This article is more than a year old

PARLIAMENTARY PERKS

Steenhuisen’s R2.8m blue light SUVs spark backlash amid DA’s stance on VIP privileges

The DA leader and agriculture minister says the vehicles were inherited from the previous administration, and purchasing new cars has been ‘strictly blocked’.
tori-john-bluelights Illustrative image: Sources: 2019 Toyota Prado. (Photo: Wikipedia) | 2020 BMW X5. (Photo: Wikipedia) | John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images) | 2018 Audi Q7. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Victoria O’Regan
By Victoria O’Regan
7 Jan 2025
The DA leader and minister of agriculture in the Government of National Unity (GNU), John Steenhuisen, has three department-owned executive SUVs equipped with blue lights and with a combined value of more than R2.8-million, it emerged this week.

The DA has previously criticised the privileges Cabinet ministers receive, including the use of VIP protection services and blue light brigades.

After the formation of the GNU, DA federal chairperson Helen Zille said DA ministers should put the brakes on blue light brigades.

“I certainly hope they won’t take the full benefits of that Ministerial Handbook because they’re absolutely absurd… I hope they won’t go running around in blue light brigades, because that certainly has been our policy for a very long time,” said Zille in an interview with 702’s Clement Manyathela in July last year.

In a post on X on Monday, 6 January, Zille confirmed that the policy that DA ministers would not use blue lights had not changed.

In response to questions from Daily Maverick on Tuesday evening, Zille said the vehicles “may be routinely fitted with blue lights but the issue is whether they are used.

“I don’t believe they are,” she said. “When I was premier [of the Western Cape] the vehicle came standard with blue lights, which were never used.”

Steenhuisen revealed his blue-light cavalcade in a recent written parliamentary response to questions from ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip.

Trollip had asked the agriculture minister to provide clarification on the modes of transport he utilised for executive duties.

Steenhuisen said three cars were allocated to him: a 2018 Audi Q7, a 2019 Toyota Prado and a 2020 BMW X5.

“The combined purchase price of the three vehicles is R2,806,906.30,” he said.

Read more: SA’s blue-light spending spree on political VIPs ‘is jeopardising visible policing and crime-fighting’

Trollip also asked Steenhuisen whether he made use of vehicles fitted with blue lights and/or other high-security transport measures and, if so, what the reasons for their use were.

Steenhuisen replied: “Yes, all the executive vehicles are fitted with blue lights and the appropriate signalling systems.

“Section 58(3) of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) makes provision for the utilisation of sirens and the appropriate lamp in vehicles by the person appointed under the South African Police Service Act in the execution of their duties…

“The VIP protection officers are appointed under the South African Police Service Act and execute their duties, which include but are not limited to the transportation of executives, with the official vehicles provided and fitted for the purpose.

“The guide for members of the executive as approved by the President, which is the current policy document under which executive vehicles are procured, came into effect on 13 April 2022.”

In response to questions from Daily Maverick, Steenhuisen’s spokesperson, Charity McCord, said all executive vehicles for DA Cabinet ministers were “inherited from the previous administration, and the acquisition of new vehicles has been strictly blocked by the DA ministers themselves.

“Similarly, while all inherited vehicles are equipped with blue lights, DA ministers have made it clear that the blue lights in their official vehicles will not be used under any circumstances. The DA believes that no minister has the privilege to travel by means of blue light convoys which disrupt traffic and grant ministers the unwarranted luxury to not plan their travel and appointments wisely.”

She added that DA ministers had instructed their VIP security “to abide by traffic laws at all times and not make use of blue lights for any and all ministerial travel”.

Read more: South Africans have guns pointed at their heads while politicians are given more VIP bodyguards

Correctional services minister and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Pieter Groenewald, however, told Daily Maverick that it was perfectly straightforward to request blue lights to be taken off ministerial vehicles.

“I don’t want even one blue light. My cars have no blue lights,” said Groenewald.

