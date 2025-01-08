EU will not tolerate attacks on its borders, France says after Trump Greenland comments

Trump declined on Monday to rule out military or economic action as part of his avowed desire to have the U.S. take control of Greenland, as well as the Panama Canal.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said he did not believe the U.S. would invade the vast Arctic island that has been part of Denmark for over 600 years.

"There is obviously no question that the European Union would let other nations of the world attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are," he told France Inter radio. "We are a strong continent."

Trump's comments further outlined an expansionist agenda, two weeks before he is sworn into office at the Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington.

"If you're asking me whether I think the United States will invade Greenland, my answer is no. But have we entered into a period of time when it is survival of the fittest? Then my answer is yes," Barrot said.

He said the EU should not let itself be intimidated or be overly concerned, but should wake up and strengthen.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Jason Neely and Peter Graff)