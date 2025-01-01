Midnight around the globe: How the world welcomes the New Year

A small crowd of revellers celebrate in Times Square prior to the New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2024 in New York City. The holiday coincides with the final day of New York City's 400th-anniversary celebration. The city's iconic New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square began in 1904, with the first ball drop occurring in 1907.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) People enjoy New Year's Eve celebrations in Umayyad Square in Damascus on December 31, 2024 in Damascus, Syria. (Photo by Ali Haj Suleiman/Getty Images) Chinese people celebrate during the New Year's countdown celebrations at Shougang Park on December 31, 2024 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) A fireworks display erupts over London during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain, 01 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN A general view of New Year fireworks and light-show looking towards the central business district on January 01, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Revellers turned out in large numbers to celebrate the new year in Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Year's Eve celebrations in front of Taipei City Government on December 31, 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images) Fireworks explode over the Chaoprayah River during the New Year celebration on January 01, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thais took to the shore of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok in large numbers to ring in the new year. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images) People release balloons into the air to celebrate the new year on January 1, 2025 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Revellers turned out in large numbers to celebrate the new year in Wuhan. (Photo by Wang He/Getty Images) Fireworks explode over skyscrapers during New Year celebrations on January 01, 2025 in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) People watch a fireworks display as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan, 31 December 2024. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER Fireworks illuminate the sky over GTC Tower, the tallest building in Nairobi, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya, 01 January 2025. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU Young 'Baesemanne' (broom men), equipped with long-handled juniper broom, wooden mask, and air-filled pig bladders called 'Soeiblaatere,' participate in the 101st traditional 'Achetringele' procession on New Year's Eve in Laupen, Switzerland, 31 December 2024. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc of Triomphe during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Paris, France, 01 January 2025. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT Thousands of spectators stand on the Champs Elysee as fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc of Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations in Paris, France, 01 January 2025. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT Residents of the capital and tourists celebrate the arrival of the New Year at Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland, 01 January 2025. EPA-EFE/Rafal Guz Partygoers usher in the New Year at Museumplein during a New Year's Eve celebration event in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 01 January 2025. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL People celebrate the New Year's fireworks from a pontoon on the River Maas during the National Fireworks at the Erasmus bridge in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 01 January 2025. EPA-EFE/IRIS VAN DEN BROEK Fireworks illuminate the Funchal Bay during New Year celebrations on Madeira Island in Funchal, Portugal, 01 January 2025. EPA-EFE/HOMEM DE GOUVEIA A person attends New Year celebrations on a street in Geneva, Switzerland, 01 January 2025. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Quadriga statue of the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany, 31 December 2024. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER DM