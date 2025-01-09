Daily Maverick
EXPLAINER

Do airlines have a problem with overbooking flights?

The FlySafair furore has put the spotlight on overbooking, which is a common practice for airlines in South Africa and around the world. FlySafair is now facing an investigation from South Africa’s consumer watchdog.
By Ray Mahlaka
9 Jan 2025
FlySafair sparked anger last week after admitting on X (formerly Twitter) that it overbooks flights — essentially selling more tickets than there are available seats on a flight.  

The overbooking practice can leave passengers stranded and cause enormous financial pressures, especially if they don’t check in early before their paid-for flight departs. This happened to Thato Miles Nsala, a FlySafair passenger, who complained on X on Sunday, 5 January 2025, that he couldn’t board a flight after being informed there were no seats available on his booked flight.

In response, FlySafair admitted to overbooking the flight and justified the practice. 

The airline’s response caused widespread outrage, with hundreds of customers detailing the inconvenience of being booted out of overbooked flights. Now the National Consumer Commission, a watchdog for consumers, has entered the fray, confirming that it is investigating FlySafair’s overbooking practices. Daily Maverick takes a look at how big a problem overbooking is for local airlines. 

What is overbooking and why do airlines engage in this practice? 

Overbooking is a common practice for airlines in South Africa and around the world. As part of their aviation operations, airlines sell too many tickets with the assumption that there will be a certain percentage of “no shows” — either because people miss their flight, their connecting flight is delayed, or they have a change of travel plans. The reason behind the overbooking practice is a commercial one as airlines try to fill their planes up as much as possible, or to essentially get bums on seats.

Chris Goater, head of corporate communications at the International Air Transport Association (an industry body), said overbooking was a practice that also benefited passengers as it allowed airlines to lower the cost of travel.

“Flying with empty seats benefits no one, whereas allowing airlines to overbook flights creates more choice and cheaper fares for consumers, and allows carriers to better manage revenue. It is a long-established and well- managed industry practice all over the world. And the busier the plane, the more efficiently people fly, lowering the emissions per individual traveler,” said Goater.

He said overbooking was not a systemic problem in Africa because airlines in the continent could fill up planes with passengers, helping them to manage costs better and to be profitable. Underscoring this was a metric called a load factor, which referred to the percentage of available seats on a flight filled with passengers. It was an indicator of how efficiently an airline was using its seats.

Goater said African airlines had been working hard to improve their load factors, as seen in their average load factor in 2024 reaching about 74%, compared to a global average of nearly 84%. A higher load factor meant the airline was filling more seats.

How often are passengers denied boarding a flight as a result of overbooking?

According to FlySafair, it overbooks flights to a maximum of about 1% of the total seating capacity. A FlySafair plane typically has a seating capacity of 189. So, FlySafair said it would overbook a plane of this size by “no more than two seats”.  The number of people actually denied boarding is relatively tiny. FlySafair said that over the past 10 months, data shows that only “0.0006% of customers were denied boarding due to overbooking”.

South Africa doesn’t have reliable data on the number of people denied boarding. Most aviation players reference trends in the US, which provide the best statistics on this matter. The number of people denied boarding by the largest US airlines — both voluntary and involuntary — was 1.07 million in 1999, but this number declined to approximately 333,000 in 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Those might sound like large numbers but the 2023 level represented less than 1% of trips taken by passengers. 

How do airlines decide which passengers are bumped off a flight?

Airlines encourage passengers to check in early (especially online), hours before their flight departure. The policy for most airlines is that the check-in process is on a first-come-first-served basis. The last passenger(s) to check in are those who will be denied boarding if the flight is overbooked. 

If all passengers arrive for the flight, many airlines offer a cash incentive for passengers who are not in a hurry to take the next flight. These passengers would volunteer to take a later flight in return for compensation. Even passengers involuntarily bumped off a flight are compensated. 

FlySafair’s policy is to offer passengers R1,000 in cash as compensation, and the choice of a seat on the next available flight at no charge, or a full refund. Other local airlines including Airlink, South African Airways, and Lift also overbook their flights and offer similar compensation mechanisms.

Laws and regulations in the US are strict, especially if passengers are denied boarding involuntarily. US Department of Transportation regulations require airlines to compensate passengers up to $775 (about R14,725), for domestic flights and up to $1,550 (about R29 400) for international flights. Airlines in the US also have to give passengers meal vouchers and even pay for their accommodation if they are delayed at an airport overnight. In the European Union, similar rules apply. 

Are airlines in South Africa violating any laws by overbooking?

In South Africa, there is no specific airline legislation covering the industry and its overbooking practice. However, airlines are bound by the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act. Aviation analyst Guy Leitch said the act seemed to permit overbooking, and that airlines had adopted their own policies around that.

Kirby Gordon, FlySafair’s chief marketing officer, told Daily Maverick that airlines in South Africa tend to follow section 47 of the act, which speaks to overbooking generally and mentions no industry, but sets the terms for compensating consumers. 

“While no specific monetary values are stipulated for compensation, the law does outline that the consumer must be refunded if the goods or services are not supplied and compensated. It also has a section that says that the supplier has a defence against any claims from the consumer if they supplied, or got another party to supply comparable goods or services,” he said Gordon. 

