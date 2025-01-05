Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

ANALYSIS

The sad destiny of the City of Joburg – even more discord, frustration and anger

While last year’s elections gave many new optimism for our future, the situation in Joburg may well reduce residents there to hopelessness. Unfortunately, due to the current political situation in that city, it seems unlikely that there can be any fix in anything shorter than the medium term. In other words, Joburg’s problems appear unlikely to be fixed in under five years.
Joburg-Politics-Analysis-Grootes Illustrative Image: Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo) | Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) | Joburg city manager Floyd Brink. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) | Earthquake crack. (Image: Freepik) | Vandalised traffic light. (Photo: Papi Morake / Gallo Images) | Potholes. (Image: pngall.com) | Water taps. (Photo: Leila Dougan) | An aerial view of Johannesburg on 14 December 2013. (Photo: Dean Hutton / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
5 Jan 2025
Facebook
116

For many hundreds of thousands of people, returning to Joburg to start the year after time at home or on holiday would have been a wretched reminder of how much has declined so quickly.

When leaving the Sanral-managed national highways and entering the city it is impossible to ignore the broken traffic lights, the potholes, the evidence of broken water mains, the fact that so much infrastructure does not work.

And there appears to be no sense of urgency from any of the politicians running the city.

As the important reporting by Ferial Haffajee in these pages has pointed out so many times, the mayor, Dada Morero, appears almost absent. 

During the water cut-off in many middle-class suburbs in December, as the holidays started, he was nowhere to be seen.

Over the holiday period it has emerged that he wants to appoint Joburg Property Company CEO Helen Botes as city manager, despite the fact she presides over what Currency described as “the Wild West of governance” in Joburg. 

Instead of focusing on improving the situation for the city’s residents, officials tried to increase the number of security guards for the mayor and other councillors. A court has now ruled that this is illegal. 

But it is more evidence that those who currently run the city are more interested in themselves than serving its residents.

The reason for all of this is, of course, politics.

While installing your own solar panels on your own roof does not affect anyone else, drawing water from an aquifer through a borehole can.

The ANC does not have a majority, and governs with help from several smaller parties. Despite the fact that it is in a coalition with the DA in national government, the DA has been kept out of power in Joburg.

Consistently, the DA has said that it believes the council needs to be disbanded and fresh elections held across the entire metro. But this would require two-thirds of the current councillors to vote for such a motion. Which, of course, they will not do.

In the meantime, several other important processes are playing out.

Many who live in the richer suburbs have already found ways around the problems of Joburg’s electricity infrastructure. They are among those who have built about 5,000MW of solar capacity across the country.

This leaves them dealing with the problems of water infrastructure.

Unfortunately, while installing your own solar panels on your own roof does not affect anyone else, drawing water from an aquifer through a borehole can. 

While this can be contested, there does appear to be some evidence that too many people drawing too much water from aquifers could lead to this water running out. And, perhaps, to other longer-term consequences.

This is unlikely to stop people from taking steps to secure water supplies for themselves and their families.

The net result of this is that Joburg could well see much more inequality, in that it will be divided between those who battle to get enough drinking water to survive, and those who have plenty of water for their swimming pools.

This means the city will be separated into those who have water and electricity, and those who don’t.

The social implications of this are huge, it can only lead to more discord, frustration and anger. 

For some, the local elections will be the one chance the city has to be saved. But a brief look at the political forces at play suggests this may not be the case.

And while people can live without electricity, they cannot live without water. Which means the stakes are only going to get higher.

This then means that the local elections, due to be held in about 18 months, will be crucial for Joburg.

For some, it will be the one chance the city has to be saved – if there is a change in the political leadership, perhaps there will be a change in the city.

But a brief look at the political forces at play suggests this may not be the case.

There is probably one big assumption that can be made, that the ANC is likely to lose a large share of the vote.

Considering that it fell to just under 35% in Gauteng (from just under 50% previously) it is safe to assume that it will fall significantly in Joburg too.

