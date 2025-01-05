Mohamed Salah proud of ‘incredible’ Liverpool career amid sizzling season

Mohamed Salah has scored 20 or more goals in all competitions in all eight of his seasons with Liverpool. In the Premier League era, which began in 1992, only Englishmen Alan Shearer (10 times) and Harry Kane (nine times) have had more 20-plus goal campaigns than the Egyptian.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during a Premier League match against West Ham United at London Stadium on 29 December 2024. (Photo: Marc Atkins / Getty Images)

For a winger, this a sensational return and one which Salah can’t help but be proud of, as he expressed during a recent interview with Showmax.

“It’s something incredible, something that I am very proud of. I worked very hard for it. Being a winger and getting those numbers isn’t easy,” said Salah.

“I feel like people will appreciate it even more when they see it in the future, because some people may see it as normal, because I have done it every year for the last eight seasons. But for a winger to do it every year is quite hard,” the Egyptian attacker said.

“People appreciate what I have done. But when you are scoring those numbers every year for six, seven or eight years, they see it as normal. But it isn’t easy at all.”

Everything the Egyptian has touched so far this season has turned into goals. In 26 matches across all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign, Salah now has 21 goals and 17 assists. In the 2024 calendar year, Salah managed 52 goal involvements, with 29 goals and 23 assists. The latter stat is a Premier League record for Liverpool.

Chasing history

In the history of the Premier League, only Frenchman Thierry Henry (with four) has won the Golden Boot more times than Salah (three). Although Manchester City super striker Erling Haaland (who has two) is likely to tear that whole script apart by the time he has finished, it will not detract from what Salah has achieved.

Salah is excited by the prospect of potentially equalling Henry’s record, although he is also cognisant of the immense competition he will encounter in this endeavour.

“The fourth would be quite tricky. We have many good strikers that are scoring lots of goals this season, so it won’t be easy. Winning it three times is something incredible because usually wingers win it once, maximum. I don’t take it for granted. I am humbled and privileged to have won it,” Salah said.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool tries for goal while under pressure from Jannik Vestergaard of Leicester City during a Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool, on 26 December 2024. Despite some extraordinary performances for Liverpool, Salah’s future at the club is still not locked down. (Photo: Jan Kruger / Getty Images)

When Salah arrived at Liverpool in 2017, there were questions about whether he could finally fulfil his potential as a Premier League player. The Egyptian had arrived in England via London – leaving Swiss club Basel to join Chelsea. This was three years before he moved to Merseyside.

His time at Chelsea saw him struggle to command a place in the starting lineup, with the winger twice being sent on loan to Italian clubs. First with Fiorentina, then with Roma.

The latter club eventually signed him permanently in 2016. But he remained in Italy for just that season before the Reds came marching in, asking for his services. Suddenly, he could redeem his disappointing first stint in English soccer.

Statement start

He did this emphatically during his debut season for Liverpool. Salah managed to score a staggering 44 goals in 52 matches during his debut season with the Reds. Despite some murmurings that such a return was a fluke, Salah has managed similar hauls in subsequent seasons.

In the 2024/25 season, the 32-year-old hopes to surpass those 44 goals in all competitions, while also collecting a few more trophies – in case he leaves Liverpool. Salah’s current contract expires at the end of this campaign, and to date, it appears that the player and his club are far from agreeing terms.

“The plan is to beat those numbers. So far, my numbers are good, so hopefully I can beat it. But again, I don’t want to beat those numbers and not win a trophy. I just want to have a trophy, even if my numbers are a little less,” Salah said.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action during a Premier League match against West Ham United at London Stadium on 29 December 2024. (Photo: Marc Atkins / Getty Images)

Salah was the centrepiece of a Reds revolution under former manager Jürgen Klopp, which saw Liverpool snap a three-decade wait for a league title in 2020 – a year after they had conquered Europe by clinching the Champions League.

With Manchester City running riot under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, Klopp and his Reds often had to settle for being bridesmaids. Nevertheless, Salah would not trade his time at Liverpool for anything. Understandably too, his career with the Reds will be etched in history as one of the greatest in Premier League history.

“It’s been an incredible journey. I have enjoyed every moment at this football club, even when we struggled. I have enjoyed the good and bad moments,” said Salah.

“Some people run away from the bad moments. I don’t. I take in every moment because I know once I am no longer a footballer, I will never experience these moments again. Also, there are lessons to be learnt in both good and bad moments. So, I take it all in,” the two-time African player of the year said.

What Salah has learnt during his career, he is applying exceptionally this season in particular. As he points out, his individual achievements will be diluted if Liverpool end the season without any silverware. DM