed, though. With an electric-only range of up to 69km and a claimed consumption of 2.2L/100km, it excels in efficiency. I was reluctant to take this beaut off road lest I mess up its pristine visage, but when I did, I was thrilled to discover that it offers all the traditional Range Rover off-road capabilities, including all-wheel drive and an excellent terrain response system.

Inside, it feels like a premium cigar lounge with Windsor leather, panoramic glass roof, and advanced tech. For an entire week, I kept the 20-way massage seats on repeat while pumping my classical playlist through its Meridian sound system.

After test-driving more than 50 cars in 2024, the Range Rover Velar PHEV had me seriously contemplating selling my house so that I could afford ownership of it.

Price? (Gasp.) R2,202,700. DM