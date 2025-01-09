Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Sport

This article is more than a year old

TROUBLED WATERS

Gayton McKenzie promises to swoop on Swimming SA ‘like a thunderstorm’

Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie sets a February date to probe Swimming South Africa’s excessive committee member terms.
Swimming-Gayton thunderstorm Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. (Photo: Gordon Arons / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
Keanan Hemmonsbey
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
9 Jan 2025
Facebook
23

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has promised to come down hard on Swimming South Africa (SSA) after its elected executive committee extended its terms in office in violation of its constitution.

Last August, SSA held its quadrennial meeting to elect its new executive committee members.

Several members, including president Alan Fritz – who ran unopposed – and vice-president Jace Naidoo stood for re-election, exceeding the SSA constitution-stipulated maximum of three terms.

Tatjana Smith in action in the women’s 100m breaststroke during the SA National Aquatic Championships on 12 April 2024 at Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqeberha. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)
Tatjana Smith in action in the women’s 100m breaststroke during the SA National Aquatic Championships on 12 April 2024 at Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqeberha. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

Read more: Swimming SA executive committee stalwarts running for new terms apparently in violation of own constitution

“As far as swimming is concerned, I’m coming there like a thunderstorm,” McKenzie told Daily Maverick.

“I see people have extended their contracts – that nonsense will not happen this year.

“I will not allow that rubbish, that’s absolute rubbish. There are people who are changing the constitution. I’m coming for them and I’m coming very hard for them.

“In the first week of February [I’m coming for them].”

Fritz has served as a member of the executive committee in several capacities since 2004, for a total of five consecutive terms (20 years).

The additional four years, starting this year, will see him double the maximum number of terms stipulated by the SSA constitution.

Article 6.2.3 of the constitution reads: “The term of office for all Executive Members will be limited to three consecutive periods.”

Naidoo, meanwhile, has been on the executive committee since the unification of SSA in 1999. He was president from 2004 until 2016 and vice-president from 2016, and will serve until 2028.

Pieter Coetze before winning gold in the men’s 50m freestyle during the SA National Aquatic Championships on 13 April 2024 at Newton Park Swimming Pool n Gqeberha. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)
Pieter Coetze (centre) before winning gold in the men’s 50m freestyle during the SA National Aquatic Championships on 13 April 2024 at Newton Park Swimming Pool n Gqeberha. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

SSA has tried to use loopholes in its constitution by moving members from one seat to the next after a third term in one position.

Rounding out the members of the executive committee holding positions ineligibly are Zikie Molusi and John Ellis, who were up for nomination as deputy president and treasurer, respectively, despite both having served on the committee since 2012 (three terms).

SSA has still not officially published who is on its newly elected committee, despite the vote having taken place in August last year.

Sascoc’s role

According to the National Sport and Recreation Act of 1998, the minister of sport has authority – above the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) – to implement changes he sees fit by calling a commission of inquiry.

However, if World Aquatics interprets the actions of McKenzie as interference in the operations of the sport, there is a possibility that SSA could have its membership suspended.

In 2021, former minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa dissolved the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board and appointed an interim board after the organisation underwent a crisis-riddled period.

Mthethwa worked alongside the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the CSA was not at risk of an ICC  ban or suspension.

World Aquatics, however, is much quicker to pull the trigger on any actions that are not in line with its constitution. Swimming Australia was threatened with suspension last year for a lack of player voting power on its board and was forced to toe the line by reforming the board.

The first point of call in South African sport is usually Sascoc, whose job includes providing guidance on good governance and ensuring that federations are in compliance. McKenzie has called on the confederation to “act against” SSA.

“Sascoc needs to act and act against them if they want to have credibility,” the sports minister said.

“They’ve worked very hard to change the face of Sascoc. You can’t allow the people of Swimming [SA] to change the constitution with no consequences.

“There will be severe consequences, hold me to that.”

However, SSA has not changed the constitution. It simply ignored it and tried to dance around the legislation. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Brett Redelinghuys Jan 10, 2025, 06:57 AM

Tear down the Wall..... These people have colluded for years to keep themselves in power. The next step is to study the finances. This will show why they NEEDED to stay in power to cover their tracks. Tear down the Wall (apologies Pink Floyd)

markbecker36 Jan 10, 2025, 08:55 AM

?