In fact, the decline may be much more significant.

This is because of the way the city has been governed, and because the ANC has played such a big part in it.

It was the ANC that supported Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda as mayor, despite the fact that its own coalition principles said it should not support mayors from minority parties.

When evidence emerged that he may have been involved in a scam, and stolen money from Soweto residents, the ANC defended him. It was only when it was certain it could elect its own mayor that the party allowed him to resign.

Gwamanda has now been arrested, which means that many residents may well hold the ANC responsible for supporting a criminal as mayor. 

The ANC’s current mayor, Morero, has also been almost strangely absent during times of crisis. It seems unlikely he, and those around him, will be able to mount a strong campaign.

While all of this may mean the ANC loses votes, it is much harder to predict where they will go.

Some will go to MK (of course, this is not certain, much may depend on whether MK can form a coherent political party, and stop the suspensions and leadership changes which have become its hallmark).

ActionSA has also done well in Joburg in the past, but it may suffer as a result of its decision to work with the ANC in Joburg and Tshwane.

Others will go to the DA, if only because it has strong structures on the ground in many suburbs, and is able to convince its supporters to actually vote.

But it seems unlikely in the extreme that the DA will get anything close to 50%.

All of this means that there is likely to be a very muddled picture after the local elections.

It is entirely possible that the ANC and the DA end up still as the two biggest parties. But if the Gauteng ANC still refuses to work with the DA, and is able to prevent the Joburg ANC from forming such a coalition (despite recent calls from at least one senior member of the ANC Youth League in Gauteng) then the current situation will persist.

When Morero took over as mayor in 2024, he said residents should not expect major improvements in the two years before the local elections. Unfortunately, he was correct.

The other option, of course, is that the DA is able to win enough votes to form a coalition with other smaller parties, as it has done in Joburg and Tshwane in the past.

But it would not be easy.

One of the other assumptions that could be made ahead of the local elections is that many people will simply not vote. This means that those one-person parties who are able to get enough support will be able to enter the council.

This increases the risk that bigger parties are held to ransom by smaller parties (unless the law is changed before the local elections).

And even when the DA has governed in Gauteng, there is not much evidence that it was able to make any improvement. As the situation in Tshwane has shown, it is able to create its own scandals.

When Morero took over as mayor of Joburg in 2024, he said something very few incoming leaders would say – that residents should not expect major improvements in the two years before the local elections, while he was mayor.

In this, unfortunately, he was correct.

He may just have been wrong on the timeline. It may be much, much longer before residents do see any major improvements. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
N***i@g***.com Jan 5, 2025, 10:28 PM

The search to an alternative to the ANC continuously run into a cul de sac. SA has had shortage of viable opposition from 1994. Always had an option of far-right, or far left with voter base skewed along racial lines. Challenge is that good governance is clearly not enough to assist any party.

Marcus Aurelius Jan 6, 2025, 07:31 AM

In what way is the DA far right?

Malcolm McManus Jan 6, 2025, 08:27 AM

As far right as a lefty wants it to be.

N***i@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 02:23 PM

With my encephalon up, I know I've made no mention of DA in my comment. However, if anyone else's is also up, it should be known that all centrist parties, world over, are identical with their blue colours, DA is one of them.

Conrad Kemp Jan 6, 2025, 09:42 AM

Roman Cabanac.

Karl Sittlinger Jan 6, 2025, 09:53 AM

So you define an entire multi racial party by one individual wrong person whose appointment is being reversed? Care to actually debate policy?

D'Esprit Dan Jan 6, 2025, 11:19 AM

Is the appointment being reversed? He's given his boss the middle finger and is stubbornly in situ. And Big John is too scared to actually fire him.

Pieter van de Venter Jan 6, 2025, 01:00 PM

Yes, Steenhuizen did ask the Public Admin to fire him. As far as I know but if Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi (the minister) has done anything, is an open question.

