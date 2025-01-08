Celebration in Paris after Jean-Marie Le Pen's death, and more from around the world

A man holds a loudspeaker during a gathering at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 07 January 2025, to celebrate the death of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former leader of the Front National. French politician Le Pen passed away on 07 January 2025, aged 96. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ A man displays a sign reading 'The Dirty Racist is Dead' during a gathering at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 07 January 2025, to celebrate the death of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former leader of the Front National. French politician Le Pen passed away on 07 January 2025, aged 96. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ People gather at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 07 January 2025, celebrating the death of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former leader of the Front National. French politician Le Pen passed away on 07 January 2025, aged 96. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, 08 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI People attend a demonstration in front of the Attorney General's Office in Quito, Ecuador, 07 January 2025. Social organizations in Ecuador rejected a public apology from Defense Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo made on January 6 to the families of four minors who disappeared on 08 December 2024, after being seized by a military patrol in the coastal city of Guayaquil. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME Nepalese priests give a holy bath to the idol of Seto (white) Machindranath, the god of protection, during a ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, 07 January 2025. Hundreds of Hindu devotees and the living goddess Kumari participated in the annual holy bath ritual, as the Kathmandu Valley-based ethnic Newari community believes that Seto Machindranaath will give good monsoon season and protect the valley. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA An Indian monk takes holy smoke at Babughat transit camp ahead of the Ganga Sagar annual fair in Kolkata, Eastern India, 08 January 2025. The Ganga Sagar Fair is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga River before it merges in the Bay of Bengal. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY Maiko and Geiko dressed in formal black kimonos attend a New Year’s ceremony to mark the start of business at the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo on January 07, 2025 in Kyoto, Japan. At the New Year ceremony, maikos (young apprentice geisha), geikos (fully qualified and trained professional entertainers who have completed their apprenticeship as a maiko), and the masters of their schools attend the New Year's ceremony to celebrate the start of the business year 2025. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images) Judges attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghanaian President-elect John Dramani Mahama at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, 07 January 2025. Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) swept back to power after eight years in opposition and defeated Vice President Bawumia and managed to secure a majority in parliament, winning 183 seats out of 276. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON Spanish bullfighter Antonio Ferrera fights with 444 kg bull Quitasol from Santa Barbara ranch, during the 70th bullfighting season of Feria de Manizales, in Manizales, Colombia, 07 January 2025. EPA-EFE/Jhon Jairo Bonilla Iceland's Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir (R) and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (L) stand in front of a monument to the Holodomor victims as they walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 07 January 2025. Iceland's foreign minister arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the ongoing Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO Members of the US Navy line up to march with the casket of former President Jimmy Carter before it arrives at the US Navy Memorial to travel to the Capitol to lie in state in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2025. Carter, the 39th US president, died at age 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, on 29 December 2024. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN People walk on the steps of the snow-covered park with statues of the Samson Fountain and the Grand Palace at the Peterhof Palace in Peterhof, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, 07 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) with a hypersonic warhead as payload, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 06 January 2025 (issued 07 January 2025). According to KCNA, the missile travelled around 1,500 kilometers and the test was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. EPA-EFE/KCNA A palm tree burns during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Uncontrolled wildfires tore through parts of the Los Angeles region, fanned by extreme winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and grounding firefighting aircraft. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images Palestinian youths jump into the sea along the coast of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 07 January 2025. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blanket and straw as they catch fish on the frozen waters of the Anchar Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 January 2025. In winter months every year from 21 December to 30 April the Kashmiri fishermen use unique method of camouflaging their presence to lure the fish into a trap with the help of reeds and shock waves by beating the water. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN A staff vet shows one of the two Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) cubs born on the premises four weeks ago during a routine medical procedure in Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, northeastern Hungary, 07 January 2025. The cubs, currently weighing 5 and 4.6 kg, received their first vaccine and deworming substance. The Sumatran tiger is one of the rarest tiger subspecies as only four to five hundred specimens are known to exist. Out of them some 280 live in zoos around the world. EPA-EFE/ATTILA BALAZS NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks about robotics during the NVIDIA keynote at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show being held at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada USA, 06 January 2025. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, is a place where industry manufacturers, advertisers and tech-minded consumers gather to view new innovations coming to the market each year. CES takes place from 07-10 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER Civilian supporters of the ruling party participate in a swearing-in ceremony for Bolivarian militias in Caracas, Venezuela, 07 January 2025. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro activated the 'integral management bodies' (Odis) which, he assured, will combine political power, the Armed Forces and police forces, with the mission of 'defending peace' in the country in the days leading up to January 10, when President Maduro says he will assume the new presidential mandate for the 2025-2031 term after a questioned re-election that the largest opposition coalition, Plataforma Unitaria Democratica (PUD), accuses of being fraudulent. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2025. Carter, the 39th US president, died at age 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, on 29 December 2024. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harnik Meta signage in front of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, USA, 07 January 2025. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, would stop working with their extensive third-party fact-checking organizations. Meta has donated one million dollars to US president-elect Trump's inauguration. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO Australian-American actor Nicole Kidman attends the National Board Review Awards Gala red carpet at Cipriani 42nd St in New York, NY, USA, 07 January 2025. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL. DM