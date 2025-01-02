Daily Maverick
DOGGED DISPARITIES OP-ED

We cannot fix SA's broken education system without reflecting on the insights from the past

Going back in time is crucial for predicting the future. We struggle to overcome the legacy of apartheid’s unequal education system, and history continues to shape present-day challenges, from systemic inequities and resource disparity.
potterton-education Job cuts are concerning because they lead to a higher learner-to-teacher ratio, which  negatively affects the quality of the learning process.Photo: Sandile Ndlovu/Gallo Images
Mark Potterton and Julie Dawjee
2 Jan 2025
A friend, now an emeritus professor, told me last week that the problem with ChatGPT is that it can’t answer life’s real questions. In our attempt to forecast next year, we also asked a few friends to identify the three headline concerns for education in 2025. We also asked ChatGPT.  AI was generic: “By 2025, South Africa’s education system is likely to show progress in technology adoption, curriculum innovation, and inclusivity. However, significant disparities in quality and access will remain challenges to overcome. Strong leadership, consistent funding, and community involvement will be critical in driving meaningful change.”

There are elements of truth in the answer and a few of our friends identified the need for strong, visionary leadership to turn our system around, something they said was lacking: “The vision must be clear and there should only be a few high-level areas to work on.” Any business management book will tell you that skilful teams are absolutely central to creating, leading, and maintaining the success of any turnaround effort. Teams are the leader’s hands in accomplishing an articulated vision. 

Our gold-standard 2011 National Development Plan offered a long-term perspective. It defined a desired destination and identified the role different sectors of society needed to play in reaching that goal. It built consensus on what the key obstacles to achieving these goals were, and set out what needed to be done to overcome those obstacles. 

Thandi

It’s hard to forget Trevor Manuel’s “Thandi” story when he reviewed the National Development Plan seven years later:  “Thandi is a young African woman, 18 years old, who passed Grade 12 in 2010. She is part of a group of just under 1,4 million, 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds who started school together in January 1999.

“But so many of those who started with Thandi, the bulk of them, 46% dropped out at high school between grades 8 and 12. Of those who came through the system, about 600,000 sat to write Grade 12 examinations. Out of the 600,000 who wrote matric, only 13% obtain university entrance and 12% get into a college to do a diploma.

“It is a very small group, 25% that started with Thandi in 1999, who have the opportunity to take things further beyond matric. But out of that entire group, somebody like Thandi, who went to a school where virtually everybody is poor and African, and because she is a female, her chances are only 4% of getting into university.”

In Thandi’s case, she couldn’t. Financial challenges, transport fees, lunch money, black tax etc. are some of the reasons that compelled her to remain at home.

With the high youth unemployment in South Africa, Thandi is likely to get odd jobs here and there… this means for all her child-bearing years, Thandi will be trapped in poverty.” 

We realise that still today there are millions in Thandi’s situation. Almost everyone we spoke to raised concerns about our poor performance in the recent Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study, and spoke of the need to address the challenges in numeracy and literacy. A ministerial expert said: “These results are a mirror for us as a country to take a long hard look at ourselves and come face to face with the cold hard truth that our educational outcomes are deeply uneven.” 

In response to the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study results, Minister Siviwe Gwarube committed more investment in teacher development, more equitable resource allocation, better use of time, evidence-based teaching methods, and engaging families. 

How do Thandi’s problems play out in school today? Picture a hot, dry August day in Limpopo. At the start of the third term, I’m monitoring project implementation and mentoring teachers. The principal, a gentle and kind woman, has analysed the school’s results and discussed the progress of each grade. The Grade 4s are struggling, particularly with their home language. I visit the teacher in the overcrowded school to better understand the problem.

Students in class at the school. (Photo: Mark Potterton)
Bored

The children’s fear is palpable. They are silent, not a single smile on their faces. The male teacher is reading about crocodiles, and the children appear to listen — or pretend to. Most students either seem bored or are not following. The teacher shouts the words and asks: “Where is the crocodile? In which river?” Only one hand goes up. The teacher answers the question before the child can.

Just then, his phone rings, and he walks out of the classroom to answer the call. I realise that the lesson is over and that he isn’t coming back. I talk to the children about their own experiences of rivers. Interest is sparked and a lively discussion ensues, with everyone eager to contribute.

Later, the principal explains that the teacher runs a business and must keep his phone on. It all makes sense. The children are afraid of the teacher, who is doing little teaching. There is little written work in their books, which have not been marked. The children are unmotivated, disinterested, and fearful. 

Recently Professor Pam Christie identified what she called the “wicked problems” in our education system: language, resourcing of schools, accountability and responsibility. Christie describes these problems as “complex and intractable”, resisting clear definition, and defying straightforward solutions in our context of conflicting interests.  

