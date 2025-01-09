This article is more than a year old
PHOTO ESSAY
In pictures – The ANC January 8th statements over the years
Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela at the ANC 80th anniversary on January 08, 1992. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press)
Your local
Newspaper
Enter your email below and we'll send you a one-time pin to log in.
The point of publishing all these rather boring photographs?
Don't see DM giving the other parties the same coverage yearly, this is not even a milestone event.
ANC media partner?
Agree. Not that I want to see the snaps of other's parties either.
Is this is favouritism/support? Other parties do not get this kind of coverage. (or is the ANC paying anything for being their Media Partner, or simply promising to?) They have a prior record of not paying and of not keeping promises.