In 2010, the DA-run Western Cape scrapped blue lights from provincial ministerial vehicles “to set an example”. The blue lights and sirens were removed at a cost of R500 each and recycled for emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and police vehicles, said the then Western Cape minister of health, Theuns Botha in a statement.

According to McCord, Steenhuisen’s Audi was inherited from the former minister of agriculture Thoko Didiza, while his Toyota Prado was inherited from the former minister of agriculture Senzeni Zokwana.

Steenhuisen does not make use of the BMW X5, according to McCord.

‘Cost-saving mechanism’ 

In November 2024, a video on social media showed Steenhuisen getting into a Toyota Corolla Cross after a national executive meeting in Limpopo. Questioned about his choice of vehicle by the videographer, Steenhuisen responded that his ride was a “cost-saving mechanism”.

“More money to be spent on citizens and not politicians,” he added.

In a press statement on Tuesday, ActionSA MP Dereleen James said: “While Steenhuisen tried to project the image of travelling in a modest Toyota Cross, his own reply reveals that he actually enjoys the comfort of a fleet of three blue-light luxury SUVs.

“While certainly not unique to Steenhuisen, this is emblematic of the extravagant luxury afforded to ministers, where parking lots, such as those of Parliament, resemble luxury vehicle showrooms rather than institutions focused on prioritising the work of the people of South Africa.”

Read more: ‘Another slap in the face’ — cash-strapped City of Joburg splurges on bodyguards for bigwigs

McCord told Daily Maverick the Toyota Corolla Cross was a hired vehicle as executive vehicles were only provided in Pretoria and Cape Town.

“In this instance, the minister chose to hire a Corolla Cross to save money,” she said.

In response to ActionSA’s accusations, McCord said, “In their rush to play cheap politics, ActionSA have also exposed their own hypocrisy.” She said that when ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019, he “made use of a mayoral convoy of vehicles”.

While he was mayor of Johannesburg, Mashaba made use of two vehicles which were allocated to him by the city, including a BMW X5, according to an IOL report. DM

User Jan 8, 2025, 08:13 AM

What a pathetic article. A misleading headline making it seem like the DA is doing something wrong. Did the author take note of what the DA's spokesperson said? Big deal for the FF Plus - they've taken their blue lights off but kept the cars, presumably. Maybe I should vote for them next time!

superjase Jan 8, 2025, 09:54 AM

the DA are masters of politicking (not necessarily a bad thing): they should have seen this one coming and proactively removed the lights. they are so used to being the noisy underdog that when in power they forget to fix some of the things they used to complain about.

Steve Broekmann Jan 9, 2025, 06:23 AM

Why spend money unnecessarily? If thousands had been spent removing the lights, you would no doubt have criticised that too. Finding fault pointlessly is the mark of a troll.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 8, 2025, 08:13 AM

Duplicitous, hypocritical John must check his weight. His first wife and children could not trust him to not cheat on them with another woman. No-one can trust such a person. Time for philandering, but not for tertiary education. Wrt blue lights, practice what you preach.

Joe Bloggs Jan 8, 2025, 10:10 AM

And what has that got to do with the article.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 8, 2025, 11:29 AM

It is all about being able to trust someone. If his wife and children cannot, I cannot. If he cannot look after himself and his health, he cannot look after my children's.

kathleen3olivier Jan 8, 2025, 02:21 PM

This comment has nothing to do with this article. Why does he have to look after your children's health he is Minister of Agriculture

deidre.lotter Jan 8, 2025, 11:11 AM

Can you read for meaning? Whatever your personal opinion of Steenhuisen may be, this is a non-story.

w***e@y***.com Jan 8, 2025, 01:03 PM

DM approved opinion goes here.

andretait156 Jan 9, 2025, 08:57 AM

Compared to zuma. Hahahaha. He even raped his friend's HIV positive daughter and everyone loves him. This country is a mental institute

Jubilee 1516 Jan 8, 2025, 08:15 AM

Steenhuisen is feeling the ActionSa ire and fire after stealing Action SA's Michael Beaumont's (now ex) wife, now Mrs. Steenhuisen.

deidre.lotter Jan 8, 2025, 11:12 AM

What on earth does this have to do with the subject under discussion?

