Mark your calendars - a comprehensive guide to 2025's unmissable sporting events

As the sporting world gears up for a whirlwind year, from the Proteas' Test match in Cape Town to the grand finale of the Ashes in Australia, fans can expect a smorgasbord of athletic drama that promises to keep us glued to our screens and on the edge of our seats.

January:

(3-7) Cricket: Proteas vs Pakistan, New Year’s Test match in Cape Town.

(9) Cricket: SA20 opening match in Gqeberha.

(12) Tennis: Australian Open starts.

(31) Rugby: start of the Six Nations.

February:

(8) Cricket: SA20 final.

(9) UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland in Australia.

(19) Cricket: Champions Trophy starts in Pakistan.

March:

(14) Cricket: Indian Premier League’s opening match.

(15) Rugby: Final round of Six Nations matches.

(21-23) Athletics: World Indoor Athletics Championship in Nanjing, China.

April:

(9-13) Swimming: South African National Senior Championships. Venue TBC.

(7-13) Golf: Masters at Augusta, Georgia, US.

May:

(3-4) Rugby: SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles.

(24) Rugby: Champions Cup final.

(25) Tennis: French Open starts at Roland-Garros in Paris.

(31) Soccer: Uefa Champions League final.

June:

(11) Cricket: World Test Championship final starts at Lord’s Cricket Ground, England.

(14) Soccer: Fifa Club World Cup starts.

(14) Rugby: United Rugby Championship final.

(20) Rugby: British & Irish Lions vs Argentina at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland.

(30) Tennis: Wimbledon starts in London, England.

July:

(2) Soccer: Women’s European Championship starts in Switzerland.

(5) Soccer: Women’s Africa Cup of Nations starts in Morocco.

(5) Cycling: Tour de France starts.

(11) Aquatics: World Aquatics Championships starts in Singapore.

(17) Golf: The Open Championship starts at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

August:

TBC Cricket: Women’s Cricket World Cup.

(16) Soccer: English Premier League starts.

(22) Rugby: Women’s Rugby World Cup starts in England.

(27) Tennis: US Open starts in New York City.

September:

TBC Cricket: Women’s Cricket World Cup.

(6) Tennis: US Open women’s final.

(7) Tennis: US Open men’s final.

(13) Athletics: World Athletics Championships starts in Tokyo, Japan.

(16) Soccer: European Champions League starts.

October:

(17) Soccer: U/17 Women’s World Cup starts in Morocco.

(19) Gymnastics: World Artistic Gymnastics Championships starts in Jakarta, Indonesia.

November:

(1) Tennis: WTA Finals start in Saudi Arabia.

(2) Running: New York City Marathon.

(9) Tennis: ATP Finals start in Italy.

(21) Cricket: Ashes series starts in Australia.

December:

(21) Soccer: Africa Cup of Nations starts in Morocco.

(27) Tennis: United Cup starts in Australia.

Please note that the event dates were correct at the time of publication and are subject to change. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

