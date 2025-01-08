Atlantis at breaking point — ministers, police chiefs vow to tackle surge in deadly gang violence in Western Cape town

The imbizo, coordinated by Deputy Police Ministers Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, took place on Tuesday, 7 January at Avondale Primary School.

Other dignitaries in attendance included the acting national police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, Western Cape police chief Thembisile Patekile, Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety Anroux Marais, Deputy Social Development Minister Ganief Hendricks and Andries Nel, the deputy minister of justice and constitutional development.

Gang violence became a major issue in Atlantis in October 2024 when a mass shooting in Mamre left five people dead. Another victim died later in the hospital.

Police say the gang violence in Atlantis is mainly between the Americans and the Hunter Americans gangs.

Mosikili said in her opening address that the festive season and SAPS high-density operations, known as Operation Shanela, are in progress and that the police are taking no chances in terms of increased visibility across the country.

According to her, 635 people were detained for drug possession in the Western Cape this week alone.

From left: Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel and Deputy Police Ministers Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale listen to residents’ complaints during the crime imbizo at Avondale Primary School in Atlantis on 7 January 2025. (Photo: Captain Piet Smith / SAPS)

Residents of Atlantis at the crime imbizo. (Photo: Captain Piet Smith / SAPS)

Gun and gang violence in this community “continues to be a worrying trend to the police who police this area”, she said. “In the past week, members of the Anti-Gang Unit here in the Western Cape arrested a 35-year-old man after they found him in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition. As the SAPS we will continue to enforce legislation in respect of firearms.

“Talk to us about this gun violence and please talk to us about the gang violence in this area. We are here to listen to you, after which we will pave a way forward.”

Myriad complaints

At least 20 people waited patiently to share their primary issues with the governmental stakeholders on stage.

The community involvement session was extremely emotional, with some crying. The primary issues raised were:

The high number of gang-related murders. According to activist Peter Stoffberg a total of 50 murders, 15 drive-by-shooting incidents and more than 70 attempted murders were committed during 2024;

Police are aware of the identity of alleged killers but most of the alleged gang hitmen continue to roam the streets and rule with impunity;

The installation of cameras in hotspot areas helped to identify the registration of cars used in drive-by-shootings;

Police are allegedly turning a blind eye to incidents in which the elderly are robbed;

Residents named schools attended by alleged pupil gangsters;

The disappearance of dockets from Atlantis police station;

No lights in the Witsands areas where crime is rife at night and women complain they can’t use outside toilets because tsotsis sit near the toilets;

Lanes between houses are used to hide drugs and sometimes used by rival gangs firing at each other from both sides; and

Police officers are allegedly in cahoots with criminals.

Case study one

Anthony Richards raised eyebrows when he claimed that his 12-year-old daughter was allegedly kidnapped by an Atlantis police officer during the Covid-19 era. This officer, he said, is still working in the SAPS, the docket has disappeared and no charges have been investigated against the cop.

Sobbing, he said: “I want justice for my daughter. When I asked her what happened that day, she cried. Still today she is traumatised. After four years, now 16 years old, my daughter has finally opened up to a social worker about her kidnapping ordeal and what happened to her.”

The acting national police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said the police are aware of the gun and gang violence in Atlantis. (Photo: Captain Piet Smith / SAPS)

Atlantis resident Abraham Agulhas said his 15-year-old grandson Dehaino Bester was killed in November 2024. He said police know who the killers are but haven’t arrested them. (Photo: Captain Piet Smith / SAPS)

Case study two

Abraham Agulhas is the grandfather of 15-year-old Dehaino Bester who was gunned down in an alleged drive-by-shooting on Saturday, 2 November 2024. He was shot a number of times. He was in Grade 9 at Proteus High School.

Bester was a midfielder for Jomos Power, a top team in Atlantis, and in October 2024 had the opportunity to join a training session with Cape Town City FC. He was supposed to play in a tournament in the US in 2025.

Agullas told the imbizo: “The driver was arrested but not the person(s) who fired the shots. The police know who these alleged killers are but they aren’t doing anything to arrest them.”

He hoped the deputy police ministers or Patekile would step up and help to ensure the perpetrators are put behind bars.

What needs to done

In his keynote speech Mathale reiterated that the imbizo was not a talk shop, adding that the police are there to serve the community of Atlantis.

“We have taken down all your complaints and we are going to respond to each and every complaint that you have raised. We are going to work with you to resolve the challenge that you are confronted with, which is crime,” he said.

Atlantis, Mathale added, was created for a coloured community as an example of a dreamland under the apartheid regime. However, it failed to yield what was promised when it was created about 45km from Cape Town.

“The solution to Atlantis’ problems is not policing but the creation of opportunities that will make it possible for you to realise your dreams for young people.

“We are in the Western Cape this week because the ANC is celebrating 113 years (at a celebration) in Khayelitsha on Saturday. Because we are here we felt it necessary that we must (also) come to communities like Atlantis so that we can talk about issues about crime.”

His message to corrupt police was that those who wear the uniform but report to drug lords or gangsters will have their uniforms replaced with orange uniforms.

Patekile assured residents that all issues raised will be addressed, and that Atlantis station commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Mario Thyse, and senior police management will meet residents within two weeks to provide feedback on all complaints raised.

“Schools are breeding grounds for criminals (when children drop out). Our appeal to you is to make sure that children from Grade R to 12 are at school.

“At this stage we can say they (criminals) are the alternative government, giving food to the people. We, as the government, must be sure that does not happen or otherwise you are now creating commodity gangs. We can’t allow that,” he said.

Smith told the gathering he had asked local councillor Alistair Lightburn to speak about strictly local issues such as street lights in Witsand and the closure of lanes.

“As we prepare to roll out cameras, I request that the two ward councillors meet with the strategic surveillance unit in the metro police and community safety framework, specifically SAPS. SAPS provides advice on where cameras should be placed. We can certainly do more and get cameras out to this side of the planet sooner,” Smith said.

Hendricks stressed the importance of a social economic response to the challenges raised, noting that Atlantis is part of the District Development Model. Addressing parents in Atlantis, he said: “I hope that many of your children who have written matric exams pass and… if they have applied for and are accepted at any university or college, the Department of Social Development and also the Department of Higher Education, we guarantee that they will get a bursary.

“It is critical that Atlantis sends their youngsters to (improve) their education (so they can return) to help fix the problems. Atlantis’ problems can only be solved by its children.” DM