Graeme de Villiers Jan 8, 2025, 02:58 PM

It takes 2 to tango. "Steal" his wife? How pathetic.

Kb1066 . Jan 8, 2025, 08:25 AM

It would be good if one of these sensationalist journalist would do a costing exercise. Find out what it would cost to sell the old cars that are being used, and replacing them with newer vehicles suitable for a cabinet minister to use for a reasonable period of time

Wayne Reid Jan 8, 2025, 08:29 AM

Really a nothing article!

Ga g Jan 8, 2025, 08:43 AM

Roxaaaaaaane you don't have to put on the blue light!

venefi Jan 8, 2025, 08:46 AM

What I want to know is what is the age of the cars and were they purchased while DA was in charge of the devision? None of them looks like new models the Toyota is at the least 2 years or older If older what is DA supposed to do park expensive cars in garage and buy new?

Steve M Jan 8, 2025, 06:27 PM

Seriously, have you even read the article? The answers to your questions are there to see

megapode Jan 8, 2025, 08:52 AM

I was thinking that there’s a plausible explantion that Steenhuisen could offer if he’d thought a moment. But Groenewald has put the kibosh on that. Groenewald would be able to blow his nose if brains were gunpowder.

Lil Mars Jan 8, 2025, 08:57 AM

Clickbait article. Half the commenters haven't gone beyond the headline so mission accomplished.

superjase Jan 8, 2025, 10:27 AM

the more power you have, the more you'll be reported on - especially any mistakes/oversights you make.

John Mobbs Jan 8, 2025, 09:09 AM

There is no such thing as trivial news. News is news. Carry on DM bringing the public the stories behind the stories.

brian83 Jan 8, 2025, 09:11 AM

the same guy who appointed a racist podcast bro as his chief of staff. Actions speak louder than words John.

Walter Spatula Jan 8, 2025, 09:17 AM

Come on, DA. Make a point, publicly reject "big man" politics, and have all your ministers remove blue lights from their vehicles. There's a lot to gain and nothing to lose.

User Jan 8, 2025, 09:17 AM

This article, the comments, the sensibilities and the hypocrisy, along with the Middle East, Asia, US, Russia, China all cry for one solution - complete nuclear war and a hundred years of winter. (9 billion people on this sagging planet and SA reporters cheer with Xmas and New Year baby stats)

A***6@g***.com Jan 8, 2025, 09:39 AM

My comment made on 7 January 2025 at 22:52 still awaiting moderation. DM any reason for this?

Em Krit Jan 8, 2025, 09:42 AM

Despite the attention grabbing headline, your article shows there is (as yet) no proof that Steenh. has used a BL brigade. Yet you know full well many won't read the article (see comments). This is akin to spreading misinformation.

megapode Jan 8, 2025, 10:43 AM

He also hasn't denied it, but said that the decision is taken by the assigned SAPS officer. Groenewald was much smarter: He had the lights removed, and now there's no way that the finger can be pointed at him. The DA have trapped themselves. The problem is GRATUITOUS use of blues and twos.

Steve M Jan 8, 2025, 06:33 PM

Hope Groenewald got the necessary approval from PWD (or whatever they called now) or the State Garage to make alterations to a state vehicle

Peter Wanliss Jan 8, 2025, 09:44 AM

Story of the day? Really? A better headline would have been "ActionSA and DM reporter clutching at straws". Nicely timed anti-DA propaganda to go with the ANC celebrations? Obviously no ANC ministers have such expensive cars, let alone blue lights. Insiders support DM to investigate real news.

Peter Moodie Jan 8, 2025, 09:56 AM

The headline to this article is eye-bait. From comments below, one can see that some people just respond to a headline. DM knows that. That's how the media does damage to truth. The article does provide more info but obfuscates it with a line like "Steenhuisen REVEALED his blue-light CAVALCADE"

Andrew Joubert Jan 8, 2025, 10:05 AM

Ridiculous clickbait article. The inherited vehicles range between seven and 5 years old. I have just cancelled my subscription to DM, in disgust at this kind of "reporting".

