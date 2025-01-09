Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

PHOTO ESSAY

In pictures – The ANC January 8th statements over the years

PhotoEssay-ANCJan8 Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela at the ANC 80th anniversary on January 08, 1992. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press)
Daily Maverick Photo Team
By Daily Maverick Photo Team
9 Jan 2025
ANC 79th anniversary on January 23,1991. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press)
Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela at the ANC 80th anniversary on January 08, 1992. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press)
ANC 80th anniversary on January 08, 1992. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press)
Terror Lekota, Gwen Gxowa, Adelaide Tambo, Mathole Motshekga at the ANC 88th anniversary on January 09, 2000 . (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press)
8 January 2007. South Africa. Gauteng. Witbank. ANC supporters rejoice as president Thabo Mbeki enters Witbank stadium for the ANC's 95th anniversary.<br>(Photo: Gallo Images)
President Jacob Zuma during a visit to Roodepan in Kimberley on Friday, 8 January 2010. The visit took place ahead of the ANC's 98th birthday celebrations at the GWK Park Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla)
10 January 2010: ANC Youth League president Julius Malema (R) and Blade Nzimande (L) during the African National Congress' 98th anniversary celebrations held at the GWK Park Stadium in Kimberley on Saturday, 10 January 2010. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla)
10 January 2010: President Jacob Zuma sings and dances during the African National Congress' 98th anniversary celebrations held at the GWK Park Stadium in Kimberley on Saturday, 10 January 2010. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla)
Members of the ANC Women's League at the ANC's 99th birthday party held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on 8 January 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sowetan/Elijar Mushiana)
Sports and Recreation minister Fikile Mbalula opens a bottle of chmpagne to toast at the ANC's 99th birthday party held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on 8 January 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/ Felix Dlangamandla)
Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, President Jacob Zuma and Baleka Mbethe prepare to cut the cake at the ANC's 99th birthday party held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on 8 January 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/ Felix Dlangamandla)
The Vodacom Park stadium during celebrations of the centenary of the ANC in Bloemfontein, South Africa on January 08, 2012. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Charl Devenish)
Vendors sell food outside the Vodacom Park stadium during celebrations of the centenary of the ANC in Bloemfontein, South AFrica on January 8, 2012. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Emile Hendricks)
ANC supporters await the arrival of ANC leaders at the Seiphemo Primary School in Thaba Nchu, Bloemfontein, South Africa on January 5, 2012. ANC leaders and members are gathering for the ANC’s 100th anniversary which will be held this weekend. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla)
ANC supporters at the Nkowankowa stadium near Tzaneen, South Africa on March 25, 2012, during celebrations of the centenary of the ANC. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Brendan Croft)
ANC Supporters on January 09, 2015 at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. ANC hosted a number of lavish birthday celebrations this past weekend. President Jacob Zuma made a plea for investors to invest in the party saying that Democracy is expensive and the party needed financial support from the business community. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)
ANC Supporters on January 09, 2015 at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. ANC hosted a number of lavish birthday celebrations this past weekend. President Jacob Zuma made a plea for investors to invest in the party saying that Democracy is expensive and the party needed financial support from the business community. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)
President Jacob Zuma, Gwede Mantashe and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa greet ANC Supporters on January 09, 2015 at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. ANC hosted a number of lavish birthday celebrations this past weekend. President Jacob Zuma made a plea for investors to invest in the party saying that Democracy is expensive and the party needed financial support from the business community. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)
President Jacob Zuma together with ANC Supporters celebrate on January 09, 2015 at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. ANC hosted a number of lavish birthday celebrations this past weekend. President Zuma made a plea for investors to invest in the party saying that Democracy is expensive and the party needed financial support from the business community. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)
President Jacob Zuma visits Kayamandi Township on January 7, 2015 just outside Stellenbosch in Cape Town, South Africa. Zuma visited the area to encourage the community to attend the ANC's 103rd birthday celebrations which will be held in Cape Town on Saturday. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lerato Maduna)
President Jacob Zuma, Gwede Mantashe and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 09, 2015 at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. ANC hosted a number of lavish birthday celebrations this past weekend. President Zuma made a plea for investors to invest in the party saying that Democracy is expensive and the party needed financial support from the business community. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)
ANC Supporters on January 09, 2015 at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. ANC hosted a number of lavish birthday celebrations this past weekend. President Jacob Zuma made a plea for investors to invest in the party saying that Democracy is expensive and the party needed financial support from the business community. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)
