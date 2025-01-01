Olympic tennis medallist Gabriela Dabrowski reveals triumphs on court while battling cancer in 2024

Canada’s former US Open doubles champion and Paris Olympic bronze medallist, Gabriela Dabrowski, said on Tuesday she had breast cancer surgery in the early part of 2024. The 32-year-old was diagnosed in April.

Following two surgeries and a three-month WTA Tour break, the former Australian and French Open mixed doubles champion won the Nottingham grass-court title with New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe in June. The duo also reached the Wimbledon final, but lost to Kateřina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend.

Dabrowski had postponed further treatment to compete at Wimbledon and the Olympics, where she won bronze for Canada in the mixed doubles with Félix Auger-Aliassime.

“Early on in my diagnosis I was afraid of cancer becoming a part of my identity forever. I don’t feel that way anymore. It is a privilege to be able to call myself a survivor,” Dabrowski wrote on Instagram.

The Canadian had radiation therapy before the US Open in late August, where she reached the quarterfinals with Routliffe.

“Fast forward through two surgeries at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, recovery, rehab, [my coach] Patrick Daciek tossing the ball for me on my serve because my left arm could not raise high enough (this was two weeks before Nottingham),” Dabrowski added.

“A slight delay in further treatment to be able to compete at Wimbledon and the Olympics, radiation, plus fatigue (between Toronto and US Open), starting endocrine therapy, ending the season on the highest note possible… it all seems surreal.

“My intentions in sharing some of my experience are to emphasise the quality of life one can maintain when cancer is detected early.

When you have access to doctors and other healthcare practitioners who are highly skilled and dedicated to their craft, when you take care of your mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing, and when you surround yourself with people who truly have your back (and your front).”

Dabrowski finished the year as world No 3 after winning the WTA Finals in Riyadh with Routliffe, defeating Townsend and Siniaková.

“If you saw me smiling more on court in the past six months, it was genuine… My cancer diagnosis was the catalyst for more sustained change,” Dabrowski stated.

“When the threat of losing everything I’d worked for my entire life became a real possibility, only then did I begin to authentically appreciate what I had. Through this lens I find it so much easier to find joy in areas of my life I previously viewed as a heavy weight.” Reuters/DM