District Six Jan 8, 2025, 10:30 AM

Now for an article on all ministers who still use their blue lights. Begin with DP and his well behaved henchmen who are back on duty. Then let's hear about the NCOP, and then all the little MECs pushing the public out the way to get home at 5pm. Keep on this issue, DM.

Steven Burnett Jan 8, 2025, 10:56 AM

Not a score for ActionSA without a smoking gun. Elsewhere on these pages we see two steel smelters getting mothballed, ANC minister Parks Tau demanded a meeting to intervene but didn't pitch. That's actual political news

megapode Jan 8, 2025, 10:59 AM

What McCord doesn't mention is that when, as she alleges, Mashaba was using blue lights, there was no such party as Action SA. Mashaba was the DA mayor of Johannesburg.

jamax Jan 8, 2025, 11:35 AM

Disappointing that DM regards this as 'newsworthy'. Not journalism!

Visual Engineering Jan 8, 2025, 11:41 AM

This is an absolutely non-story-article. Is this the new level of DM?

Trenton Carr Jan 8, 2025, 11:44 AM

Must be desperate for clicks.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 8, 2025, 11:47 AM

Misleading headline I feel. What "backlash? John has inherited old vehicles - between 5 and 7 years old I believe. He did not rush out to buy new ones and has put a hold on on this. What a waste of skin Trollip is. Trying to score political points? A green star story DM. Must try better.

Rob Wilson Jan 8, 2025, 11:52 AM

Given the state of many roads in our country, 4x4's are needed by Ministers to visit the people. So give them Casspirs and they won't need blue lights.

Egmont Rohwer Jan 8, 2025, 12:08 PM

Oh dear, another 'Dick'-tator in the making?

John Forbes Jan 8, 2025, 12:42 PM

Who really heads up the DA, John Steenhuizen or Helene Zille? Sounds very much like the latter, laying down the law.

theresa burdett Jan 8, 2025, 08:43 PM

Instead of making sarcastic comments go and listen to the interview Biz News did with Steenhuizen. All his vehicles are over mileage for replacement. He only uses the two. The X5 he thinks was sold as he never used it. Action SA is led by a man who wants revenge for some reason. Foolish action.

Martin Neethling Jan 8, 2025, 09:38 PM

So right. The Biz News interview this afternoon makes so many of these comments, and the article itself, look ridiculous. Embarrassing really.

Roke Wood Jan 8, 2025, 01:08 PM

he inherited 3 old vehicles..so what. Even if they do have "blue lights" so what? Even if he uses just one of them so what? even if he actually uses the blue lights so what? There is nothing strange nor nefarious going on here. He is a minister who inherited 3 old cars, with blue lights - so what?

andrea96 Jan 8, 2025, 03:15 PM

If this is really such a big deal, I am sure JS would not mind selling one or two of the vehicles.

Rasmus Jensen Jan 8, 2025, 03:20 PM

This is a click-bait headline. Doesn't use the blue-lights and didn't buy the vehicles. By the sounds of it, also doesn't really use them. What is he supposed to do?

Neels de Jager Jan 8, 2025, 05:10 PM

Poor journalism. Maybe I should rethink my subscription?????????????????????/

c***t@g***.com Jan 8, 2025, 05:22 PM

Vicky should get her facts straight. That is an important distinction between journalism and rumour mongering.

Anchen Dreyer Jan 8, 2025, 07:26 PM

What a disgraceful piece written by a so-called "journalist" and then they wonder why readership is declining.

svaneeden556 Jan 8, 2025, 09:20 PM

Agreed.