Jane Crankshaw Jan 10, 2025, 07:17 AM

Shades of the Trump playbook! Like building a wall that Mexico will pay for! LOL! Politicians makes promises they never deliver on ……actions speak louder than words - lets see some action!

j***0@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 07:33 AM

Truth will always come out. Awesome to see the minister getting involved. ??

markbecker36 Jan 10, 2025, 08:57 AM

?

Una West Jan 10, 2025, 07:42 AM

I hope he succeeds, too many stories of disfunction affecting the sportspeople under their watch.

Ntobeko Kent Mkalipi Jan 11, 2025, 12:49 PM

Hope so too

Werner Hautmann Jan 10, 2025, 08:43 AM

It would seem SASCOC exists in name only, they seem to be utterly ineffective. Perhaps they are another bunch just feeding at the trough?

a***l@n***.co.za Jan 10, 2025, 12:43 PM

If you want to know how corrupt and useless SASCOC is, get hold of the book written by Graeme Joffe.

Peter Smith Jan 10, 2025, 09:20 AM

The findings of the Zullman commission was that SASCOC was not able to resolve disputes independently and that a separate body is needed. The SASCOC constitution was amended in 2022 to reflect that but this is still not functioning. Mr McKensie, please fix that as ths impacts ALL sports.

i***o@w***.com Jan 10, 2025, 09:21 AM

Ex-con Gayton is all hat and no cattle. Talks a good game, then does nothing.

Rod MacLeod Jan 10, 2025, 03:23 PM

Yup. Easy for Gayton to call for a boycott of Afghanistan based on its women in sport discrimination, not so easy to look at the nature of SA Cricket's equally discriminatory "affirmative" policy.

f***3@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 09:25 PM

Well said Rod, let’s hear him on that subject. What’s happened to CSA taking the knee before matches ???

g***e@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 03:23 PM

It's about time...for someone with the Gaul to open the can of worms especially in South African sport. Bravo Gyton Mackenzie...

Interested Observer Jan 11, 2025, 07:58 AM

Follow the money. It will tell you why.

r***e@g***.com Jan 11, 2025, 10:30 AM

Best news ever, well done Minister. We have the biggest school provincial waterpolo tournament in the world run independently of SSA. When those players leave school and fall under SSA structures there’s not even an inter provincial tournament (last one cancelled). Utter failure in administration.

Ntobeko Kent Mkalipi Jan 11, 2025, 01:32 PM

Has your biggest schools waterpolo tournament in the world made any strides in developing said sport in previously disadvantaged schools? Not defending SASCOC by asking this question please.

r***e@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 10:40 AM

Good concept but wrong question - one should ask has SSA done anything to develop the sport? That’s their mandate and they have government funding, the answer is no they have not. Another failure. The mandate of the tournament is to organise the tournament from schools players.

Brett Redelinghuys Jan 13, 2025, 09:58 AM

Good question and answered below. Added to that. Come and see the kids playing and you will see a society transforming and with no need for interference. However, is the sport going into new, under resources areas, NO! It has no budget and with no facilities, so it cannot plan.

Brett Redelinghuys Jan 13, 2025, 10:02 AM

However in 30 years of SSA talking, I can confirm that they have NEVER planned or implemented ANY solution to grow this sport in previously under resourced area's. So don't blame this on the amateurs playing and running sport for pleasure. Focus on the Fat Cats staying in power.

Tothe Point Jan 11, 2025, 12:33 PM

Looks like a total disregard for the SSA constitution. Surely grounds for dismissal?

Peter Smith Jan 13, 2025, 09:32 AM

Most of the Federations get away with doing what they want. There is no oversight by SASCOC and no functioning dispute resolution. The minister is responsible to ensure both are functioning. The SSA issue is just one of many affecting ALL sports. Our sport doesn’t have money for court cases.

Dermot Quinn Jan 14, 2025, 02:03 PM

I may be wrong but when my children swam: These were voluntary unpaid positions, requiring hundreds of hours per month, weekends and travel with only reimbursement costs as well as a great dedication to identifying talent and bringing it to fruition with focus on transformation. TAKE CARE.