This article is more than a year old

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS UPDATE: 9 JANUARY 2025

Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza amid ceasefire push; IDF troops recover body of hostage

Israeli strikes killed dozens of people across Gaza on Wednesday, said Palestinian medics, as talks to halt the fighting continued in Qatar.
People pray next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Khan Yunis camp in southern Gaza on 8 January 2025. (Photo: Haitham Imad / EPA-EFE)
Reuters
By Reuters
9 Jan 2025
The body of Youssef Ziyadne, an Israeli Bedouin taken hostage by Hamas-led fighters on 7 October 2023, has been found in a tunnel in Gaza, along with evidence suggesting his son may also have been killed, said the Israeli military on Wednesday.

Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed on Wednesday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said Palestinian news agency Wafa, as Israeli strikes persisted following Monday’s killing of three Israelis in the territory.

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza amid ceasefire push

Israeli strikes killed dozens of people across Gaza on Wednesday, said Palestinian medics, as talks to halt the fighting continued in Qatar.

Palestinian medical workers said an Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 people in a multistorey house in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City, while another killed 10 in other parts of the city.

In Deir Al-Balah city in central Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering, and in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza’s eight historic refugee camps, a total of seven people were killed, they said.

Israel’s military said it struck Hamas militants operating in a school building in Jabalia, and that it took steps to minimise risk to civilians.

Such mass casualties have become a daily occurrence in Gaza, where some 46,000 Palestinians have now been killed in Israel’s 15-month-long assault against Hamas, according to health officials in the enclave.

As Israel continued its bombardments, the US, Qatar and Egypt were making intensive efforts to reach a ceasefire deal, with one source close to the talks saying this was the most serious attempt to reach a deal so far.

The outgoing US administration has called for a final push for a deal before President Joe Biden leaves office, and many in the region view President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on 20 January as an unofficial deadline.

“Things are better than ever before, but there is no deal yet,” the source told Reuters.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Nasser Hospital and the Gaza European Hospital might stop operations in a few hours unless the Israelis stopped restricting the flow of fuel to the facilities.

It later said it received a limited amount of fuel that would delay a complete halt of operations until Thursday unless more fuel arrives.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said those two hospitals and Al Aqsa Hospital were at risk of collapse for want of fuel, threatening the lives of hundreds of patients including newborns.

Israel denies hindering humanitarian relief to Gaza and says it has facilitated the distribution of hundreds of truckloads of food, water, medical supplies and shelter equipment to warehouses and shelters over the past week.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel on 7 October 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Its Gaza campaign has laid waste to much of the enclave. Most of the territory’s 2.1 million people have been displaced multiple times and face acute shortages of food and medicine, say humanitarian agencies.

On Wednesday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said heavy rains and flooding had left families living in damaged tents with up to 30cm of water in them, “clinging on to survival without even the most basic necessities, such as blankets”.

Israel and Hamas accuse each other of blocking a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal by adhering to conditions that have torpedoed all previous peace efforts for more than a year.

Israeli troops recover body of Gaza hostage

The body of Youssef Ziyadne, an Israeli Bedouin taken hostage by Hamas-led fighters on 7 October 2023, has been found in a tunnel in Gaza, along with evidence suggesting his son may also have been killed, said the Israeli military on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how Youssef Ziyadne had been killed, but Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said his death did not appear to have been recent.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances of his death and we are also investigating the findings regarding his son,” he told a briefing with reporters.

“These findings raise concern for his life and they are still being examined at this moment,” he said, without giving details.

Earlier, Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that the bodies of both men had been recovered.

Shoshani said special forces soldiers had conducted a “complex and difficult operation” in a tunnel in the area of the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Tuesday, and that the body of Ziyadne had been recovered close to bodies of armed guards from Hamas or another Palestinian militant group.

Two other children of Ziyadne, who were also abducted at the same time, were released in an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners that took place in November 2023.

Three Palestinians, including two children, killed in West Bank

Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed on Wednesday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said Palestinian news agency Wafa, as Israeli strikes persisted following Monday’s killing of three Israelis in the territory.

The Israeli military said its air force “struck a terrorist cell in the area of Tamun”, a town northeast of Nablus city. It told Reuters it was looking into reports children had been killed in the strike and would respond shortly.

Wafa said two boys, aged nine and 10, were killed by a drone strike which also killed a 23-year-old man. There was no immediate confirmation from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Violence in the West Bank has intensified in parallel with 15 months of war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, with killings by Palestinian militants, increased Israeli military raids and a rise in revenge attacks by Jewish settlers.

Hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza conflict.

The attack on Monday that killed three Israelis occurred near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim, home of Israel’s hard-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Hamas praised the incident but did not claim responsibility.

Wafa said that in addition to drones, Israel’s military deployed snipers in Tamun and besieged and raided homes. It also raided the city of Tubas and the town of Aqaba, in the northeastern West Bank.