Paddy Ross Jan 6, 2025, 02:25 PM

My reply relates to Pieter van de Venter. Woke is not an insult as some seem to believe but merely means that one has a social conscience. I am proud to call myself politically as a conservative with a social conscience.

Malcolm McManus Jan 6, 2025, 10:03 AM

If he performs in his position and contributes in a meaningful way for all races to benefit, I will judge his rightness.

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 10:04 AM

Hilarious. N*zis and white supremacists everywhere are offended by that. Surely it must take more to qualify as far-right than blather a bit on a youtube channel? It seems like standards are slipping.

Pieter van de Venter Jan 6, 2025, 01:02 PM

It seems right and far right wing is fashionable again and far left is not as "in" and glamorous as it used to be. And to be centre, or right does not mean you are a N@zi that seems to be the theme of the woke factions.

f***3@g***.com Jan 7, 2025, 01:35 AM

Pray tell?? by whose standard is Roman Cabanac now suddenly the epitome of poor political choices?? A man who calls a spade a spade

N***i@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 01:53 PM

All intents DA is 100% a centrist. It is but casualty of race (rightly/wrongly). The gulf between what DA is trying to portray of itself and the image formed by perceptions is too vast. DA's PR hasn't been effective in pushing against this and, clearly good governance alone seem not enough.

jackt bloek Jan 6, 2025, 02:45 PM

DA rose to power saying "FIGHT BACK" when Nelson Mandela was still president, 5 years into democracy, 5 years after the end of apartheid, 5 years after the end of colonailsim WHO IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WILL RUN A CAMPAIGN AGAINST NELSON MANDELA "FIGHT BACK"

N***i@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 04:39 PM

Indeed, the "Fight Back" campaigns were divisive, heightened racial animosities and the recent banning of the national symbol was just a bad communication. However, there is no doubt that the party loves SA

Glyn Morgan Jan 6, 2025, 08:34 AM

The DA is very central on the political scale. It is definitely the best option for Jo'burg.

Francois Smith Jan 6, 2025, 10:09 AM

Strange - the far left, ie the ANC aligned with the SACP (and Cosatu), has with its policies to decrease the gap between rich and poor only increased it down to a level where the poor will run out of water! They sold their water for R350 pm for a vote for the ANC. Ramaphosa must be so PROUD!

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 12:07 PM

Nope. SA has a shortage of voters who value clean governance over snappy dressing, bling wheel rolling and improbably wealthy big men telling socialist BS stories.

Glyn Morgan Jan 6, 2025, 04:58 PM

The DA is the obvious, sensible, party to fix SA.

N***i@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 06:07 PM

Maybe true, but reality is, DA did not reach its goal of more than 30%, but only plateaued at 21.8%. Zille later said, anything over 20% support is significant. Pinning hopes on possible formation of a centre or a new majority of constitutionalists. Seems DA has given up idea of governing alone.

Robinson Crusoe Jan 5, 2025, 10:32 PM

Use common sense, voters. Consider Cape Town and the Western Cape.

Brian Schultz Jan 6, 2025, 08:38 AM

Exactly, this is the tragedy of this article and some of the comments made. The reality is that where the DA has been given a reasonable hand, they DO make a difference to the benefit of ALL residents. Somehow too many are blind to this truth.

Malcolm McManus Jan 6, 2025, 09:08 AM

Ya, just ask the Eastern Cape resident who go West. Must be a reason they are flocking to the Western Cape in droves. Yet they still vote for the ANC. Like Syrians and Pakistanis, who escape their own countries to Europe and then want Europe to be like their own countries. Mind boggling.

Derek Taylor Jan 6, 2025, 09:57 AM

This is fundamental mindboggling problem is SA. Leave something that is broken and break something that is working. A short-term vision of enjoy it while it lasts. A very nomad way of life.

Derek Taylor Jan 6, 2025, 09:57 AM

This is fundamental mindboggling problem is SA. Leave something that is broken and break something that is working. A short-term vision of enjoy it while it lasts. A very nomad way of life.

