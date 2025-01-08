Oil prices settle up on possible supply disruption, hopes for China demand

Brent and WTI climb

China's Shandong Port blacklists US-sanctioned oil vessels, traders say

Middle East market strength provides support

Economic data undermines demand hopes

HOUSTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures settled at $77.05 a barrel, up 75 cents, or 0.98%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude finished at $74.25 a barrel, up 69 cents, 0.94%.

Traders were looking to the Chinese stimulus plans to drive growth as supplies are tight following the Christmas and New Year's holidays, said Forex market analyst Razan Hilal.

"While the market is currently range-bound, it is recording gains on the back of improved demand expectations fueled by holiday traffic and China’s economic pledges," Hilal said in a morning note. "However, the primary trend remains bearish." Some market participants have apparently started to price in small supply disruption risks on Iranian crude exports to China, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. Concern over sanctions tightening supply has translated into increased demand for Middle Eastern oil, reflected in a rise in Saudi Arabia's February oil prices to Asia, the first such increase in three months. On Monday in China, Shandong Port Group issued a notice banning US-sanctioned oil vessels from its network of ports, three traders said, potentially restricting blacklisted vessels from major energy terminals on China's east coast.