Star-studded squads and anti-corruption measures — SA20 season three promises excitement

With the Test whites just barely packed away, season three of the SA20 starts tomorrow in the home city of two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape as they take on the so-far underachieving MI Cape Town.

The tournament has quickly become a staple in the summer calendar, with the four-week festival marked out across the start of January and February.

“Two seasons in, we’re an established product now and it has elevated itself to the biggest league outside of the IPL (Indian Premier League),” league commissioner Graeme Smith said at the captain’s day on Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

The IPL has a designated window from March to May where no international cricket clashes with it. The SA20 has not reached that level yet (and is unlikely to in the foreseeable future), but in two seasons it has made significant steps towards becoming the second biggest T20 franchise league in the world.

“From the start, being able to attract the six franchises that we have, they’re very professional, they’re very competitive,” Smith said about what sets the SA20 apart from other franchise leagues.

“We’ve had quality local players — the best of South Africa — and some outstanding international players who have come now. This year the squads are looking even stronger, which is exciting going into season three.

“You look across the six squads, you can see so many match-ups and so many potential great games along the way.”

SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

Along with the star-studded squads — which this year include Joe Root (Paarl Royals), Kane Williamson (Durban’s Super Giants) as well as the first-ever Indian cricketer in the tournament in Dinesh Karthik (Paarl Royals) — Smith has also credited the spectators who have come out in droves to support the new tournament.

“Second to that, is the fans,” he said. “The fans have come out in numbers, seeing people in the stands having a great time getting behind their teams and enjoying the atmosphere.

“I’ll never forget standing — in season one and two — in each stadium in the first week and seeing the fan bases and the colours of each team being supported.

“Those are incredible stories that can be built on year on year.”

Anti-corruption

As interest in the tournament grows, so does its susceptibility to grievous underground activity.

Players in the SA20 have been reminded of the potential dangers of match fixing and have been undergoing sessions dealing with the anti-corruption code. They have been reminded of their responsibilities before the start of the tournament. Authorities are concerned that bookmakers will be in the country and that players will be under pressure to provide information, so they have been reminded of the code.

South African Cricketers’ Association Chief Executive Andrew Breetzke confirmed to Daily Maverick that anti-corruption classes were being held a day off the start of the tournament.

Another title?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape enter the tournament with a huge target on their backs having clinched back to back SA20 titles in the first two seasons. But what is their secret to success?

“I think it’s (head coach) Adi Birrell, to be honest,” Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram said at the captain’s day. “He’s a great man. He gets the boys together, keeps things really simple, and we try to create a month where guys really enjoy themselves.

“We compete like hell on the park but it’s also important to enjoy your time off the field. Balancing those two has been important for us.”

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have boosted their already strong squad with the addition of England opening batter Zak Crawley.

Other notable additions to this year’s tournament include: Azmatullah Omarzai (MI Cape Town), Trent Boult (MI Cape Town) Chris Woakes (Durban’s Super Giants), Shamar Joseph (Durban), Liam Livingstone (Pretoria Capitals), Will Smeed (Pretoria), Mujeeb ur Rahman (Paarl Royals), Devon Conway (Joburg Super Kings), Jonny Bairstow (Joburg Super Kings). DM