Kanu Sukha Jan 6, 2025, 01:57 PM

Not just in SA ! Like Elon getting ready for him &amp; his billionaire friends to migrate to their new 'home' in space ? Climate change being a hoax/scam ! Always male/masculine incidentally !

Rod MacLeod Jan 6, 2025, 10:32 AM

There is nothing as uncommon as "sense". One only has to look at the 51 other countries comprising iAfrika to get a sense of where SA is headed, eventually.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 6, 2025, 11:23 AM

Lazy stereotyping, Rod. As someone who works across Africa and has done for 30 years, I've seen gradual to vast improvements in many countries. Obviously there is a long way to go and some disaster areas, but Africa in 2025 compared to 1995 when I started working across the region is massive.

Kanu Sukha Jan 6, 2025, 02:03 PM

'Independent' analysis/views is/are anathema to those who want/seek confirmation of their Eurocentric and colonialist biases .

Rod MacLeod Jan 6, 2025, 07:23 PM

Trite stuff - I have travelled on business extensively through Africa. Why don't you take a trip to any of these - Dar, Lagos, Accra, Lusaka, Nairobi, Maputo, Harare, Luanda - and come talk to me about "Eurocentric and colonialist biases". I'd bet the farm you haven't even been to Benoni.

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 02:25 PM

I did work in 16 other African countries up till 15 years ago and in those at least the direction of travel was almost universally upward. Ours was already tipping downward so I'd be surprised to find that we aren't eclipsed within the next decade at most if we haven't imploded before then.

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 02:30 PM

A standout from that experience was of a senior exec in Kenya telling me that SA was in the early phase of its post liberation life cycle and that I should prepare myself for a long period of decline. I laughed at him over my beer and said that he was mistaken as us saffers weren't that dumb.

Rod MacLeod Jan 6, 2025, 10:33 AM

We can boast about the W Cape, but make no bones about it - with a continuing influx of unskilled unemployable migrants, soon the ANC will have the numbers to take back this province.

Kanu Sukha Jan 6, 2025, 02:18 PM

Not surprising..because it is happening globally where colonialist &amp; imperialist regimes are seeing rapid decline in indigenous numbers, but feel entitled to hang on to 'power' &amp; moreover 'control'.. especially over those they would 'other'. Partly explains emergence of extreme 'right wing'

Charles Parr Jan 5, 2025, 11:47 PM

I find it so sad that the ANC can't even be bothered to run the most important metro in the country properly. There simply isn't enough pride and skill in the organisation.

cracklin62 Jan 6, 2025, 07:10 AM

There is pride in the ANC. - in their ever expanding wasitlines.

Sbusiso Nkabinde Jan 6, 2025, 03:57 AM

It saddens me to see Randburg deteriorate right in front of my eyes, Randburg CBD looks like a dumping zone, Windsor doesn't have street lights, cable theft takes place every 3 month's, Druglords run the city,aging infrastructure, etc..THE ANC MUST GO...ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

Bette Kun Jan 6, 2025, 07:50 AM

??

Mark Chapman Jan 6, 2025, 03:59 PM

Drive down Ontdekkers Road and through Brixton and Braamfontein the devastation on either side of the road is absolutely shocking. A lot of the destruction can be blamed on Johannesburg Water - crators in the roads and pavements for shoddy leak repairs and poorly installed water meters.

Elizabeth Louw Jan 6, 2025, 06:01 AM

Cry the beloved city - with absent DA councillors my neighbourhood is lost. Who to vote for is a major dilemma.

User Jan 6, 2025, 06:04 AM

Public servants are mandated by law to be "responsible for delivering services to the public while adhering to established legal frameworks and ethical standards." Why does the law not serve the people...?

m***n@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 06:51 AM

The law is not able to protect people from themselves, democratically elected, the demos lives with the outcome

Indeed Jhb Jan 6, 2025, 02:31 PM

Those public servants will bury you in paper that shows they achieved their goals and earned a bonus. That the initiative was a failure from the start is beside the point!