The West Bank has been occupied since it was captured by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

UN says more significant Syria sanctions work needed

A US sanctions exemption for transactions with governing institutions in Syria was welcome, but “much more significant work ... will inevitably be necessary”, the UN special envoy on Syria, Geir Pedersen, told the Security Council on Wednesday.

After 13 years of civil war, Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in a lightning offensive by insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) a month ago.

The US, Britain, the European Union and others imposed tough sanctions on Syria after a crackdown by Assad on pro-democracy protests in 2011 that spiralled into war. But the new reality in Syria has been further complicated by sanctions on HTS — and some of its leaders — for its days as an al Qaeda affiliate.

“I welcome the recent issuance of a new temporary general licence by the United States government. But much more significant work in fully addressing sanctions and designations will inevitably be necessary,” Pedersen told the council.

The US on Monday issued a sanctions exemption, known as a general licence, for transactions with governing institutions in Syria for six months in an effort to ease the flow of humanitarian assistance and allow some energy transactions.

The foreign ministry in Damascus on Wednesday welcomed the US move and called for a full lifting of restrictions to support Syria’s recovery.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said earlier on Wednesday that European Union sanctions on Syria that obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid and hinder the country’s recovery could be lifted swiftly.

With Hezbollah weakened, Lebanon to hold presidential vote

Lebanon’s Parliament will try to elect a president on Thursday, with officials seeing better chances of success in a political landscape shaken by Israel’s war with Hezbollah and the toppling of the group’s ally Assad in neighbouring Syria.

The post, reserved for a Maronite Christian in the country’s sectarian power-sharing system, has been vacant since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October 2022. None of the political groups in the 128-seat parliament have enough seats to impose their choice, and they have so far been unable to agree on a consensus candidate.

The vote marks the first test of Lebanon’s power balance since the Iran-backed Shi’ite group Hezbollah — which propelled its then Christian ally Aoun to the presidency in 2016 — emerged badly pummelled from the war with Israel.

It takes place against a backdrop of historic change in the wider Middle East, where the Assad-led Syrian state exercised sway over Lebanon for decades, both directly and through allies such as Hezbollah.

Reflecting the shifts, Hezbollah and its ally the Shi’ite Amal Movement led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri had dropped their insistence on Suleiman Frangieh, their declared candidate for the last two years, and were ready to go with a less divisive figure, said three senior sources familiar with their thinking.

Candidates in focus include army commander General Joseph Aoun — said by Lebanese politicians to enjoy US approval — Jihad Azour, a senior International Monetary Fund official who formerly served as finance minister, and Major-General Elias al-Baysari, head of General Security, a state security agency. DM

j***6@g***.com Jan 9, 2025, 03:10 PM

Remember these sad faces in the picture is part of the community hiding the hostages.

Mr. Fair Jan 9, 2025, 03:31 PM

You are a sick human being, dismissing the mourning of the murder of family members from air-delivered bombs, because of what others around them have done. With your logic, your house can be bombed if you live next door to a kidnapper.

j***6@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 11:57 AM

Their silence is complicity.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 12:44 PM

What? Who should they talk to, how? They are being silenced by bombs sent from planes, Israel prohibits journalists or independent observers. Israel has been controlling everything going in and out for a lifetime. IDF observers reported Hamas training weeks before 7/10, ignored by superiors.

Andre Malan Jan 10, 2025, 08:31 AM

This is a sad truth that is often forgotten in the DM articles on this topic. I hope that Trump makes good on his promises in regard to ending this farce.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 10:43 AM

These are Reuters articles. Secondly, "this farce" is all a result of an apartheid country created for certain people only, that required burning 500 local villages down, killing or forcing out 750 000 local peaceful humans, to make space for a Jewish-only state. Even you would resist.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 01:44 PM

Their silence is complicity

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 12:50 PM

The Kibbutz that was attacked on Oct 7 was a Palestinian village originally called Wuhaitat al Tarabin, before zionists forced the inhabitants out in 1948 so it can be populated by Jewish people only. Know your history instead of looking at the latest escalation with angry racist hatred.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 01:03 PM

Operation Susannah in the 50s: Israel planted bombs in US and UK embassies in Egypt, to make it look like locals did it, so they had an excuse to invade Egypt. Eventually going ahead in the 1967 six day war where they occupied Sinai. US pressure eventually pushed them back.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 01:06 PM

1948: Nakba ('catastrophe') is the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Arabs through their violent displacement &amp; dispossession of land, property, &amp; belongings, along with the destruction of their society &amp; the suppression of their culture, identity, political rights, &amp; national aspirations. Wikipedia

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 01:53 PM

During the Nakba in 1948, approximately half of Palestine's predominantly Arab population, or around 750,000 people, were expelled from their homes or made to flee through various violent means, at first by Zionist paramilitaries, &amp; after the establishment of the State of Israel, by its military.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 02:40 PM

Remember the sad faces in Israel are part of the community hiding the truth about their first attempt at Palestinian genocide.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 03:41 PM

