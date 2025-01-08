Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

OPEN LETTER

SA must bat for the right of Afghani women and girls to play cricket

An open letter from the Right Honourable Lord Hain to Pholetsi Moseki, the chief executive officer of Cricket South Africa.
Open-Letter-Peter-Hain Afghan girls celebrate after a cricket match at a school in Herat on 2 September 2013. Women's sports participation in Afghanistan has increased since the 2001 fall of the Islamist Taliban. (Photo: Aref Karimi / AFP)
Peter Hain
By Peter Hain
8 Jan 2025
Facebook
21

Dear Mr Moseki,

I am writing to ask that Cricket South Africa and its representative in the International Cricket Council (ICC) challenge the ban on women’s and girls’ cricket in Afghanistan.

And that this is done before South Africa plays against Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy at Karachi, on 21 February 2025.

Upon regaining control of Afghanistan in August 2021, one of the Taliban government’s first acts was to ban women from sport. They raided the homes of female athletes, some of whom were forced to burn their kits to avoid being identified. The national Afghan women’s cricket team was disbanded and forced to flee the country; it is now in exile.

That is a direct contravention of ICC rules requiring all member Test nations to support and fund women’s cricket. The men’s cricket team is still allowed to compete internationally, while their women’s team is denied the same right. Cricket’s world governing body has not taken any action despite Afghanistan cricket being out of compliance with its membership requirements to provide for women’s cricket. And despite members of the former Afghanistan national women’s cricket team calling upon the ICC to recognise an Afghan women’s refugee team to enable them to play, there has been no progress.

Read more: Afghanistan should celebrate their cricket success – but the world must not forget the Taliban’s oppression of women

This denial of opportunities for Afghan women cricketers forms just one element of the Taliban’s oppression of women and girls.

Sport was only the first joy to be removed from women in Afghanistan, and since then the Taliban have removed their most basic human rights and freedoms on a prolific scale.

Women are denied access to schools and universities, have been barred from most forms of employment and have now been denied all healthcare, as they can no longer train as nurses or be treated by male medics. They are banned from beauty salons, stadiums, gyms and parks, cannot travel alone without a male chaperone, dance, sing or drive. Their faces are banned from view, their voices from being heard, even in prayer. Most recently, the Taliban has banned windows through which women might be glimpsed in their domestic spaces.

Read more: The Proteas will play Afghanistan in a bilateral series for the first time, but should they?

Will South African cricket please raise the plight of Afghan women cricketers in the ICC and express firm solidarity with Afghan women and girls who wish to play?

Having struggled long and hard for black and brown cricketers to represent their country like whites did exclusively for nearly a century, I hope that post-apartheid South African cricket will press for similar rights for all women in world cricket.

Yours sincerely,

Peter Hain DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Martin Neethling Jan 8, 2025, 10:26 AM

It would be unusually ‘brave’ for CSA and its Chair Lawson Naidoo to take such a stand. One can only hope that somewhere some common sense and moral fortitude will emerge.

jackt bloek Jan 8, 2025, 01:12 PM

no CSA should not get into culture wars the west abdoned afghanistan after killing million people since 2001 please leave that country alone

jackt bloek Jan 8, 2025, 01:15 PM

the taliban are not going to change what next? does the writer propose invading that country and killing a million civillians including hundreds of thousands of women reminder that afghan men have ha to deal with whole weddigngs full of people blown up by american drones

Martin Neethling Jan 9, 2025, 06:16 AM

Not sure where the idea of invading another country comes from, so no to that. But it doesn’t mean that Afghanistan (men) get to play cricket internationally. SA faced a decades-long sports boycott precisely because people in the West said no to its government.

jackt bloek Jan 9, 2025, 11:20 AM

then you should boycott UNITED STATES from and not play cricket matches in the United States a million afghan people were killed by america in 20 years of invasion

s***l@g***.com Jan 8, 2025, 10:53 AM

This is very important. CSA must prove that their talk of equality in sport is not mere words.

jackt bloek Jan 9, 2025, 11:25 AM

i would love the CSA to be balanced and boycott all Amerian Cricket teams as Afghan people would want America banned for invasion that killed hundreds of thousands of women and children including at Wedding Cermonies

jackt bloek Jan 8, 2025, 01:11 PM

SOUTH AFRICA must do no such thing we are not going to get into culture wars of west who abandoned afghanistan in 2021

Johnny Bravo Jan 8, 2025, 02:45 PM

And so says the most rampant support of Palestinian terrorism on the forum... We like women Jackt, we see them as people, not property, and will therefore not stay out of it, and we will try to address it. Because we are human.

jackt bloek Jan 9, 2025, 11:22 AM

people said the MAJORITY in south africa were terrorists too do you know that MATT GAETZ reminds a lot of people of Johnnny Bravo

Rodney Weidemann Jan 9, 2025, 11:32 AM

So the West was wrong to invade Afghanistan in 2003, but also wrong to 'abandon' it in 2021 - I'm guessing you don't understand the meaning of the word 'hypocritical'?

megapode Jan 8, 2025, 03:55 PM

Governments have to act here. As was the case when Blair persuaded the England team not to play in Zimbabwe, it is the cricket team that will be in breach of contract and who will lose competition points and money. But if a government puts sporting sanctions in place, then the team is off the hook.

jackt bloek Jan 9, 2025, 11:26 AM

we must remind Hain that british soldiers are now accused of killing innocent civilians all over aghanistan

t***i@o***.com Jan 9, 2025, 02:47 PM

no one cares

jackt bloek Jan 9, 2025, 07:52 PM

will peter hain call for boycott of england and austraia that murdered 1 million afghan in their invasion including women and girls?

jackt bloek Jan 9, 2025, 08:33 PM

Thank you Peter Hain At long last, you are someone who bring attention to hundreds of thousands of Afghan women and girls killed by the Australians and English including at wedding. Time to hold England and Australia to account by boycotting the English , Australian and Afghan cricket teams

jackt bloek Jan 10, 2025, 12:57 AM

When British special forces raided a family home in Afghanistan in 2012, they killed two young parents and gravely wounded their infant sons

jackt bloek Jan 10, 2025, 12:58 AM

"I pleaded with them to let me go to where my son and daughter-in-law and their children were sleeping," Abdul Aziz said. "I could hear my two daughters screaming and pleading for help. No one was helping them. I could not do anything for my children."

jackt bloek Jan 10, 2025, 12:59 AM

It was only after the troops left the village, hours later, that Abdul Aziz was able to take off his blindfold and go out into the morning light to the place where Hussain and Ruqqia and the boys had been sleeping. "There was blood everywhere", he said, "blood soaked into the sheets and the mattr

jackt bloek Jan 10, 2025, 12:59 AM

In Shesh Aba, a woman was among the dead and two infant boys had been shot.

jackt bloek Jan 10, 2025, 01:01 AM

their parents killed by british, the 2 boys under both under 3 years were then taken, seperated by each other and only a long period later allowed to return to their grandparents this is who Peter Hain wont support WILL HE ASK THAT ENGLAND be boycotted for attackign afghanistan?