Indeed Jhb Jan 6, 2025, 02:31 PM

Those public servants will bury you in paper that shows they achieved their goals and earned a bonus. That the initiative was a failure from the start is beside the point!

Kanu Sukha Jan 6, 2025, 02:40 PM

Lesson from 'great' US.. where admin spokespeople frequently claim that the 'law' is subject to 'interpretation'! Always 'contested' territory.. hence a convicted felon can become president! Remember how SA case to ICJ was declared 'without merit, standing, baseless etc' - before finding ?

Roodepoort Rocker Jan 6, 2025, 06:28 AM

18 Months is a long time if you are thirsty or need to wash. And broken pipes don't fix themselves when a new political party takes over - it going to take years to fix this mess. When will voters realise that neither the ANC, EFF or MK can govern??? Look at their track record - chaos and theft.

Grumpy Old Man Jan 6, 2025, 06:44 AM

Jhb with the brightest minds on the Planet, with Singaporian type administration and truck loads of money will take at least 5 years to fix (if they started tomorrow) If the ANC continues to back Lesufi, the slide into the abyss will continue for the residents and ANC alike

H***8@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 07:53 AM

I agree 100% with you, Lesufi will lead us into a precipice.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 6, 2025, 06:49 AM

Always remember that it's Panyaza Lesufi who has ultimately sold Joburg down the river. He was responsible for forcing 2 Al Jamah mayor's on us and now useless Morero and his band of con artists.

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 09:11 AM

Nope, it was the people who voted for him. He is their agent and he's doing exactly what they want him to.

Malcolm McManus Jan 6, 2025, 11:05 AM

The sad thing is, no matter how bad it gets, it will take a long time time to change those peoples thinking. It does not bode too well for the future.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 6, 2025, 11:25 AM

In dwindling numbers - barely reached a Motshekga pass in the last elections; long may that plummeting support continue.

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 12:13 PM

Not to worry. More than 50% of Gautengs voters said they want what he has to offer or worse in the form of the EFF and MK and that's before you get to all the rats and mice parties who promise even more free stuff. We may well still look back on this as the good old days before long.

douw.smit Jan 7, 2025, 08:32 AM

I assume the Gauteng voters like to suffer, if they voted for the ANC then they cant complain of the mess the province is in.

n***6@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 06:53 AM

You unfortunately give the DA in Gauteng too much credit than they have earned. The DA is so invested in Whiteness that they have actively sabotaged their own leaders not not equally invested in Whiteness. There is no prospect of a pro white party ever emerging even within the DA.

Marcus Aurelius Jan 6, 2025, 07:33 AM

Please define this "whiteness" of which you speak?

Brian Britz Jan 6, 2025, 09:09 AM

Ignore him he is just being racist

Indeed Jhb Jan 6, 2025, 10:36 AM

Agreed!

Glyn Morgan Jan 6, 2025, 08:39 AM

A very strange comment......

Karl Sittlinger Jan 6, 2025, 08:43 AM

"The DA is so invested in Whiteness that they have actively sabotaged their own leaders not not equally invested in Whiteness." Absolute racially prejudiced drivel.

Indeed Jhb Jan 6, 2025, 10:38 AM

Only way the ANC can get votes - hammer on colour

Indeed Jhb Jan 6, 2025, 10:38 AM

Only way the ANC can get votes - hammer on colour

D'Esprit Dan Jan 6, 2025, 11:26 AM

Worth posting twice!

Kris Marais Jan 6, 2025, 09:13 AM

This is a racist remark. Perhaps the ANC is invested in 'Blackness?'. If so where has this taken Joburgs's and its infrastructure? The racial divide in SA appears to be fraught with very divergent expectations. Meanwhile its cities continue to dissolve like so many Disprins. Quo Vadis

D'Esprit Dan Jan 6, 2025, 11:27 AM

The ANC is invested only it's myriad Ponzi schemes to keep the factions in check. They don't give a damn about ordinary citizens on any colour.