Are there airline players in South Africa that are against overbooking flights?

Yes. Airlink, a domestic and regional airline, is against the overbooking practice. Airlink CEO Rodger Foster told Daily Maverick that the airline’s decision was informed by its obligations in terms of the act and consequences involved for overbooking and overselling.

Airlink has taken a different approach and manages this risk by applying a strict no-show policy instead. For example, if a passenger does not show up for their flight (or alert the airline no less than an hour prior to departure), they will forfeit their ticket in its entirety,” said Foster.

He said “no-show rates” varied according to route, time, and the date of travel.

Why is the National Consumer Commission investigating the practice of airlines overbooking flights?

Investigations by the commission are usually based on complaints received. However, in a statement issued on Thursday, the NCC said the investigation had been prompted by “concerns in the media, including social media, regarding allegations of FlySafair overbooking and/or overselling practices”.

The commission will investigate whether FlySafair’s overbooking practice and compensation mechanisms are in line with the Consumer Protection Act or if the airline violated it. Violations tof the act carry sanctions including monetary fines of R1-million or 10% of annual turnover — whichever is greater. 

What is FlySafair’s response to the National Consumer Commission investigation?

FlySafair said overbooking was not unique to the airline as it was a globally accepted practice employed by airlines to “manage operations efficiently, mitigate the financial impact of no-show passengers, and keep air travel affordable”. The airline said it shouldn’t be singled out by the commission because the overbooking practice had been used by all local airlines, past and present, as well as international carriers selling tickets to South African consumers. DM

  • This article has been updated to include comments from Airlink and the International Air Transport Association.

Steve Stevens Jan 10, 2025, 08:12 AM

Surely the no-shows have paid for the flight so from a financial perspective the plane is ‘full’. Without a good reason (illness) there’s no refund. And if 2 people are bumped onto the next flight 2 on that flight will be bumped and so forth…a never ending spiral. Or is my logic flawed?

Penny Philip Jan 10, 2025, 09:21 AM

It depends on the season &amp; time of flights. Out of peak season it's usually only the 'business flights' (early morning &amp; late afternoon) that are full, so while inconvenient, passengers can usually be bumped onto the next flight out on any airline.

Robbed Blind Jan 12, 2025, 04:22 PM

Yeah the airline’s argument would make sense if you got a free ticket in the event of missing your flight, but you still have to pay a reduced rate.

Geoffrey Krige Jan 10, 2025, 08:22 AM

This is becoming the norm across too many commercial enterprises - huge profit first and then somewhere much further down the list is quality of service to the consumer.

David McCormick Jan 10, 2025, 08:29 AM

Bumped off flights twice in South Africa - once Kulula, once SAA. No compensation, just blank faces from airline staff who feel nothing for customers' lost time or cost. Follow up correspondence ignored. Fortunately able to get home on same day, a few hours later. Consequence of only hand luggage.

Pieter Onderwater Jan 11, 2025, 09:07 AM

Exactly same experience for me, at SAA, while i was at the check-in counter 2 hrs before departure: full... Only thing you can do as consumer is boycot SAA for your future trips

Penny Philip Jan 10, 2025, 08:51 AM

Every airline in the world overbooks. Mostly it's well managed &amp; well balanced with no-shows/ last minute cancellations/ booking changes. Sometimes it goes wrong.

Mike Newton Jan 10, 2025, 09:29 AM

We need legislation similar to that in the US. Adequate compensation for passengers' inconvenience.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 13, 2025, 04:44 PM

"Overbooking" is actually a standard practice in the USA , which is where the business practice originated.

Steven Burnett Jan 10, 2025, 09:36 AM

0.0006% passengers were denied boarding? at 189 pax per flight, that's happening once every 900 odd flights. This seems a reasonable figure for me, airlines operate on thin margins. The R1000 compensation seems light though, airline probably sold the unused seat for more.

Ian Gwilt Jan 10, 2025, 10:11 AM

If it happened to me I would be peed off I have flown regularly for 25 years and never had it happen to me. But this will keep some well paid mandarins busy to come up with an illogical solution.

User Jan 10, 2025, 11:31 AM

Commercial airlines are nothing but a flying bus service. Complicated fare structures and classes, cheap promotional gimmicks and loyalty schemes. Bumping and last minute operations/configurations have gone on for decades - there's always a get out clause.

Andrew Joubert Jan 10, 2025, 09:53 PM

It's never happened to me in 60 years of flying, domestically or internationally. I always check in online in advance, and make sure I'm at the airport on time.

Pieter van de Venter Jan 11, 2025, 08:05 AM

The crux is - Do not arrive at the last moment and try to book in then. Srrive a bit earlier and you will not be bumped.

Robbed Blind Jan 12, 2025, 04:20 PM

Just because a practice is widespread does not make it ok. This is fraud, and there are definitely laws against it.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 13, 2025, 04:40 PM

No, the airlines have no problem with it. If they did, they would not do it. Answer your question, DM? Betteridge's Law of headlines would tell you that the answer to a headline asking a question is "No" "Overbooking" is a common practice, nothing unusual