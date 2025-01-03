Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

DUO IN THE DOCk

Tenderpreneur brothers charged with murder of Umhlanga man

Scores of people jostled to get into the Durban Magistrates’ Court today, where tenderpreneurs and brothers Darren and Ferrel Govender appeared for the murder of businessman Shailen Singh in what some suspect was a hit related to a love triangle.
Greg-Ferrel-Govender Pro Secure boss and tenderpreneur Ferrel Govender and his brother Darren appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on 3 January 2025. They have been charged with the murder of Shailen Singh in Umhlanga on 29 December 2024. (Photo: Supplied)
Greg Ardé
By Greg Ardé
3 Jan 2025
15

Gunmen pumped 19 rounds into businessman Shailen Singh while he was in the driver’s seat of his car behind a popular Umhlanga restaurant at about 11.30am on Sunday, 29 December. 

Four bullets found their target: two in the head, one in the neck and one in the abdomen. Singh (32), the owner of a transport company and husband and father to a two-month-old child, died at the scene, off Meridian Drive.

His father, Pradeep, said his son left the family home in Kindlewood estate that morning after asking his mother to make him something to eat.

He said he would return in 15 minutes, but a security company called the family later to say he had been murdered.

In the Durban Magistrates’ Court today, senior public prosecutor Nkululeko Msiya said both accused, Darren and Ferrel Govender, are charged with murder, and he asked the court for a seven-day remand to conduct an identity parade and interview witnesses.

Defence attorney Ravindra Maniklall said his clients handed themselves over to the police on 1 January, when police demanded the handover of vehicles belonging to Ferrel Govender’s security company, Pro Secure.

High-profile businessmen

Darren Govender (Photo: Supplied)
Darren Govender. (Photo: Supplied)

The Govenders are high-profile businessmen in KwaZulu-Natal. In 2022, when the state’s anti-corruption Special Investigating Unit uncovered irregularities of R182-million in the supply of personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pro Secure was among the beneficiaries of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. 

After the shooting on Sunday, it was reported on social media that two vehicles, a black BMW X5 and a black Ford Ranger, were seen leaving the crime scene.

Maniklall said his clients handed themselves over to police concerning the seizure of the vehicles and never knew what charges they were facing. 

He also argued that the value of an identity parade would be diminished because reports relating to the incident and naming the brothers were widely circulated on social media before they were charged.

Maniklall called for an urgent bail application for his clients. 

He said the brothers ran construction and security companies that employed more than 3,000 people, adding that  “the publicity doesn’t augur well” for their businesses.

In court, Msiya argued that the identity parade would not be compromised. 

The State still had to investigate multiple residences owned by the brothers.

Maniklall said police had already searched all the residences but for Ferrel’s house in Johannesburg, where there was a firearm.

He said police took his clients’ cellphones, but the brothers had not given up the PINs to unlock their phones. Magistrate Ashwin Singh said his job was not to determine the brothers’ innocence or guilt. He ordered the gun to be handed over to police within 12 hours and the cellphone PINs to be disclosed. 

“Today’s magistrates’ order is important because they have to hand over a firearm and disclose the cellphone PIN codes, which I think is vital.”

Singh supporters in court

Supporters plastered their vehicles with posters calling for justice for Shailin<br>Singh (Photos: Supplied)
Supporters plastered their vehicles with posters calling for justice for Shailen Singh. (Photos: Supplied)
Supporters wore T-shirts and held placards calling for justice for Shailin<br>Singh. (Photo: Supplied)
Supporters at court wore T-shirts and held placards calling for justice for Shailen Singh. (Photo: Supplied)
Shailin Singh (Photos: Supplied)
Shailen Singh. (Photo: Supplied)

Hundreds of Shailen Singh supporters thronged the court’s corridors, each trying to secure a place near the dock. They wore T-shirts bearing pictures of Singh. 

Outside, others carried placards calling for justice for his murder. In the court corridors, beefy bodyguards from Pro Secure and other men in skinny jeans and tight T-shirts eyeballed Singh’s supporters.

Before the court appearance, two well-placed sources told Daily Maverick that Singh was at the centre of a love triangle involving a woman linked to the brothers. 

Outside court, his supporters cursed the brothers and the woman.

“They were extorting Shailen,” one said.

Another said: “Shailen was a quiet ou. He didn’t do tender nonsense. These ous (Govenders) are from Chatsworth originally. A few years ago, nobody even knew them. Now they swan around like big heavy ous with guns because they got connections in the ANC.”