Malcolm McManus Jan 6, 2025, 09:18 AM

The sad thing is the thuggish white apartheid regime handed the ANC a perfectly functioning JHB. It wasn't the "white" DA that destroyed or lacked to maintain or improve it. The same DA that is by far the most diverse party representative of all races.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 6, 2025, 09:33 AM

Suit yourself and point out a "black party/blackness party", to use your own terminology, that works and delivers in Africa. It will take 30 years for any effective party to fix this mess without AApartheid and BBBEE, 50 years with AA and BBBEE.

Andrew Blaine Jan 6, 2025, 07:05 AM

George Orwell said it all "All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others!" Democracy relies on integrity, honesty and responsibility to others, all of which are blatantly absent in Gauteng

Malcolm McManus Jan 6, 2025, 07:19 AM

No worries. The ANC will get the Chinese to fix JHB. They are colonizing the whole of Africa. Which is okay because they are not classified as white. They are included in the BEE classification as black. All good apparently.

Indeed Jhb Jan 6, 2025, 10:41 AM

In a nutshell

Cachunk Jan 6, 2025, 07:22 AM

Jo’burg, if you don’t vote DA then you deserve the chaos, corruption and incompetence that you’re currently experiencing. It’s really not rocket science.

Marcus Aurelius Jan 6, 2025, 07:30 AM

"But it seems unlikely in the extreme that the DA will get anything close to 50%", and this is their problem. If the residents cannot see that voting for the DA will give them the best chance of a functioning metro- (Evidence- Cape town), then they will get the government they vote for.

Glyn Morgan Jan 6, 2025, 08:44 AM

Spot on. I do not see the media supporting the DA, do you? Maybe the media IS THE PROBLEM?

c***7@h***.co.za Jan 6, 2025, 02:25 PM

I don't think the media has anything to do with it, the majority of the electorate do not read DM or Naspers etc, or they don't read at all. I really don't think the DA does enough on social media, I think this is where some gains could be made with some clever thinking.

N***i@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 06:25 PM

NO, but the thinking here in these DM pages is that, it is not the responsibility of a political party to reach out to the electorate clearly with its vision and intentions. But here, the electorate get insulted for not seeing the "obviously" good DA. Very clever....

rouxenator Jan 6, 2025, 07:38 AM

Mmmm, yes, this too shall go unpunished. But just you dare order a drink on a domestic flight and you have the nation against you including the SAHRC.

N***i@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 06:29 PM

Didn't someone say "animals are not equally equal, equal" something like that...

N***i@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 06:31 PM

Hahaha! Didn’t someone say “animals are not equally equal, equal” something like that.....

Bevan Jones Jan 6, 2025, 08:30 AM

The politicians seem to think there's still meat on the carcass. They need to understand that the prey is dead and the jackals have cleaned the bones. There's no more meat, never mind gravy, to be had. They must move on to another city now and then maybe JHB might have a chance to recover.

Colin Braude Jan 6, 2025, 08:33 AM

The ANC has historically done better in national elections [2024] than in municipal elections so 2026 could be even worse for them. Their slow unbundling &amp; internal contestation will intensify as cadres jostle for a declining number of posts and the 2017 congress looms.

Colin Braude Jan 6, 2025, 08:33 AM

The ANC has historically done better in national elections [2024] than in municipal elections so 2026 could be even worse for them. Their slow unbundling &amp; internal contestation will intensify as cadres jostle for a declining number of posts and the 2017 congress looms.

andretait156 Jan 6, 2025, 08:48 AM

I find it so strange that the ANC don't ever seem to decide " let's show the racists and people that keep saying blacks can't run a city or country thst we CAN!" Lets focus our energy and resources on one city and make it great! Lets show them they are wrong! Nope. keep proving the stereotype

Malcolm McManus Jan 6, 2025, 09:24 AM

A very good point. Like an own goal for proving racists wrong. ANC sabotaging the plight of those that elected them. A national and international embarrassment.

