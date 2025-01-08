Exclusive: BYD brought hundreds of Chinese workers to Brazil on irregular visas

BYD brought hundreds of Chinese workers on irregular visas to Brazil, inspector says

BYD agrees to comply with Brazilian labor laws, inspector says

BYD contractor will pay to send 163 workers back to China, inspector says

A total of 163 of those workers, hired by BYD contractor Jinjiang, were found last month to be working in what Brazilian authorities said were "slavery-like conditions."

The 163 workers who were rescued by labor authorities in December are leaving or have already left Brazil, said Liane Durao, who has spearheaded the probe announced in late December by the labor authorities in Bahia state. "All of this was irregular," said Durao, adding that BYD would be fined for each worker found in this situation, without elaborating on the total amount to be paid. Durao is a labour inspector with a team that monitors workplace safety for Brazil's Ministry of Labour.

She said the firm agreed to adjust the conditions of the hundreds of workers who will remain in the country, to comply with Brazilian labor laws. About 500 Chinese workers were brought to work in the Brazilian factory, she said. BYD and Jinjiang did not immediately reply to a request for comment. BYD has previously said it cut ties with Jinjiang, which disputes the charges by Brazilian authorities.

A person close to BYD told Reuters that the Chinese company believes that the visas were issued properly and that all employees came voluntarily to work in Brazil. The factory has become a symbol of China's growing influence in Brazil and an example of a closer relationship between both countries. Labor authorities and representatives from BYD and its contractors working in Bahia met on Tuesday to negotiate how to protect the rights of all workers employed in the factory.

Key to BYD's global expansion