Christie said the “uncomfortable truth about South African schooling is the great disparity in resources of all sorts between schools”. Post-apartheid funding policies have fallen short of addressing historical disparities. Budget constraints mean that even the government’s norms and standards for school infrastructure cannot be met. Many schools still lack access to necessities such as clean water, proper sanitation, libraries, and laboratories. Unsurprisingly, these under-resourced schools are predominantly located in apartheid-era townships and Bantustans. Christie observed that inequity had become so entrenched that it was often regarded as “just the way things are”. The National Development Plan goal of bringing all schools up to minimum infrastructure standards remained elusive. 

A speech therapist we spoke with said there was a need to develop vocabulary and language, and that children need relevant reading materials and opportunities to read every day. A prominent professor put it another way: “We need strong foundational literacy and mathematics, and there is an urgent need to develop a better work ethic and use of the full school day.” 

Here’s where teacher unions hold the trump card. Unions, just like in other countries, loom large when it comes to education politics and policy. And depending on how you see things, they’re either essential champions for teachers and children — or the biggest obstacle to school reform.

Making early childhood development a top priority was one of the goals of the National Development Plan to improve the quality of education and the long-term prospects of future generations. This is one area where the government is making progress and beginning to channel more resources toward ensuring that children are well cared for from an early age, and that they receive appropriate emotional, cognitive and physical development stimulation.

‘Wicked problems’

The “wicked problems” overshadow the state of education, and the digital divide almost seems irrelevant. While the government has made some headway in rolling out technology, access to reliable internet and devices remains inconsistent. In poorer areas, teachers and students have very few opportunities to integrate digital tools into the learning process, leaving many behind. Wealthier schools benefit from cutting-edge resources.

Everyone we called agreed that the legacy of inequality remains one of the most pressing issues. The lack of basic infrastructure — functional toilets, reliable electricity, and safe classrooms — is a challenge. In some provinces, for example, students attend lessons under trees because their school buildings are structurally unsafe. Better-equipped urban schools are often overcrowded because of migration from rural areas. Violence in some communities permeates schools, with incidents of gangsterism and assault on the rise. This insecurity undermines learning and teaching.

We do need curriculum reform, and the Bela Act sorted. But the truth is that high levels of poverty mean that many students come to school hungry and find it hard to concentrate on lessons, making functioning feeding schemes a must. 

Going back in time is crucial for predicting the future. We struggle to overcome the legacy of apartheid’s unequal education system, and history continues to shape present-day challenges, from systemic inequities and resource disparity. Even with a better understanding of past policies, and identifying patterns of inequality, we cannot avoid repeating mistakes. For example, a better understanding of the impact of underinvestment in rural schools should drive targeted infrastructure development today. In recognising the exclusion of African languages in education, the Department of Basic Education has understood the importance of integrating mother-tongue instruction to improve learning outcomes.

Reflecting on the past equips us with the insights to build an inclusive and equitable education system. But somehow, we still lack the will to act and implement plans. 

Dr Mark Potterton is the Director of the Three2Six Refugee Children’s Education Project. Julie Dawjee is a senior school change specialist at the Catholic Institute of Education.

Andries Gouws Jan 2, 2025, 02:25 PM

Can someone please break down how government resources are not being distributed equitably between schools - presumably between historically black and coloured schools, and traditionally white/Model C sch00ls? And also why Indian students show a stellar performance? The teacher leaving class -rare?

Middle aged Mike Jan 2, 2025, 02:40 PM

Sadtu as a bought and paid for voting block for the ANC is the problem. Blaming apartheid for the abysmal state of education in SA 30 years after the ANC took absolute control is a massive PC cop out.

Lian van den Heever Jan 2, 2025, 09:21 PM

Agreed 100%

J W Jan 2, 2025, 04:32 PM

The current state of education is 100% ANC designed, built and implemented. The buck stops with them and their endless pandering to the teachers unions, who care nothing for education or our children.

Lian van den Heever Jan 2, 2025, 09:22 PM

Correct !!!

Donald bemax Jan 9, 2025, 09:55 AM

I agree..the buck stops with them .. so they can steal it

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 9, 2025, 01:09 PM

?

Nic Grobler Jan 2, 2025, 07:58 PM

One of the most important (if not THE most important) points made in this opinion piece is the necessity of mother-tongue education

Lucifer's Consiglieri Jan 2, 2025, 08:36 PM

SADTU share an objective with HF Verwoerd - sub-standard education for the majority of the population. They have been more successful in pursuing this than Verwoerd was.

Colin Braude Jan 2, 2025, 09:10 PM

When the Nats, captured the by Broederbond (mostly dominees &amp; teachers) got power, they gave Afrikaners, the Carnegie Commission "poor whites", world class schooling. When last did you hear a "v. d. Merwe" joke? The ANC used its power to loot the state, denying "their people" education.