Jax Steele Jan 6, 2025, 09:39 AM

I agree, why not prove that they will and can abd be shown to make an improvement. Surely this is what all good decent humans should would, coukd do.... ok I just realised I am making no sense. Happy New Year to all the good humans out there.

Karl Sittlinger Jan 6, 2025, 09:06 AM

While the DA may have made some mistakes, there really is no parity and comparison to the waste and corruption the ANC has caused in Joburg. Could we get a proper analysis and timelines who messed up what before we come to conclusions that the DA made no progress?

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 09:07 AM

Democracy isn't for good everyone and it certainly isn't for the criminally stupid voters of Gauteng much less those of us doomed to go along for the ride they have us on.

Cachunk Jan 6, 2025, 10:10 AM

Anyone who votes for the anc must be intellectually challenged..

User Jan 6, 2025, 09:11 AM

Mogale City. The ANC/EFF coalition has allowed the entire Cradle of Humankind to descend into a quagmire of dead aquatic life, raw sewage in water systems, and no effort to correct this ghastly mess. The only thing hard at work in Mogale are the DA councillors but what hope against the ruling mob?

Johan Buys Jan 6, 2025, 09:25 AM

The GNU is a joke if it does not also translate into the same mechanisms in provinces and councils.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 6, 2025, 09:26 AM

My intense love for SA and ALL its people/s, + my already very intricate knowledge of Sub-Saharan Africa by 1992, made me vote NO at that referendum. Study the UN's HDI's, already by 1994 SA was the best educated, most prosperous black majority on Earth. What happened? Mayibuye iAfrika happened.

Malcolm McManus Jan 6, 2025, 11:23 AM

I voted Yes. I was influenced by University liberals. They all went to Australia after 94. Instead of Apartheid, we should have rather had 40 years integrating all society and spending huge amounts of money educating and securing the well being of the greater population, followed by democracy.

A***6@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 10:24 AM

Dear Joe Burgers, Happy New Year and Greetings from sunny, clean and well administered Western Cape. My sincere sympathy and condolences with your dying city and province. Unfortunately you have made your bed, now have to lie on it. Fortunately you not alone. 8 other provinces the same. Regards

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 10:35 AM

Steady on alex. Try and stick to the facts, its not always sunny in the Western Cape.

A***6@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 10:53 AM

Of course not! It rains during winters in the WC like the rest of the world! However, it is sunny today like it has been for most of the summer. You want me to send you a pic? Shame you sound grumpy and I can understand why. Jo'burg not a nice place to be with no drinking water. My sympathy..

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 11:13 AM

The majority of my family, all much less grumpy than me, live in the WC and taunt me with their pics of the place often. I curse my stupidity for still being in the anc paradise of jhb most days. Sadly the EC's major export means that the WC is ultimately doomed to revet to anc misrule or worse

A***6@g***.com Jan 6, 2025, 05:26 PM

Agreed. The ANC will buss in 1000s of them into the WC for their 113th party, with most of them, if not all, not returning from where they came from once tasted our sweet clean drinking water straight from the tap. Not sure why it is held in WC, They did not liberate us, we liberated ourselves!

Is there hope South Africa? Jan 6, 2025, 10:12 PM

Enjoy it while it lasts. As the rest of the provinces deteriorate, so the mass migration to the W Cape will cause it to sink with the rest of the ship. Sadly after reading all these comments, I realise there is no hope. It's just a matter of time...

Fernando Moreira Jan 6, 2025, 10:30 AM

The Left ( majority ) continue to vote themselves into poverty ! If residents cant figure out the difference by now then accept the way it is ! Just vote DA simple !!