Richard Blake Jan 8, 2025, 06:56 PM

ActionSA must be desperate now after its attempt to put a knife in the DA's back in JHB backfired. ActionSA soon to be placed in the JHB museum as an exhibit.

r***1@g***.com Jan 8, 2025, 07:50 PM

Daily Maverick you are looking increasingly desperate - there is plenty of juicy content to be found in stories about wanton theft of taxpayers money by the ANC ministers and friends, billions of rands, not cars bought by ANC ministers R2,8m (which given depreciation over 7 years is about R500k).

Johan Slabbert Jan 8, 2025, 08:16 PM

I am saddened by the lack of investigative journalism highlighted in this article. Those vehicles are not worth R2.8 million anymore. The title and first paragraph teether on click bait. I am a subscriber and believe(d) in supporting DM, but you are on a slippery slope "posting" thess articles.

Lesley Manson Jan 9, 2025, 06:52 AM

Agreed! Victoria, your agenda is showing and DM, your integrity standards are slipping.

Rowena Allan Jan 8, 2025, 09:23 PM

What a waste of time! Has the DM sunk to sensationalism?? The minister has old “inherited” vehicles that came with blue lights that he doesn’t use. Must he incur costs to remove them. Clickbait headline! Think I’ll click on unsubscribe!

Manfred Hasewinkel Jan 8, 2025, 11:10 PM

The headline and article remind of the IOL style of reporting, and this comes from somebody who thinks Steenhuizen is a fool.

Just another Comment Jan 8, 2025, 11:14 PM

Storm in a teacup and tabloid press from DM. Grow up!

c***4@g***.com Jan 8, 2025, 11:21 PM

WOW, DM! What happened to your editorial integrity? I honestly hope, if there is a case to be made, that John Steenhuisen will sue the living shit out of you. The way the article has been written puts question marks all over Steenhuisen. Do the right thing and apologise. You should be ashamed!

Karl Sittlinger Jan 9, 2025, 09:52 AM

DM is now appealing the Pretoria Girls High School judgement a second time even though they were so very clearly in the wrong. You cannot expect them to do the right thing any more it seems.

Neels de Jager Jan 9, 2025, 08:15 AM

Poor journalism. Maybe I should reconsider my subscription.

Peer Iuel Jan 9, 2025, 09:35 AM

Victoria O'Regan did you actually do any investigation for this article? This is gutter journalism of the highest order, you should be ashamed! Is there no more editorial oversight at the DM.

Donald bemax Jan 9, 2025, 09:42 AM

This entire article is total nonsense... Action SA should put more effort into getting on with the job instead of wasting time on fairy tales. Watch Alec Hogg interview John Steenhuizen. Hogg has washed out the Hoggwash... so to speak

robby 77 Jan 9, 2025, 10:32 AM

As I got further down the article, I realised that what I was reading was a totally manufactured non-story. Very very disappointed at DM to kick off this year. I realise there might be some slow days in the news but this would be amateur for a village rag. Would Branko have published it?

F E'rich Jan 9, 2025, 11:37 AM

Minister Steenhuizen does deserve some criticism on other issues, but what is wrong with using inherited vehicles and saving the money it would cost to remove the blue lights, as long as they aren't used?

User Jan 9, 2025, 08:43 PM

Now I see DM is messing about with the comments. My comment of 9th January around 3am, critical of VOR’s click bait article, as well as several following comments, has been removed. Will have to take screenshots in future - as I will of this one. Didn’t think DM would use censorship.

Mike Newton Jan 10, 2025, 09:13 AM

A plague on all their houses

tony.kent Jan 10, 2025, 10:06 AM

Really just how important is this article given how troubled this country is? Victoria, find something worthwhile to report on or get another career.

Andries Breytenbach Jan 10, 2025, 10:38 AM

DM’s coverage on this has been poor. If you’d made sure of the facts from the outset, the story might have been about cheap politicking rather than Steenhuisen’s alleged abuse of official vehicles and blue lights.

amuhnkuna Jan 10, 2025, 03:51 PM

Now that this hit job by the Daily Maverick has been debunked, will the publication issue a written retraction, or will they double down and allow themselves to be used by nefarious elements?