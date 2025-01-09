Daily Maverick
Jamie Lee Curtis pledges $1 million to start LA wildfire fund

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Actor Jamie Lee Curtis, one of many celebrities who had to flee this week's wildfires in California, said on Thursday her family would donate $1 million to relief efforts.
Palisades Wildfire in Los Angeles, California epa11812361 A Los Angeles County firefighting helicopter drops water to battle the Palisades wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California, USA, 07 January 2025. According to the National Weather Service, large portions of the Los Angeles area are under extreme wildfire risk from 07 to 08 January due to high winds and dry conditions. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
9 Jan 2025
By Lisa Richwine

The Oscar winner, in a post on Instagram, said she and her husband, actor and director Christopher Guest, along with their children were starting a fund to support "our great city and state and the great people who live there."

Curtis said she was in contact with officials "as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact." Her post featured a picture of smoke billowing above the famed Santa Monica Pier.

On Wednesday, Curtis said "my community and possibly my home is on fire."

Curtis was among several movie and TV stars who lived in Pacific Palisades, an upscale coastal area that was ravaged by an out-of-control wildfire that started on Tuesday. The Palisades fire, and another to the east of Los Angeles, were still burning on Thursday.