11 neighborhoods &amp; over 500 villages were destroyed or depopulated. 1000s Palestinians killed. About a dozen rapes of Palestinians by Israeli military are documented, and more are suspected. Looting by Israelis of Palestinian homes, business, farms, artwork, books, and archives was widespread.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 03:06 PM

"The Israeli national narrative views the Nakba as a component of the War of Independence that established Israel's statehood.. Also, they negate or deny the atrocities committed, claiming that many of the expelled Palestinians left willingly or that their expulsion was necessary and unavoidable"

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 03:08 PM

"In 1967 following the Six-Day War, another series of Palestinian exodus occurred; this came to be known as the Naksa ('Setback')" So Andre and George-why do you think there is anger in the area for a lifetime, instead of peace ...?

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 03:25 PM

1947 Resolution 181: Arabs: 2/3 of the population &amp; owned 90% of the land. Jews: between 1/4 &amp; 1/3 of the population &amp; owned 7% of the land. The UN plan allocated Israel 55% of the land. How would you feel?

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 04:07 PM

Still want to talk about 7/10 as if nothing preceded it, and the Palestinians in Gaza were always there, and haven't been under blockade and oppressing and annual military operations since?

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 04:12 PM

April 1948, Israelis launched Plan Dalet, a large-scale offensive to capture land &amp; empty it of Palestinian Arabs. During the offensive, Israel captured &amp; cleared land that was allocated to Palestinians by the UN partition resolution. Over 200 villages destroyed. Massacres &amp; expulsions continued.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 04:14 PM

"Under intense public anger over Palestinian losses in April, and seeking to take Palestinian territory for themselves in order to counter the Israeli-Jordanian deal, the remaining Arab League states decided in late April and early May to enter the war after the British left."

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 04:17 PM

"After the end of the Mandate, Israel seized more land allocated to the Palestinians by the UN partition plan, and expulsions, massacres, and the destruction of villages in rural areas increased, including the Tantura massacre (22-23 May)."

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 04:21 PM

A 2nd truce was signed in July. During the truces, Palestinians who returned to their homes, labelled "infiltrators" by Israelis, were killed or expelled. Expulsions, massacres, &amp; Israeli expansion continued, incl the depopulation of Beersheba, the al-Dawayima massacre &amp; the Safsaf massacre

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 04:26 PM

A military gvmt that controlled all aspects of Palestinian lives, incl curfews, travel restrictions, employment &amp; economic restrictions, arbitrary detention, &amp; political control. Martial law assisted Israelis to expel or kill "infiltrators" to prevent Palestinians from repopulating their villages

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 04:27 PM

The approximately 750,000 Palestinians who were expelled or fled from their homes were now living in refugee camps in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. None were allowed to return. No Palestinian state was created.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 04:36 PM

US Propaganda &amp; political (over 50 UN sec council resolutions criticising Israeli hostility &amp; human rights violations vetoed by US, incl a few ceasefire ones since Oct7), has ensured impunity, not sanctions, as is expected by such behaviour. Apartheid=A country for ppl of a certain heritage only.

Mr. Fair Jan 10, 2025, 04:48 PM

That's '48... Should I cont with factual, documented history, from Wikipedia &amp; other neutral sources abt blockades, settler violence, destruction of olive groves, land grabs, &amp; the bulk of the resistance calling for freedom for all from the river to the sea, not annihilation as is portrayed?

Mr. Fair Jan 11, 2025, 01:16 PM

And that is how apartheid creates terrorism from peaceful mixed communities

Mr. Fair Jan 11, 2025, 01:52 PM

*That's how apartheid, and enforcing it with terrorism, racism, religious superior ideology, and lies, creates resistance among the controlled, displaced, dehumanised, injured, orphaned, starved, restricted with medical help, oppressed, blockaded, robbed, raped, desperate humans.

Mr. Fair Jan 11, 2025, 02:06 PM

(1) Oct8, Hostages offered, unharmed, in exchange for Palest'ns in Israeli prisons (with rape &amp; torture, sometimes leading to death). Israel said no. (2) More hostages went home from diplomacy than not. Most dead hostages killed by IDF. IDF killed Israeli civilians and soldiers on Oct7 (Hannibal)

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 11, 2025, 11:07 PM

thats all the glaring truth no one wants to talk about

Mr. Fair Jan 12, 2025, 10:58 AM

Interviews with released hostages shaking hands &amp; saying "Shalom" to their captors, saying how well they were treated, with respect &amp; care. Compared to the interviews from captured Palestinians, video'd from inside the Israeli prison, where torture is well documented. Guess who's telling truth.

Mr. Fair Jan 12, 2025, 11:01 AM

No media or independent observers allowed into Gaza by Israel to confirm their claims. Most of the almost 10 000 P'nians in Israeli jails held without charge. Most hostages and their families are calling for Netanyahu to stop the war, because he is perpetuating it for power, not hostages or Hamas.