Mark Penwarden Jan 6, 2025, 10:49 AM

All anyone in JHB needs to do is look at CoCT &amp; ask the question, "Do we want a functioning city?", &amp; if the answer's yes then perhaps it's time to vote for a party that maintains infrastructure, &amp; thinks about people needs &amp; not self enrichment. The DA is by no means perfect but it does work.

Patterson Alan John Jan 6, 2025, 11:10 AM

Nothing will be perfect - religion, a political party, wife, husband, friend, employer, job. We have to accept small imperfections. For serious issues, if it cannot be changed, you move on. The DA makes few mistakes and will make more, but it has the will and the means for positive change in SA.

blouhemel1 Jan 6, 2025, 11:21 AM

2 points . First , Gauteng is a poisoned chalice . It will take so long to turn around it will kill off the chances of the governing party to survive. Second. Read Anthea Jeffries. She writes that this is the ANCs intention. First destroy capitalist initiatives to recover communist ambitions.

Rod MacLeod Jan 6, 2025, 11:22 AM

"The reason for all of this is, of course, politics." Thanks Stephen - here was me thinking it was incompetence, dishonesty, laziness and grifting. Now I know it's only politics. I once was blind but now I see.

zipkoppie Jan 6, 2025, 11:44 AM

Poor residents keep shooting themselves in the foot by voting for these parties, poor people are disproportionately affected by this, but it is also poor people who disproportionately vote for the ANC, EFF and actionSA, and like the saying goes, as jy nie wil luister nie, dan moet jy voel.

johnbpatson Jan 6, 2025, 01:00 PM

It is not the elected politicians who fill the potholes, or collect the cash for electricity and water. It is technicians and managers and in some cities they carry on working even as the politicians fight. South Africa's problem is these techs and managers are politicised.

louis viljee Jan 6, 2025, 01:35 PM

How sad! And the problem appears to manifest itself right here in the comments: racists and other -ists pointing fingers at each other rather than recognising that only through working together we can improve things.

Middle aged Mike Jan 6, 2025, 01:59 PM

Nonsense. A lack of "working together" has nothing to do with JHB's problems. They are 100% caused by electing a bunch of plunderers to run the city for almost all of the last 30 years. Only by voting with our heads instead of our base prejudices can we improve things.

w***e@y***.com Jan 6, 2025, 02:07 PM

Dm approved comment goes here.

Gerrie Pretorius Jan 7, 2025, 07:02 AM

There is a “contract” between government and the voters: Voters must pay tax and government MUST spend it efficiently and wisely for the benefit of ALL citizens. Taxpayers are doing their part. Government is not. Let’s take them to court for breach of contract?

jackt bloek Jan 6, 2025, 01:58 PM

the ANC spent 100 years fighting the National Party to take control of JOBURG ,and the CBD is among the worst in the word . JOBURG CBD is mess worst than ADIS ABABA , NAIROBI, GABARONE, DAR ES SALAM, HARARE, PORT LOUIS, WINDHOEK.. shame shame shame

chrislevieux Jan 6, 2025, 02:08 PM

Jo'burg, City of Gold? City of Dirt, City of Filth, City of No Water.

Indeed Jhb Jan 6, 2025, 02:44 PM

A truly world class african city - the worst of the worst

chrislevieux Jan 6, 2025, 02:09 PM

And City of No Hope!

jackt bloek Jan 6, 2025, 02:43 PM

it will come as a shock, but the amount of money our govenment spends on Johannesburg with 5 million people is more than what the Mozambiquan govenment spends on 33 million , its entire population Why is Joburg run as badly as Maputo?

David Crossley Jan 6, 2025, 04:36 PM

Once again, I point to the Western Cape where things work! The ANC is a spent force as far as I am concerned and the sooner the voting public switch off its life support and elect a competent local government, the sooner we will turn the tide here.

Cunningham Ngcukana Jan 7, 2025, 11:59 AM

We need the commercial capital to be functional and we do not need the distracting news about the city. We need capable people at the helm of departments and their political leaders not clowns. The importance of Johannesburg requires those at its helm to grasp it and act accordingly.