M***1@g***.com Jan 2, 2025, 09:25 PM

The education system was working perfectly, but just needed to be upgraded to accommodate the previously "disadvantaged" and modified to the new influx of children, but it was destroyed totally to the detriment of those new scholars who needed it most. Shame on you... anc.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 9, 2025, 01:16 PM

Agree. Baby thrown out with bath water -- change everything. OBE will solve apartheid education -- and what happened... a tragedy.

i***o@w***.com Jan 2, 2025, 11:28 PM

The elephant in the room, rarely mentioned, is actually a problem of too many little elephants needing schooling. SA has too many people, legal and illegal, but too few resources to educate them all. Until overpopulation and illegal immigration are sorted, this problem will get worse and worse.

Jeff Robinson Jan 3, 2025, 07:58 AM

Erroneously, this article treats schooling and education as synonymous. The most crucial education is what happens before a child even sets foot in a school with parents being the key element. Truthfully, having a child does not make you a parent any more than having a piano makes you a pianist.

Richard Bryant Jan 3, 2025, 11:50 AM

Absolutely! The NDP prioritises pre-school education but unfortunately Bengu closed down teacher training colleges, including some excellent colleges specialising in preschool. So when kids get to Grade 1, most are already way behind and never catch up. Because parents are not doing the basics.

g***n@g***.com Jan 3, 2025, 09:28 AM

We cannot fix SA’s broken education system. There I fixed the headline for you!

User Jan 3, 2025, 07:03 PM

&gt; We struggle to overcome the legacy of apartheid’s unequal education system Poppycock! SADTU controls non-Model C state schools. They protect their incompetent, unqualified, lazy and unmotivated members. The children suffer. Any half-competent gov would have fixed infrastructure long ago.

f***a@h***.com Jan 4, 2025, 06:31 PM

Your Apartheid government with every conceivable unfair advantage could not deliver education for 8% of SA population at the expense of 92%. I would be ashamed to comment in the manner you did given your history and the facts. Have you people no shame?

w***e@y***.com Jan 4, 2025, 09:24 PM

My comment was rejected. This is my approved opinion.

Sbusiso Nkabinde Jan 4, 2025, 04:31 AM

The ANC government is to be blamed for the substandard education in our country especially amongst the black community, The ANC provides substandard education to black people so that blacks can depend heavily on social grants and government assistance.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 9, 2025, 01:28 PM

THERE! YOU'VE SAID IT? Took the words right out of my mouth. A heinous agenda to garner votes. Keep them ignorant and they will believe our propaganda. Keep them poor and reliant on social grants and they will vote for us. Blame everything on inequality, which we perpetuate

d***s@t***.net Jan 4, 2025, 07:01 AM

I comes as no surprise, as it all fits with the government's underhanded plan of keeping them uneducated and poor and then brain washing them to vote for you.

f***a@h***.com Jan 4, 2025, 06:28 PM

Have you forgotten who kept people from schools. We have more kids in school than ever in this country. Prior to the internet we thought ignorance was due to a lack of info we now know it's a choice. Wonder how i educated my kids including myself for whom Apartheid reserved subservient role

D***s@g***.com Jan 4, 2025, 08:40 PM

This

w***e@y***.com Jan 4, 2025, 11:29 PM

DM approved comment goes here.

cs0834815071 Jan 9, 2025, 08:05 AM

Freddie gaan terug skool toe asseblief

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 9, 2025, 01:30 PM

BRAVO!

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 9, 2025, 01:29 PM

?

s***s@g***.com Jan 4, 2025, 07:25 PM

I think that the struggle "to overcome the legacy of apartheid’s unequal education system" is used as an excuse, a back door, for failing to do what is required. By now it should be clear what the 20% according to Pareto's principle is/are. Just do it.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 9, 2025, 01:34 PM

"Wonder how i educated my kids including myself for whom Apartheid reserved subservient role" Freddie Kruger. Underscores your comment

Johan Buys Jan 5, 2025, 04:20 PM

It is a start that this author describes our education system as broken. Now just get the minister and heads of departments to admit the same instead of the nonsense they push out all the time. As to legacy, when does legacy stopped being blamed instead of the current government?

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 9, 2025, 01:35 PM

?

Peter Wanliss Jan 7, 2025, 10:07 PM

Disinterested = Impartial Uninterested = Not interested So, were the children disinterested or uninterested?

Helen Robertson Jan 8, 2025, 06:41 PM

A really insightful article, written with respect without taking away from the significant obstacles we faced daily in education. Thank you.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 9, 2025, 01:41 PM

If only the article did not start with blaming apartheid, I would've agreed with you entirely. Please note Freddie Kruger's comment above to substantiate my claim