Singh’s father said his son had been threatened but did not disclose details. He said his son had had a romantic relationship with a friend of the Govenders who lived in Kindelwood, which ended years ago.

Shailen’s widow, Tamikka, said they had been married for a year. “Justice must be served for Shailen and my son.”

A source with knowledge of the case said Shailen’s connection to the Kindelwood woman incensed the brothers, who allegedly demanded to meet him on the day he was murdered. 

The earliest chance for the men to apply for bail is 13 January, and they will be kept in custody at Durban Central Police Station until then.

Attorney Devin Moodley, who has a watching brief for Singh’s family, said: “When the accused appear for bail, the onus will be on them to prove exceptional circumstances justifying their release.” DM

Gareth Dickens Jan 4, 2025, 10:16 AM

Security company connections are evident in the Lifman hit. No attempt yet to associate PPA with tenders in Capetown. And what's wrong with tenders? The entire Afrikaner business class was built on them. The attempt to insert the ANC into every tragedy in Indian &amp; Coloured areas is contemptible.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 4, 2025, 11:57 AM

Afrikaner business class was not built on [unfair] tenders at all. That is a BIG lie. After a genocide that killed almost 50% of the Boer republics' women and children, policies destroying their assets, they built in Africa what no-one could on their own despite bigots/racists who reason like you.

Gareth Dickens Jan 4, 2025, 09:09 PM

Sanlam, Santam, Rembrandt, Iscor (now Acerlor Mittal) Volkskas (now ABSA) Naspers, AVBOB, and Federale Mynbou (the original Eskom cronyist tenderpreneurs) etc These companies were all created by redistributive state contracts/tenders &amp; used to create lucrative job opportunities for Afrikaners.

Bruce Gatland Jan 4, 2025, 10:39 PM

And your point is? All of the companies that you mentioned ran successfully and employed thousands of people, paid their taxes until the ANC mafia took over. The SOEs in your list are now all broken, the private companies are still around and contributing to the economy.

Johan Buys Jan 4, 2025, 10:51 PM

Gareth, you comprehend nothing. Firstly on language, there are FAR more not-white South Africans than white South Africans. So take that part away. The examples you mention are (in economic mass terms) still SOE. But anyway, what on earth do those companies have to do with this article?

Johan Buys Jan 5, 2025, 08:42 AM

(meaning not white Afrikaans South Africans)

T'Plana Hath Jan 6, 2025, 02:12 PM

Please check the articles of incorporation for your examples, 1948+, and realise we've all been living together down here for over 350 years - and counting. Tenders aren't new, yes. You are not from here, obviously, and you don't realise *tender* is now a bad word that suggests malfeasance.

T'Plana Hath Jan 6, 2025, 02:16 PM

On a separate note, and so there's no hard feelings; Do you know what AVBOB stands for? No? "Almal Vrek Behalwe Ons Besigheid" Ek sien myself uit ..

Water Buffalo Jan 4, 2025, 09:36 PM

Afrikaaner bysiness class was made by tenders and state subsidies and protectionist apartheid policies, that is the truth, and it hurts you. Lol.

Water Buffalo Jan 4, 2025, 09:37 PM

Truth stings you man, lol. Take your L like a man.

T'Plana Hath Jan 6, 2025, 01:37 PM

And at which point do YOU accept your inadequacy and 'take the L', hmmn? And why are you so eager to demonstrate your *staggering* ignorance on a public platform? Stacking your 2-min Google search against our lived experiences suggests a positively 'American' level of arrogance on your part.

T'Plana Hath Jan 6, 2025, 01:37 PM

And at which point do YOU accept your inadequacy and 'take the L', hmmn? And why are you so eager to demonstrate your *staggering* ignorance on a public platform? Stacking your 2-min Google search against our lived experiences suggests a positively 'American' level of arrogance on your part.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 4, 2025, 12:00 PM

Racist and bigoted statements like yours must at least be substantiated. How it passed moderation I do not know. Afrikaners and Afrikaans outperformed French, English and Portuguese in Africa as far as tech and science were concerned. so how can your bizarre statement be correct?

Cachunk Jan 5, 2025, 09:01 AM

They are crooked scum. Of course they’re linked to the disgusting anc.

Johan Buys Jan 4, 2025, 10:46 PM

Hell! How does a soap opera involving shady characters and a love triangle immediately become a race politics issue? Do you people actually think for yourselves or do you just cut &amp; paste from social media!!