ANC supporters during the ANC 104 Anniversary at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC would not gamble with people’s futures during the 2016 local government elections. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)
ANC supporters during the ANC 104 Anniversary at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC would not gamble with people’s futures during the 2016 local government elections. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)
The ANC 104 Anniversary at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC would not gamble with people’s futures during the 2016 local government elections. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)
Mkhonto we Sizwe with a cake during the organization's 105th birthday celebrations on January 8, 2017 at the at Orlando Stadium in Soweto .The ANC held its annual January 8th statement at the Orlando stadium. (Photo by Gallo Images / Soweton / Veli Nhlapo)
African National Congress (ANC) members draped in the party’s colours cut the cake during the party’s 106th birthday celebrations at Buffalo Stadium on January 13, 2018 in East London, South Africa. Party President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the event and tried to stop the crowd from booing Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)
Members of the MKMVA carry a flag bearing the face of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa during the party's 106th birthday celebrations at Absa Stadium on January 13, 2018 in East London, South Africa. Ramphosa delivered his January 8 Statement as Africas oldest liberation movement, celebrated its 106th birthday in the Eastern Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi)
ANC Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, party President, Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza on stage during the delivery of Ramaphosas January 8 Statement at the partys 106th birthday celebrations at Absa Stadium on January 13, 2018 in East London, South Africa. Ramphosa delivered his January 8 Statement as Africas oldest liberation movement, celebrated its 106th birthday in the Eastern Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi)
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers key note address during the ANC 108th birthday celebrations on January 11, 2020 in Kimberley, South Africa. The African National Congress (ANC) is the ruling political party in South Africa and it was formed on the 8th of January 1912 in Bloemfontein. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Sun / Jabu Kumalo)
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC 111th anniversary celebrations at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. It is reported that President Ramaphosa stated that the party's renewal agenda, economic recovery, as well as basic service delivery were at the top of the list. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe)
General views during the African National Congress (ANC) 112th anniversary at Mbombela Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Mbombela, South Africa. President Ramaphosa also delivered the January 8 Statement, which outlines the party’s agenda for the upcoming year and serves as a platform for reflecting on the ANC’s past successes and future objectives. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze)
General views during the African National Congress (ANC) 112th anniversary at Mbombela Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Mbombela, South Africa. President Ramaphosa also delivered the January 8 Statement, which outlines the party’s agenda for the upcoming year and serves as a platform for reflecting on the ANC’s past successes and future objectives. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze)
General views during the African National Congress (ANC) 112th anniversary at Mbombela Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Mbombela, South Africa. President Ramaphosa also delivered the January 8 Statement, which outlines the party’s agenda for the upcoming year and serves as a platform for reflecting on the ANC’s past successes and future objectives. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze)
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa during the African National Congress (ANC) 112th anniversary at Mbombela Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Mbombela, South Africa. President Ramaphosa also delivered the January 8 Statement, which outlines the party’s agenda for the upcoming year and serves as a platform for reflecting on the ANC’s past successes and future objectives. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze)
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa during the African National Congress (ANC) 112th anniversary at Mbombela Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Mbombela, South Africa. President Ramaphosa also delivered the January 8 Statement, which outlines the party’s agenda for the upcoming year and serves as a platform for reflecting on the ANC’s past successes and future objectives. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze)
General Views during the African National Congress (ANC) 112th anniversary at Mbombela Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Mbombela, South Africa. President Ramaphosa also delivered the January 8 Statement, which outlines the party’s agenda for the upcoming year and serves as a platform for reflecting on the ANC’s past successes and future objectives. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze)
virginia crawford Jan 10, 2025, 07:45 AM

The point of publishing all these rather boring photographs?

j***6@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 07:52 AM

Don't see DM giving the other parties the same coverage yearly, this is not even a milestone event.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 10, 2025, 06:46 PM

ANC media partner?

virginia crawford Jan 11, 2025, 05:04 AM

Agree. Not that I want to see the snaps of other's parties either.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 11, 2025, 09:53 AM

Is this is favouritism/support? Other parties do not get this kind of coverage. (or is the ANC paying anything for being their Media Partner, or simply promising to?) They have a prior record of not paying and of not keeping promises.